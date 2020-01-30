Houston’s Super Bowl Watching Guide, Celine Dion’s Moment and Early Mardi Gras

Pitch 25 will be one of many spots around town hosting Super Bowl festivities.

Kick off your Mardi Gras with the Houston Creole Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday.

Head to the Wortham to enjoy the all-things-Beatles show, "Pepperland." (Photo by Gareth Jones)

Pepperland

Fifty years may have passed, but the music of the ’60s lives on. Between the fun and lighthearted beats of The Beach Boys and the rock of The Rolling Stones, music produced in the 1960s was something special. This Thursday and Friday, January 30 and 31, celebrate this era of unrivaled music at the Worthan with Pepperland. The Mark Morris Dance Group show will be a tribute to the The Beatles’ iconic album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2017.

Expect an original score by Ethan Iverson with freshly arranged songs and newly inspired pieces. Tickets start at $39.

Houston Creole Mardi Gras Parade

Mardi Gras might still be a-ways away (February 25 to be exact), but there’s no reason why you can’t start the party a little early. Begin your Mardi Gras festivities this weekend — yes this weekend! – at the seventh annual Houston Creole Mardi Gras Parade. The family-friendly event, scheduled for this Saturday, February 1, will feature all the parade must-haves, like marching bands, cheerleaders, decorated floats, trail riders and more. And be sure to stay afterwards to enjoy the event’s traditional Battle of the Bands.

The parade is free to attend — and runs through Midtown to Discovery Green.

Celine Dion: Courage World Tour

Celine Dion is a force. There’s no other way to say it. Her powerful voice, most recognizable from Titanic‘s “My Heart Will Go On,” sends chills down the spines of super-fans and music lovers alike. This Saturday, you can see the multiple award-winning singer and performer at the Toyota Center for her Courage World Tour. Her stop in Houston follows the release of her highly anticipated November 2019 album, Courage, which was met with immediate praise upon being released,

Tickets start at $150.

Houston Super Bowl Watching

This Sunday, February 2 marks the day of all days: when sports fanatics, avid snackers, beer lovers, and commercial watchers all unite to celebrate and enjoy the Super Bowl. While hosting your own in-house Super Bowl party is never a bad idea, why not let Houston’s bars and restaurants do all the cooking and cleaning for you?

Here are just a few spots we recommend hitting.

B.B. Lemon

Make your way to B.B. Lemon to watch the big game outside on a jumbo screen, inside on two TVs, or on the patio on another two TVs, all while enjoying specials on beer and delicious B.B. Wings.

Ninfa’s in Uptown

In addition to airing the game, Ninfa’s in Uptown will also be offering its Happy Hour specials throughout the entirety of the game. That means iconic Tex-Mex at budget prices.

Beer Market Co. in Midtown

Head to Beer Market Co. early to savor and load up on the bar’s Sunday brunch bites before ordering up your weekend’s worth of brews from the extensive beer list. Oh, and Beer Market Co. has more than 60 TVs, so you won’t be missing any of those big plays or hilarious (hopefully) commercials.

Pitch 25

This EaDo bar located just a block from BBVA Compass Stadium will be showing the game with a photo booth, games and entertainment from DJ MIKE.

