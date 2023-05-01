Championship Teamwork — By Helping Each Other, the Astros Overcome Injuries to Cobble Together a Month to Build On

Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, now playing for the Minnesota Twins, returned to play his former team. Uvalde school shooting survivor Mayah Zamora, 10 years old, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Minute Maid Par
Rafael Montero can be a force in the back end of the Houston Astros' bullpen. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros closer Ryan Pressly brings plenty of intensity to the World Series. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros received their AL Championship rings before they faced the Los Angles Angels of Anaheim, Monday,
The Houston Astros clinched the American League West division championship with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday at Minute Maid Park, After the victory, family members joined for an on-field celebration.
Rookie center fielder Jake Meyers knocks a base hit. The Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 15-1 at Minute Maid Park, Saturday August 21, 2021. Jake Odorizzi gothic the victory.
Jose Urquidy's slider can provide some strikeouts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, now playing for the Minnesota Twins, returned to play his former team. Uvalde school shooting survivor Mayah Zamora, 10 years old, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Minute Maid Par
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-2 behind a home runs by Jose Altuve and a base-loaded walk by Kyle Tucker, scoring Michael Brantley at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 behind the pitching of Lance McCullers with a home runs from Yordan Alvarez during the opening game of the American League Division Series
Jose Urquidy is established himself as no doubt MLB starer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Rafael Montero, Bryan Abreu Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez and Ryan Pressly worked together to secure the second no hitter in the entire 118 year history of the World Series. (@Astros)
The Houston Astros defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-2 behind a home runs by Jose Altuve and a base-loaded walk by Kyle Tucker, scoring Michael Brantley at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros received their AL Championship rings before they faced the Los Angles Angels of Anaheim, Monday,
01
25

Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, April 28, 2023

02
25

Jose Altuve has his cast off and this Houston Astros offense is anxiously awaiting his return. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
25

Houston Astros rookie pitcher Hunter Brown certainly isn't bothered by the big stage. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
25

Bryan Abreu has strikeout stuff. Now he's harnessing it. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
25

Rafael Montero can be a force in the back end of the Houston Astros' bullpen. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
25

Astros closer Ryan Pressly brings plenty of intensity to the World Series. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
25

Hector Neris may be called on to close (temporarily) for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
25

Ryan Pressly is used to securing the last out and celebrating. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
25

Jake Meyers is making an impact for the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
25

Jose Urquidy's slider can provide some strikeouts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
25

Mauricio Dubon is more than just a hitting streak to this Houston Astros team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
25

Houston Astros mascot Orbit continues to be one of the most beloved figures in Minute Maid Park. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
25

Bryan Abreu has become a very important arm out of the Astros bullpen. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
25

Jeremy Pena has more power than many expected when he first came up. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
25

Framber Valdez gives the Astros a true A1 ace. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

16
25

Jeremy Pena continues to grab big moments for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

17
25

Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, April 28, 2023

18
25

Mattress Mack is still a major presence around the Houston Astros and other points of pride in the city. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

19
25

Ryan Pressly appreciates every save he gets for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

20
25

Kyle Tucker appreciates everything Jeremy Pena brings to the table. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

21
25

Jake Meyers is trying to establish himself as a starting Big Leaguer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

22
25

Jose Urquidy is established himself as no doubt MLB starer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

23
25

Rafael Montero, Bryan Abreu Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez and Ryan Pressly worked together to secure the second no hitter in the entire 118 year history of the World Series. (@Astros)

24
25

Ryan Pressly makes the Astros very confident about the ninth inning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

