Foodie Events / Restaurants

Houston’s Rock and Roll Picnic to Take Over the Historic Last Concert Cafe — A Food Afternoon Like No Other Beckons

I'll Have What She's Having Steps Up For the City's Hospitality Industry

BY // 05.01.23
I’ll Have What She’s Having is so much more than a clever take on the famous line uttered in the movie When Harry Met Sally. In Houston, it’s actually a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization (IHWSH) that unites Houston hospitality professionals, physicians, artists and other like-minded humans in social activism. The nonprofit seeks to raise community awareness and funds to support better health and wellness in the food and beverage industry.

In recent years, the aim has expanded to provide essential services to uninsured members of the hospitality community, including breast and cervical cancer screenings, IUDs, vasectomies, mental health care, doula services and health counseling.

To raise funds for those essential health care services, IHWSH will host its second annual Rock and Roll Picnic downtown this Sunday, May 7th from noon to 4 pm at the Last Concert Cafe at 1403 Nance in Houston’s Warehouse District. You can expect a bevy of chefs cooking up delicious eats, bartenders shaking up great drinks and, of course, music from a collection of artists. These musicians include Say Girl (a pop duo), Marley Moon, Sara Van Buskirk, DJ G. Funk and DJ Mexican Blackbird.

Back for its second year, Houston’s Rock and Roll Picnic will feature picnic-inspired food from top toques volunteering their time and skills. Chef Dawn Burrell (Late August restaurant), Layne Cruz (Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar), Jacob Pate (Agricole Hospitality), Otto Sanchez (Magnol French Baking, Houston Dairymaids), Josh DeLeon (Underground Creamery), Kathleen Morgan (Honey Child’s Sweet Creams) and Chef Nick Wong (Blood Bros. BBQ) are all involved. There will also be a cookie decorating station and a sundae bar for the kid in everyone.

General admission tickets are $85 with kids 12 and under $15.

Meanwhile, an array of veteran and up-and-coming bar stars — including Sarah Troxell, Lindsay Rae Burleson, Lainey Collum, Liz Becerra, Samantha Ruiz and Dani Taylan — will shake and stir a menu of original and classic cocktails. Ticketed items include a tasting of small batch and reserve whiskeys from Hal Brock of Teeling Whiskey, along with a champagne tasting curated by Antonio Gianola of Houston Wine Merchant.

“We have one of the world’s largest and best medical centers, but so many of us cannot afford the care they’re offering,” Chef Dawn Burrell says. “Via IHWSH, our industry is reshaping itself so we can remove every barrier between ourselves and good health and provide the awareness to feed the will to keep ourselves well.”

In addition, there will be a silent auction which will include several unique food and cocktail experiences and curated art pieces from some of Houston’s most beloved artists and creatives. An additional live auction will feature creations from Andrea De Gortari of The Bake Happening and Amy Evans of Art and Pie.

VIP table offerings include specially-curated picnic tiffins from Chef Anita Jaisinghani (Pondicheri), Chef Justin Yu (Theodore Rex), Chef Ryan Pera (Coltivare) and Evelyn Garcia (Jun by Kin) with more surprises to be revealed.

For information on Houston’s Rock and Roll Picnic and tickets go to I’ll Have What She’s Having.

