Love in the Time of Corona — Top Houston DJ Starts a New Internet Radio Show, Tackles Pandemic Angst

Don't miss Houston's own DJ Matt Johns' call-in radio show, "Love in the Time of Corona," every Monday, from 5 to 7 pm CST. Get your requests in by 4 pm CST.

"Room Service" is a playlist curated by Johns for those days in quarantine where you're really not feeling it.

Don't miss his "ISOULATION" series on Spotify either, for grooving in the time of social distancing.

To request a song and send a dedication to Johns' "Love in the Time of Corona" show, simply send him a direct message on Instagram, at @mattercreative.

Matt Johns on the decks at a Super Bowl LI party in Houston, Texas, 2017. Johns is hosting a "Love in the Time of Corona" call-in show every Monday, from 5 to 7 pm CST, on live365.com.

DJ Matt Johns is a staple of any chic social event around town in Houston. Pick a museum exhibition opening, evening cocktail hour, or ritzy gala and there’s no doubt he’s manned the decks for hours at a time. (Satisfied collaborators include Adidas, Solange, 1stDibs and the Texas Contemporary Art Fair, among others.)

The multi-hyphenated and talented Johns is a set designer, filmmaker, brand consultant and, most of all, a music lover. However, the coronavirus pandemic has shut down all the large public gatherings he is used to (and fond of) playing for the foreseeable future.

But DJ Matt Johns is making sure the music goes on. He has launched a new weekly Internet radio show dubbed Love in the Time of Corona, a fun, musical guide of call-in requests and a curated set by Johns to get people through these unprecedented and unusual times of isolation, social distancing and worrying if your next dry cough is a sure sign you’ve got coronavirus.

As Johns himself describes it: “Love in the Time of Corona is a weekly Internet radio show where guests can call in to send musical love notes to anyone they want. These are some of my personal favorite love songs, requests from the show, and timeless bops to get us through quarantine.”

Get your requests in every Monday before 4 pm Central Standard Time — simply direct message Johns on Instagram (you can find him @mattercreative) with artist, song title, and a special dedication if you want — and Johns will spin it during his show later that day from 5 to 7 pm CST on live365.com. (Search for Love in the Time of Corona and you’ll find Johns’ show.)

Click below to listen to the first installment of his new weekly show, two hours of music to set a uniquely romantic coronavirus springtime vibe.

Johns returns to his live365 station Wednesdays and Fridays, 5 to 7 pm, but takes no requests for those shows, to encourage people to put their phones down and enjoy the music.

Johns has also launched a two-part musical series: “ISOULATION,” a soulful and joyous celebration of the kind of music that most moves us as the world awaits for when it can return to a public dance floor.

As Johns says about this series: “Hit the wall, break through the wall, avoid the wall all together. These songs will help you embrace your “me time,” celebrate the loneliness, fight the spiral of defeat and at times even make isolation feel a little bit sexy.”

Let Houston’s favorite fun and cheeky DJ soundtrack the next weeks of quarantine. Click below to listen to his most recent “ISOULATION” set.

Lastly, in his series of unique playlists for PaperCity readers, Johns curated “Room Service,” to stream below. Per his own intro:

“Let’s be honest, this is not normal, people are struggling like never before and the only thing we can do is stay home. It is TOTALLY ok to announce that you are not getting out of bed on a bad day during the Coronavirus outbreak. This playlist gives your permission to indulge in your bad mood.”

To keep up with Johns and his sets, follow his playlists directly on Spotify here.

Follow Johns on Instagram — which contains all information about Love in the Time of Corona, plus updates on the man and his playlists himself — here.