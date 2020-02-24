Houston’s Rooftop Movie Theater Teases a New Lineup That Gives Kobe and Tarantino Plenty of Love

Put your Netflix on chill and plan to catch movies under the stars at Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club this spring. The movie theater on the roof of the Whole Foods at BLVD Place on Post Oak Boulevard is rolling out its new spring season.

The movie fun starts on March 18 and includes themed movie nights and tributes to Kobe Bryant, Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino.

In a new move, Rooftop Cinema Club is giving cinephiles the opportunity to plan their outdoor movie nights further in advance, selling tickets up to three months in advance rather than the prior monthly system. Tickets start at $17 — for a one person lounge seat — and go up to $24 for a roomier love seat and bottomless popcorn combo.

Riffing off pop culture and Houston’s affection for rodeo, Rooftop Cinema Club boot scoots into the new season with a Urban Cowboy showing on Wednesday, March 18. Take a turn at reliving the Gilley’s atmosphere and then exercise your right to vote — for your favorite Tarantino film. Rooftop Cinema Club is asking fans to vote on which Tarantino movie to screen, offering up gems such as Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs. Don’t forget the white button down and capri pants for the March 27 Tarantino movie showing. Movie goers are encouraged to dress as their favorite Tarantino character.

March is a month jam-packed with movies and more. Catch Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing on March 2o (Lee’s birthday) and follow that up with a screening of Poetic Justice on World Poetry Day, March 21.

March showers bring April’s “Spring Fling” program, which includes Thursday themed nights like April 16’s showing of Selena in hour of the queen of Tejano. Rooftop Cinema Club honors Kobe Bryant’s legacy with the screening of Love & Basketball on May 1. A portion of the 20th anniversary screening ticket sales will be donated to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation which provides underserved communities and individuals with diverse sports opportunities.

If you’ve been holding onto that poofy prom dress, plan now to find it in the back of your closet in prep for Rooftop Cinema’s Prom Night on May 2, which includes a showing of American Pie. Dress up and get your prom pose ready for the photo booth. May highlights include a Cinco de Mayo showing of Pan’s Labyrinth, Back to the Future on May 6 and the Julia Roberts and Sally Field tearjerker Steel Magnolias on May 10 for Mother’s Day.

Catch the full film schedule here, and don’t worry. Netflix and your couch still will be waiting after you actually get out and enjoy some movies under the stars.