The Best Kentucky Derby Parties in Houston

After last year’s cancellation of Kentucky Derby parties due to COVID-19, establishments across the city are raring to go for Saturday’s 147th Run for the Roses. Clubs, restaurants, a nonprofit and even a popular jeweler are joining the celebration of “the most exciting two minutes in sports.”

Of course, the festivities will be roaring by the time the thoroughbreds are in the race stalls and are sure to continue after presentation of the blanket of 554 red roses. In anticipation of the fun, PaperCity presents some of the best of the upcoming Kentucky Derby parties which begin well before the 5:57 race time at Churchill Downs.

Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes

There could not be a more appropriate venue for viewing the Derby than Houston Polo Club and Bo’s Place has the ticket on that option with the annual Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes. The 4 pm to 6:30 pm fundraiser continues with the fashion tradition of fabulous hats and spring frocks for ladies and linens and the occasional seersucker for the gents.

Expect the chairs Alissa and Kevin Maples, Millette and Haag Sherman and Christie and Mark Sullivan to lead the fashion parade.

Activities include beverages and bites, including a classic derby mint julep. Snap a photo in your derby attire. Stay and play with a “run for the roses” racing wall, a silent auction, music, games, and a polo exhibition. Find details and reservations here.

Epic Lawn Party

Washington Avenue hot spot Julep reopens on May 1 (since closing due to COVID-19) with what promises to be a rocking party that runs from noon to 6 pm with the bar remaining open until 2 am. The scene will include four satellite bars, two main bars, mint julep carts, a spirit-free cocktail bar and the JulepToGo truck insuring that everyone’s thirst is slaked.

In addition to live-streaming the race, there will be a live DJ set, lawn games, a T-shirt pop-up shop by Vinyl Ranch, a Topo Chico station, BBQ and smoked oysters by Blood Brothers BBQ and Feges BBQ. And yes, derby hats and bow ties and lawn cocktail party fashions and chapeaux are recommended attire.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate day to reopen Julep to the public,” owner Alba Huerta said in a statement. “We celebrate Southern cocktail culture year-round, and every year during the Kentucky Derby, the rest of the world joins us in the celebration! As the world slowly starts to reopen, so are we. It’s time to run for the roses.”

Derby Day tickets are available here.

May the Best Hat Win

B.B. Lemon rocks Derby Day with a 2 pm to 6 pm party on the patio and lawn where DJ Mohawk Steve will spin the discs and where guests are encouraged to gear up in “fancy hats, seersucker and sundresses.” Prizes will be awarded for the best hats and a photo booth will record the sartorial splendor. Derby-inspired cocktails by Four Roses Bourbon will be paired with dishes from the B.B. Lemon kitchen.

Oh, for the Mint Juleps

Backstreet Cafe joins the Kentucky Derby fray by partnering with Maker’s Mark bourbon to celebrate the race throughout brunch on May 1. Guests can partake of Maker’s Mark three-course brunch cocktail-paired menu and go home with a keepsake mint julep glass. No worries about the menu as there will be a wide array of choices and a keepsake julep glass, $45 per person. Think Bacon Deviled Eggs, Grilled Peach Salad, and Shrimp & Pimento Cheese Grits.

Prizes for best hats will be awarded throughout the day.

If you prefer to cheer on your favorite thoroughbred from the home sofa, Backstreet is offering take-home Julep kits and snacks that can be picked up to enjoy with the race. The kit includes: six servings of batched Maker’s Mark Mint Julep, fresh mint, crushed ice, two keepsake julep cups, and a Maker’s Mark Insulated Cooler Bag, $60 for two.

Flight of the Ferrari

Valobra Master Jewelers and Ferrari of Houston are teaming up for a “Run With the Romas” Derby Day pre-party, noon to 5 pm, with a difference. For those who pre-register and qualify, a spin around the block or so for a test drive in the new 2021 Ferrari Roma is part of the day’s activities. Of course, there will also be viewing of the race, cocktails, champagne and mint juleps. Guests are requested to dress in Kentucky Derby style. Silver Stone Events will tempt the tastebuds with lavish hors d’oeuvres.

As a special gift to guests, Alto ride share service joins the party with transport on May 1 using Valobra’s special promo code, which is good for $25 off of the fare.

Big Hat Weekend

Loch Bar is celebrating Derby Day festivities this year with a “Big Hat Weekend.” You can sip libations with a prime view of the Kentucky Derby. The River Oaks District seafood tavern will come to life with a “best hat” contest and offer several bourbon-inspired cocktail specials, benefitting local nonprofit Bo’s Place.

Spirit features include a Maker’s Mark Flight with Maker’s Mark, Maker’s 46, Maker’s Loch Bar Private Select and Marker’s Cask Strength ($22), Loch Bar’s rendition of a Mint Julep and a Maker’s Gold Rush cocktail with an edible gold leaf — both cocktails available for $10 or upgrade it with Loch’s Maker’s Loch Bar Private Select for an additional $5.