25
25

Hector Neris got plenty of love from catcher Martin Maldonado after a scoreless inning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, now playing for the Minnesota Twins, returned to play his former team. Uvalde school shooting survivor Mayah Zamora, 10 years old, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Minute Maid Par
Rafael Montero can be a force in the back end of the Houston Astros' bullpen. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros closer Ryan Pressly brings plenty of intensity to the World Series. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros received their AL Championship rings before they faced the Los Angles Angels of Anaheim, Monday,
The Houston Astros clinched the American League West division championship with a 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday at Minute Maid Park, After the victory, family members joined for an on-field celebration.
Rookie center fielder Jake Meyers knocks a base hit. The Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 15-1 at Minute Maid Park, Saturday August 21, 2021. Jake Odorizzi gothic the victory.
Jose Urquidy's slider can provide some strikeouts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Former Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, now playing for the Minnesota Twins, returned to play his former team. Uvalde school shooting survivor Mayah Zamora, 10 years old, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Minute Maid Par
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-2 behind a home runs by Jose Altuve and a base-loaded walk by Kyle Tucker, scoring Michael Brantley at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
The Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 behind the pitching of Lance McCullers with a home runs from Yordan Alvarez during the opening game of the American League Division Series
Jose Urquidy is established himself as no doubt MLB starer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Rafael Montero, Bryan Abreu Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez and Ryan Pressly worked together to secure the second no hitter in the entire 118 year history of the World Series. (@Astros)
The Houston Astros defeated the Detroit Tigers 3-2 behind a home runs by Jose Altuve and a base-loaded walk by Kyle Tucker, scoring Michael Brantley at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros received their AL Championship rings before they faced the Los Angles Angels of Anaheim, Monday,
Culture / Sporting Life

Championship Teamwork — By Helping Each Other, the Astros Overcome Injuries to Cobble Together a Month to Build On

Guys Dismissed as Fill-Ins Are Doing More With the Stars Sharing and Showing the Way

BY // 05.01.23
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, April 28, 2023
Jose Altuve has his cast off and this Houston Astros offense is anxiously awaiting his return. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros rookie pitcher Hunter Brown certainly isn't bothered by the big stage. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Bryan Abreu has strikeout stuff. Now he's harnessing it. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Rafael Montero can be a force in the back end of the Houston Astros' bullpen. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros closer Ryan Pressly brings plenty of intensity to the World Series. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Hector Neris may be called on to close (temporarily) for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Ryan Pressly is used to securing the last out and celebrating. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jake Meyers is making an impact for the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jose Urquidy's slider can provide some strikeouts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Mauricio Dubon is more than just a hitting streak to this Houston Astros team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros mascot Orbit continues to be one of the most beloved figures in Minute Maid Park. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Bryan Abreu has become a very important arm out of the Astros bullpen. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jeremy Pena has more power than many expected when he first came up. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Framber Valdez gives the Astros a true A1 ace. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jeremy Pena continues to grab big moments for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, April 28, 2023
Mattress Mack is still a major presence around the Houston Astros and other points of pride in the city. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Ryan Pressly appreciates every save he gets for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Kyle Tucker appreciates everything Jeremy Pena brings to the table. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jake Meyers is trying to establish himself as a starting Big Leaguer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jose Urquidy is established himself as no doubt MLB starer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Rafael Montero, Bryan Abreu Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez and Ryan Pressly worked together to secure the second no hitter in the entire 118 year history of the World Series. (@Astros)
Ryan Pressly makes the Astros very confident about the ninth inning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Hector Neris got plenty of love from catcher Martin Maldonado after a scoreless inning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
25

Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, April 28, 2023

2
25

Jose Altuve has his cast off and this Houston Astros offense is anxiously awaiting his return. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
25

Houston Astros rookie pitcher Hunter Brown certainly isn't bothered by the big stage. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
25

Bryan Abreu has strikeout stuff. Now he's harnessing it. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
25

Rafael Montero can be a force in the back end of the Houston Astros' bullpen. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
25

Astros closer Ryan Pressly brings plenty of intensity to the World Series. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
25

Hector Neris may be called on to close (temporarily) for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
25

Ryan Pressly is used to securing the last out and celebrating. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
25

Jake Meyers is making an impact for the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
25

Jose Urquidy's slider can provide some strikeouts. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
25

Mauricio Dubon is more than just a hitting streak to this Houston Astros team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
25

