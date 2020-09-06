Deshaun Watson Texans
Bruce Ellington, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller all hung out at the quarterback’s birthday party.
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the NFL's best.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are loving going on this Houston Astros ride together. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney surprised Deshaun Watson on his big day.

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien has his quarterback.

Bruce Ellington, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller all hung out at the quarterback's birthday party.

Deshaun Watson gave his entire game check to cafeteria workers hurt by Harvey. He received plenty of hugs in return.

Kevin Kushner, Jennifer Dominiquini, Deshaun Watson, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner at the Center for Persuit luncheon at The Briar Club on Wednesday, May 2, 2019 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Culture / Sporting Life

Deshaun Watson’s Tears Matter — Reaction to Zoom Surprises Shows $156 Million Mega Contract Extension Will Not Change Him

Securing a Franchise Quarterback and Hall of Fame Person

BY // 09.06.20
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the NFL's best.
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are loving going on this Houston Astros ride together. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney surprised Deshaun Watson on his big day.
Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien is used to taking grief.
Bruce Ellington, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller all hung out at the quarterback's birthday party.
Deshaun Watson gave his entire game check to cafeteria workers hurt by Harvey. He received plenty of hugs in return.
Kevin Kushner, Jennifer Dominiquini, Deshaun Watson, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner at the Center for Persuit luncheon at The Briar Club on Wednesday, May 2, 2019 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
J Mulan, DeShaun Watson, Jilly Anais
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of the NFL's best.

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are loving going on this Houston Astros ride together. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney surprised Deshaun Watson on his big day.

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien has his quarterback.

Bruce Ellington, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller all hung out at the quarterback's birthday party.

Deshaun Watson gave his entire game check to cafeteria workers hurt by Harvey. He received plenty of hugs in return.

Kevin Kushner, Jennifer Dominiquini, Deshaun Watson, Brittany Sakowitz Kushner at the Center for Persuit luncheon at The Briar Club on Wednesday, May 2, 2019 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Signing a $156 million, four-year contract extension comes with plenty of privileges. But it’s the surprise Zoom guests — not that record haul from the Houston Texans — that brings Deshaun Watson to tears.

The Texans franchise quarterback shows plenty of gratitude for a deal that ties him to Houston through the 2025 season (though Watson potentially will be in position to renegotiate again by 2023 at age 28). With the Zoom press conference officially announcing the deal turning into something of a “This is Your Life” scenario for Watson, the quarterback finds himself becoming emotional.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney — who Watson helped turn into one of the most powerful men in college football — interrupts his Labor Day weekend at Lake Keowee to lead off the Zoom drop ins. Sidelined Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander — who’s become something of a mentor to Watson — pops in. Michael Perry — Watson’s offensive coordinator at Gainesville High School in Georgia — talks about the idea of Watson following in Joe Namath’s footsteps and becoming one of the only quarterbacks to win a high school state championship, a college national championship and a Super Bowl.

Ethan Hughes, a young cancer patient who chose Watson as his Make-A-Wish, lights up a Zoom box with his smile. Watson seems genuinely excited to see Hughes, enthusiastically noting how he has his hair back and looks healthy. Hughes is playing the long game too, working toward January 2022 when his treatment will be complete if all goes well.

Watson’s family — all gathered together in one house, all trying to squeeze into one Zoom screen — has the quarterback covering his eyes even before they start talking. Soon, the tears are flowing and Watson knows holding them back isn’t an option. He’s come too far — and this moment is too special — for that.

“I’m lost for words, honestly,” Watson says. “Been crying a little bit. A lot of bit, really.”

For the Texans, locking up Watson for the future (even if it’s not a Patrick Mahomes’-like 12-year Chiefs lockup) ensures that the franchise will be relevant for years. “He’s a winner at the most important position in football,” Texans coach/general manager Bill O’Brien says.

Deshaun Watson turned into a receiver on the trick play touchdown that finally delivered the Texans a win over the New England Patriots.

The Texans absolutely needed to get this deal done — and the team’s front office, not to mention Janice McNair and her son Cal McNair, deserve credit for making it happen. Unlike with the Dallas Cowboys, who seemingly botched their own negotiations with Dak Prescott, there will be no quarterback contract drama in Houston.

Of course, Deshaun Watson is a much surer bet than Dak Prescott. Or almost anyone not named Mahomes.

That could be seen in that “This is Your Life” roll call of Zoom pop-ups, each one seemingly more effusive about Deshaun Watson, the person, than the last.

“You are what’s right about this game,” Perry says. “You’re what’s right about being a role model is supposed to be.”

Really, Perry, the high school coach, could have been talking for any of the important people in Watson’s life on the call. This is a 24-year-old superstar who always seems to do the right thing. The decent thing. The good thing.

Texans VP of communications Amy Palcic and her staff organized these surprise Zoom pop-ins and made them happen. The franchise QB remembers to thank Palcic, too.

That’s just what Deshaun Watson does. He’s a star who actually thinks of the people behind the scenes.

“Obviously, this is a very special night for the Houston Texans, a special day,” O’Brien says.

Of course, Watson tears up. This is his day, but he seems most excited about sharing the moment, sharing the stage, with others. Deshaun Watson deserves this monster $156 million extension based on the economics of the NFL, a league that prints money. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to change him.

