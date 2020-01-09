Heartfelt Selena Tribute, Elvis and Bowie Mania and January Shopping — the Best Things to do in Houston

A celebration of two legends who shared the same birthday, BowiElvis Fest brings the rock 'n roll to Big Top and Continental Club this Saturday, January 11.

Texas get ready to say Hello, Dolly! and its star Carolee Carmello. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Houston weekends are packed full of events, but how many of them are truly worthy of your time? PaperCity’s new events calendar offers a curated look at all the best things to do in the area. But everyone can still use a guru — or two.

PaperCity Weekend Gurus Matthew Ramirez and Virginia Reynolds cull our calendar for your weekend must dos in this weekly series.

Hello, Dolly!

Does there exist an introduction perfect enough for a musical as perfect as Hello, Dolly!? The stage production, originally directed and choreographed by Gower Champion in 1964, almost seems too immaculate to touch: the all-star cast, the exceptional music, the glamorous costumes – could it ever be outdone?

Maybe not necessarily “outdone,” but perhaps “redone.”

To those who grew up singing and dancing to “It Takes a Woman,” “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” “Dancing” and, of course, “Hello, Dolly,” this is your weekend to shine. The Broadway revival, directed by Jerry Zaks, is touring the country and will be in Houston now through this Sunday, January 12. The production has scored four Tony Awards and received gushing praise from The Washington Post, NPR, Rolling Stone and the Los Angeles Times.

This’ll be a show you won’t want to miss. Tickets start at $35.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

If you often find yourself in the ice cream aisle at grocery stores, you know Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. A couple paces past Ben & Jerry’s and Talenti’s sea of flavors stand rows of Jeni’s pint-size treats. Creations such as Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks, Salty Caramel, Honey Vanilla Bean and Darkest Chocolate (because dark is never dark enough) tempt hungry and curious passersby. But while buying ice cream by the pint will always be delicious, there’s something extra special about freshly scooped ice cream.

Well, Houston, it’s time for celebration because this Thursday, January 9, Jeni’s is opening up its first H-town location, and they’re inviting you to join them at the Grand Opening party. Be one of the first 50 guests in line to score free ice cream and a swag bag, or just arrive whenever you please – because everyone’s a winner when it comes to ice cream.

Analisa Leaming in the Hello, Dolly! National Tour. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

the SALE

The holiday season may be over, but the shopping season never ends. Head to the Bayou City Event Center this Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12 for the SALE, Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies’ annual shop-til-you-drop event. The shopping extravaganza will feature more than 50 of Houston’s most beloved boutiques, with wares for sale at nearly too-good-to-be-true prices.

Find that perfect little something for you or someone else at the SALE’s selection of area clothiers, jewelers, gift shops and more.

But this is more than just a chance to discover new pieces from the city’s best boutiques – at the core, the SALE is a shop to cure childhood cancer event. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital, helping to fund critical pediatric cancer research conducted here in Houston. Tickets start at just $20.

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight is an American icon, whose time as leader of Gladys Knight and the Pips ushered in a new sound in American music: Motown soul in the ’60s and ’70s, the most influential, important, and timeless music of the century.

A true-blue legend, the Atlanta-born star hits Arena Theatre on Thursday, January 9. The theatre’s intimate, in-the-round stage is the perfect place to see the 75-year-old Knight up close and personal. The show begins at 8 pm; tickets from $35. -Matthew Ramirez

Monica’s Bidi Bidi Tribute – A Tribute to Selena

Speaking of icons, White Oak Music Hall hosts Monica’s Bidi Bidi Tribute – A Tribute to the Tejano Queen Selena. The Houston-based group has traveled throughout Texas performing meaningful, spirited renditions of Selena songs, in surprisingly tasteful and impressive deference to the iconic source material.

Brave the impending rain and see them Friday, January 10, at White Oak Music Hall. Doors open at 8 pm. Tickets are just $10. -Matthew Ramirez

BowiElvis Fest

A weekend of legends, both living and not, continues at Mid-Main hideouts Continental Club and Big Top, as the venues hosts BowiElvis Fest, a celebration of two artists who are very different, but similar in important ways: David Bowie and Elvis Presley.

They shared the same birthday (January 8), and both were groundbreaking, shape-shifting rock musicians who pushed the boundaries of genre and identity in their respective times. Featuring host John Mills-McCoin, burlesque dancer Dem Damn Dames, two stages, eight bands and local eats, BowiElvis is a unique celebration of two Capricorn musical legends.

It all takes place this Saturday, January 11, at Continental Club and Big Top (only one ticket is necessary). Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets cost $20. -Matthew Ramirez