Houston Astros mascot Orbit continues to be one of the most beloved figures in Minute Maid Park. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
25

Bryan Abreu has become a very important arm out of the Astros bullpen. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
25

Jeremy Pena has more power than many expected when he first came up. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
25

Framber Valdez gives the Astros a true A1 ace. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

16
25

Jeremy Pena continues to grab big moments for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

17
25

Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, April 28, 2023

18
25

Mattress Mack is still a major presence around the Houston Astros and other points of pride in the city. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

19
25

Ryan Pressly appreciates every save he gets for the Houston Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

20
25

Kyle Tucker appreciates everything Jeremy Pena brings to the table. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

21
25

Jake Meyers is trying to establish himself as a starting Big Leaguer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

22
25

Jose Urquidy is established himself as no doubt MLB starer. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

23
25

Rafael Montero, Bryan Abreu Cristian Javier, catcher Christian Vazquez and Ryan Pressly worked together to secure the second no hitter in the entire 118 year history of the World Series. (@Astros)

24
25

Ryan Pressly makes the Astros very confident about the ninth inning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

25
25

Hector Neris got plenty of love from catcher Martin Maldonado after a scoreless inning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Nothing is a breeze for the defending champion Houston Astros these days. It’s more like facing an eternal headwind. Big free agent prize Jose Abreu’s home run stroke appears to have been left behind in another multiverse. Lifeline leader and lineup igniter Jose Altuve is still working to come back from that thumb injury. Should be regular centerfielder Chas McCormick is rehabbing in Corpus Christi. Veteran hitter’s hitter Michael Brantley is swinging for Sugar Land. Some nights the Astros batting order looks as thin as a brochure.

And yet, these Astros finish April with a 15-13 record, do enough to keep themselves right in the thick of everything. This is what championship heart and knowhow looks like. This is what these Astros can still do even while often looking like a shadow of themselves. Just win. It’s 4-3 over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball to salvage the last game of a three game series. And seven Ws in their last 10 games overall.

Enough to keep the season pushing forward. Enough to set the stage for another summer to cherish at Minute Maid Park.

No, it’s not an April to particularly remember. But it’s an April to build on. Which is all a contending team really needs from this often sleepy first month of the season.

“It was huge,” Astros manager Dusty Baker says of avoiding a sweep by the Phillies. “Especially a team we played in the World Series. It was huge that we didn’t lose ground today. Also we won 15 this month. It was a struggle. But you’ve got to win games when you’re struggling.”

These Astros are firing on just a few cylinders — mainly relying on the most dominant bullpen in the game and the brilliance of ace Framber Valdez and rookie Hunter Brown. But they’re still right where they need to be.

Yes, the Tampa Bay Rays are off to a 23-6 start, but they’re still playing in front of less than 10,000 fans some nights — and they didn’t exactly scare the Astros in the teams’ recent series. Yes, the Texas Rangers are 17-11 and starting to believe. But they’re still so dependent on every twinge that Jacob deGrom feels. Yes, the Braves look like the Braves. But no one is really separating themselves from the Astros. Despite Altuve’s injury. Despite Yordan Alvarez’s sudden injury disappearance from the lineup for a few games in Tampa Bay. Despite Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy’s early inconsistency (and potential shoulder issues for Urquidy who has to leave Sunday night’s game in the sixth inning for testing).

Houston’s champs are still right there, still in position, everything that’s gone on and all. Amazon deliveries aren’t even this much on time.

This is what heart and championship knowhow can do for you. The two best stories of the Astros’ first month are arguably Mauricio Dubon turning into a hitting machine for at least 20 games and University of Houston product Corey Julks providing some early jolts as a 27-year-old rookie. And the Astros are still the Astros.

Houston’s champs are still right there, still in position, everything that’s gone on and all. Amazon deliveries aren’t even this much on time.

