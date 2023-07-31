Lisou’s Lucille Pink Heart Print Silk Jacquard Jacket, $780, Hetty Pinnk Heart Print Silk Jacquard Trousers, $460
Barbie fashion is very real and here. R.G. Kane Ceres Shirt, $260, worn with the Tate Trouser, $260, inspiring Barbiecore fashion

Lisou's Lucille Pink Heart Print Silk Jacquard Jacket, $780, Hetty Pinnk Heart Print Silk Jacquard Trousers, $460

Ermanno Scervino fringe cape at Elizabeth Anthony, $2,765.

Zaffori midi dress in pink, $640

Lisou's Simone Pink Red Lip Print Silk Twill Shirt, $430, Red Print Silk Jacquard Trouser, $460

R.G. Kane Victoria dress, $265.

The Barbie-approved Valentino Rockstud small leather shoulder bag at Neiman Marcus, $2,590

La Pointe sequin viscose midi dress with a high slit at Tootsies. $1,550.

The Versace Medusa Alchemy watch (in PNUL) is the perfect Barbie accessory at Nordstrom, $1,495

Tom Ford twill boyfriend jacket and matching wide leg pant, $4,490 and $1,699 respectively.

R.G. Kane Harlow Jacket Dress, $345

Valentino Garavani Rockstud ankle strap patent-leather pump with tonal studs available online, $1,190

Naeem Khan's floral applique V-neck gown from Elizabeth Anthony, $5,995 is the perfect non-Barbie/Barbie gown for black-tie nights.

R.G. Kane Bell Flower dress, $325.

Halcyon tie-front mini dress at Tootsies, $695.

LIsou's Chloe White Cherry Pink Silk Voile Top, $330, Hetty Pink Heart Print Silk Jacquard Trousers, $460

R.G. Kane Stacy Dress, $325

Dior Dioriviera capsule collection including the large book tote, $3,700

Fashion / Style

Barbie Fashion Can Be Sophisticated Too — When the Pink Barbiecore Goes Designer and Very Cool

Clothes That Will Take You Beyond the Mega Movie Craze

BY // 07.31.23
Barbie fashion is very real and here. R.G. Kane Ceres Shirt, $260, worn with the Tate Trouser, $260, inspiring Barbiecore fashion
Lisou's Lucille Pink Heart Print Silk Jacquard Jacket, $780, Hetty Pinnk Heart Print Silk Jacquard Trousers, $460
Ermanno Scervino fringe cape at Elizabeth Anthony, $2,765.
Zaffori midi dress in pink, $640
Lisou's Simone Pink Red Lip Print Silk Twill Shirt, $430, Red Print Silk Jacquard Trouser, $460
R.G. Kane Victoria dress, $265.
The Barbie-approved Valentino Rockstud small leather shoulder bag at Neiman Marcus, $2,590
La Pointe sequin viscose midi dress with a high slit at Tootsies. $1,550.
The Versace Medusa Alchemy watch (in PNUL) is the perfect Barbie accessory at Nordstrom, $1,495
Tom Ford twill boyfriend jacket and matching wide leg pant, $4,490 and $1,699 respectively.
R.G. Kane Harlow Jacket Dress, $345
Valentino Garavani Rockstud ankle strap patent-leather pump with tonal studs available online, $1,190
Naeem Khan's floral applique V-neck gown from Elizabeth Anthony, $5,995 is the perfect non-Barbie/Barbie gown for black-tie nights.
R.G. Kane Bell Flower dress, $325.
Halcyon tie-front mini dress at Tootsies, $695.
LIsou's Chloe White Cherry Pink Silk Voile Top, $330, Hetty Pink Heart Print Silk Jacquard Trousers, $460
R.G. Kane Stacy Dress, $325
Dior Dioriviera capsule collection including the large book tote, $3,700
I wouldn’t think of missing Brasserie 19’s Le Barbie Brunch and I wouldn’t think of showing up — for what is sure to be a riot of pink — without dressing in the requisite color. Alas, my closet is short on fashions in the iconic doll and summer movie sensation’s[special-blockquote] favorite palette. So I launched an Internet search.

Nothing captured my eye until my inbox revealed a wealth of accidental Barbiecore fashions from Los Angeles-based R.G. Kane, British fashion house Lisou and Zaffori, a multi-national apparel platform operating in the “slow fashion” space. All three lines boast a focus on sustainability and ethical practices.

But that bit wasn’t really my concern. Sorry.

I was looking for something that would work not only for Barbiecore but also for the various events in October related to National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And then there are the upcoming Halloween parties at which we can expect to see scores of Barbies and Kens. And the costume-requisite Orange Show Gala. And on and on.

Lisou's Lucille Pink Heart Print Silk Jacquard Jacket, $780, Hetty Pinnk Heart Print Silk Jacquard Trousers, $460
Lisou’s Lucille Pink Heart Print Silk Jacquard Jacket, $780, Hetty Pinnk Heart Print Silk Jacquard Trousers, $460

How long the Barbie fad lasts, who knows. Which is why I was looking for something that would be more than a mere costume. What fun to find the fabulous Naeem Khan floral applique gown in shades of pink and rose at Elizabeth Anthony. A beautiful gown that Barbie and non-Barbies would find perfect for any black-tie evening.

For accessories, Barbie and any fashionista could do well with Versace’s chic Medusa Alchemy watch in fuscia because any shade of rose, pink, or fuscia will suffice for the Barbie look. Likewise the Valentino Garavani Rockstud pumps, sandals and handbags in pink available at Neiman Marcus.

90_PVE6F003-P0023_PNUL_28
The Versace Medusa Alchemy watch (in PNUL) is the perfect Barbie accessory at Nordstrom, $1,495

Tootsies offers all manner of Barbie pink fashions, including a smashing La Pointe sequin viscose midi dress in pink and the Halcyon tie-front mini dress from Zimmermann.

And then there is the Dior Dioriviera capsule collection featuring iconic toile de Jouy in shades of pink and gray. Everything from bikinis and beach towels to the wildly popular logo tote, from slides to sarongs.

Yes, some Barbie fashions are here to stay.

