Culture / Entertainment

Houston’s Ultimate Coronavirus Fourth of July Guide — You Can Still See Fireworks and Concerts

It's Different, But There Are Still Things to Do

BY // 06.26.20
The 4th of July is a day many of us look forward to all summer long — in a normal summer. It’s the day to hone in on your American pride, pull out all your red, white and blue, and head to the backyard for the triple “B”: barbecue, burgers and beer.

And then there are the parades. And fireworks – magical displays of electric color that light up the night sky and signal a chorus of “oohs” and “aahs” from spectators. Unfortunately, this year’s Houston Fourth of July will be unlike any other thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t celebrate the all-important holiday.

Despite the cancellation of area festivals and parades, there are still plenty of events taking place in and around town to ensure your Houston Fourth of July is still a celebratory one.

We’ve rounded up some of the city’s top events so you can get to planning your Houston Fourth of July.

Eureka Heights Takeover

Slide right into the Fourth of July with The Flying Saucer’s “Eureka Heights Takeover” event on Friday, July 3. The bar takeover will give you access to a host of refreshing brews to help get your Independence Day party started early (if the new shutdown of bars allows it).

Be sure you get a ticket to claim your spot, though. This Eureka Heights takeover only has 60 tickets available (so if you’re strict about your social distancing, this event might just be for you). Your $10 ticket will score you access to the brewery’s drafts and bottles, plus exclusive specials, including a $10 discount at the end of the night. That’s a deal worth snagging.

Shell Freedom Over Texas

It may be sporting a bit of a new name this year and may be making some adjustments due to the pandemic, but Shell Freedom Over Texas is still on.

Instead of hosting hoards of fireworks watchers as it always has in the past, this year’s official Fourth of July celebration will only be broadcast on ABC13, but it’ll still be a concert wroth “attending.” The three-hour event will feature a performance from the Houston Symphony and live music from a serious star-studded lineup of guests.

Pat Green, Lyle Lovett, Josh Turner, La Mafia, Hunter Hayes, Trae Tha Truth, Bun B, Mariachi Imperia de America, and Los Luzeros de Rioverde are all scheduled to perform this Independence Day, making this a concert worth remembering. Even if you can’t actually be there in person.

170th Annual Round Top Fourth of July Parade

We can’t write about Fourth of July festivities without including this classic – especially since this year marks the parade’s 170th year.

Though COVID-19 hasn’t stopped the historic Independence Day parade, it has brought some extra precautions to guarantee safety. The Round Top parade will still feature floats, cool cars, trail riders and more, but will travel along a modified route to account for social distancing. All are encouraged to wear masks throughout the parade.

And what would the parade be without its traditional BBQ meal served afterwards? The Rifle Association will be cooking up its delicious barbecue and sides and distributing it in to-go containers so you can take your food and enjoy it outside the Hall. Be sure you grab a drink at the outdoor bar, too.

CITYCENTRE Concert Series

CITYCENTRE is here to help you celebrate the Fourth all weekend long (as you should) with a free Independence Day Concert Series.

Make your way to the plaza on Friday, July 3 to enjoy an outdoor concert featuring rock and pop duo Pete and Jason, then head back the next day, July 4, to take advantage of  the outdoor mall’s all-day music event. Things will kick off at 12:30 pm with blues and rock from Applehead and will continue throughout the day with beats from Project KDK Band and People’s Choice Band until 9 pm. Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, this year’s fireworks show has been cancelled.

The weekend will wrap up the following evening, July 5, as Christian Inspirational duo Bill Solley and Kim Prevost perform from 5 pm to 8 pm.

CITYCENTRE 4th of July
CITYCENTRE will be hosting a concert series all Fourth of July weekend. (Photo by CITYCENTRE)

Drink the Flag at The Rustic

This downtown bar hopes to be hosting its annual Drink the Flag event on July 4, and you can bet there will be plenty of beer going around (and live music, too) — if it still happens (there is no word yet on any cancellation and the Rustic, which also serves food, is still  open).

When you purchase a beer, you’ll also be encouraged to donate to the Lone Survivor Foundation, a nonprofit that works to assist veterans and their families heal from combat trauma. I can think of no better reason to sip a cold one.

