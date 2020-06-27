Kendra Scott’s New Houston Store Moves Into Prime Highland Village Space — Go Inside a Grown-Up Jewelry Wonderland

Everyone knows Kendra Scott’s signature Danielle earrings.

The ubiquitous hexagonal earrings launched the Texan’s jewelry design business in 2002, making her a favorite among generations of women who first wore the jewelry in high school. Her pieces were a sure sign of style status, and as those teenagers went to college, got married and started families, Scott’s been growing right along with them.

That maturity is evident in her new Highland Village boutique, which relocated from Rice Village. The move allows Scott to reach a new group of Houston shoppers, while flexing her interior design muscles. Yes, the store is still awash in sunny yellow hues, but it feels calm, more mature and sophisticated.

After hearing from customers they wanted a Kendra Scott location they could easily pop by for a gift or add to a day of shopping, Scott knew all roads led to Highland Village in Houston. The new 1,800 square foot store still features the expansive Color Bar where customers can design their own jewelry, but now all of the choices are easier to see mounted on the wall, rather than by designing on an iPad. It’s part of Scott’s evolution.

“There just something about the hands on experience and seeing the ability to put things together,” Scott tells PaperCity. “From young girls at the Color Bar to weddings and now babies, we have done so many things. Now you can do Mommy and Me jewelry at the Color Bar.” The 250-square-foot Color Bar features interactive stone trays and the opportunity to host semi-private events.

Scott added on-site custom engraving, featuring the only Kendra Scott engraving machine in Houston. The full complement of the Kendra Scott Sterling Silver Collection is easy to peruse and the engraving takes just minutes.

It’s another response to customers seeking a special gift giving touch, especially when short on time. The boutique is also home to an enhanced Kendra Scott fine jewelry shop for occasions that extend beyond a BFF’s birthday gift or something sweet for a teacher.

Kendra Scott’s Fall Vision

The first part of Kendra Scott’s fall collection will hit stores in August and propel her vision of who her customer continues to become.

“We always want to surprise and delight our customers with timeless pieces, so we asked ourselves what color were we feeling? We wanted the collection to be sexy,” Scott says.

That sensuous vibe is evident in an attention-demanding gold hammered necklace and hoops that are big on personality, but lightweight and easy to wear. Color and shape informed Scott’s designs, which she combined with new ways to innovate stone. The pieces are meant to be layered, mixing textures along the way.

“If you walk in a room everyone will want to talk to you. These are attention getters,” Scott says. “Fashion jewelry is all about having fun, but staying true to yourself.”

As with most retailers in this new coronavirus age, Scott has adapted to meet new health and safety requirements. A tall table sits in the entry of the new Kendra Scott store, laden with fresh face masks and hand sanitizer. Pump bottles of sanitizers are available on every shelf and customers are encouraged to use it prior to trying on jewelry. The new store also offers 20-minute virtual shopping appointments and curbside pickup.

A self-admitted hugger, Scott says the lack of contact has been hard in these coronavirus times, but she’s still about making connections and bringing joy. Scott donated 20 percent of all curbside orders placed in her Houston stores between April 24 and May 10 to local state hospitals, including MD Anderson. The Kendra Scott team recently presented the hospital a check for $59,094.43 to assist in COVID-19 relief efforts.

As she continues to evolve, Scott won’t forget the shape that first garnered her the adoration of her customers. The Danielle is a part of every collection, but Scott is out to make her modern in a collected way.

“The iconic shape got a new outfit. You can still see the skinny Danielle shape in the earrings. They are sexy and chic,” Scott says.

A sure sign that age has its privileges