The success of players like Dubon and Julks, guys largely dismissed as temporary fill-ins coming into the season, isn’t some happy happenstance though. It’s come about in no small part because of the Astros’ culture of sharing and helping out teammates. Yordan Alvarez, Altuve and others welcomed Dubon into their hitting fraternity. They tried to help him see at-bats the way they see at-bats. Second year shortstop Jeremy Peña has done the same for Julks and Jake Meyers, another former minor league teammate of Julks, has pumped him up every chance he’s gotten,

It takes a together clubhouse to help create surprising performers.

“I pick their brains,” Dubon tells PaperCity. “I’ve got the best players right now. I’ve got Michael Brantley. I’ve got Alvarez. I’ve got Altuve. The best hitters in the game. It would be dumb for me to not pay attention to what they have to say about everything.

“I mean, we’ve got (another) former MVP (Abreu) too.”

Houston Astros hosted opening hosted the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park
Jose Altuve has his cast off and this Houston Astros offense is anxiously awaiting his return. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The Astros Are Still The Astros

Just as importantly, these Astros just know what it takes. Much like Steph Curry knows what it takes in a high-pressure playoff game. Even when these champions aren’t close to full strength, they stay together and find a new way. It may not always be a pretty way. On Sunday Night Baseball, with another sellout crowd of more than 41,000 in Minute Maid, it takes a Jake Meyers home run, an RBI double from defensive catcher Martin Maldonado, a Peña leadoff single and three and 2/3 innings of brilliant relief from Hector Neris, Rafael Montero, Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly.

That quartet of arms, all with closer worthy stuff, get five of the 11 outs they need by strikeout. And the Astros post another winning month.

“It was good,” Maldonado says of the latest win. “Especially a team we played last year in the playoffs. It’s always good when you win.”

Heart and a championship mettle can help those wins stack up. Even when everything seems to be difficult. Coming together and helping each other out makes a difference. This is the Astros’ way. And it hasn’t changed during this April of playing into a headwind.

If anything, it’s gotten even stronger. Dubon knows he just needs to pay attention.

“It’s something,” Dubon tells PaperCity. “I pride myself on listening. Listening is going to work for me. So it’s been great.”

It hasn’t been a great first month for the Astros. But it’s set them up to still do great things. Maybe even championship things.

Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 75% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

28510 Birchfield Oak Court
Katy, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
28510 Birchfield Oak Court
2604 Bevis Street A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2604 Bevis Street A
Houston, TX

$494,999 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2604 Bevis Street A
10234 White Pines Drive
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

10234 White Pines Drive
Katy, TX

$639,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
10234 White Pines Drive
3433 Westheimer Road #205
The River Oaks
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road #205
Houston, TX

$4,170,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road #205
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1433 Paige Street
East End Revitalized
FOR SALE

1433 Paige Street
Houston, TX

$342,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1433 Paige Street
336 Sugarberry Circle
Memorial
FOR SALE

336 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
336 Sugarberry Circle
411 Roy Street
Rice Military | Co-listing: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

411 Roy Street
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
411 Roy Street
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Greenway Plaza | Co-Agent: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9L
Houston, TX

$225,000 Learn More about this property
Wendy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Wendy Bernstein (713) 927-7743 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9L
1523 Auline Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1523 Auline Lane
Houston, TX

$899,900 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1523 Auline Lane
1915 Sedgie Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1915 Sedgie Drive
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1915 Sedgie Drive
13619 Blair Hill Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

13619 Blair Hill Lane
Houston, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
13619 Blair Hill Lane
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
League City
FOR SALE

6520 Canyon Mist Lane
Dickinson, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
6520 Canyon Mist Lane
3116 Akard Street
Medical Center
FOR SALE

3116 Akard Street
Houston, TX

$100,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3116 Akard Street
9575 Doliver Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

9575 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
9575 Doliver Drive
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress
FOR SALE

19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
Cypress, TX

$6,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
19106 W Josey Overlook Drive
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$2,100,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Atascocita South
FOR SALE

12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Humble, TX

$400,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
12443 Cedar Breaks Court
Presented by Bernstein Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X