Must-See Dallas Property — Architecturally Significant Stunner on Private Turtle Creek Drive Puts You Next Door to Real Housewife

Turtle Creek Drive is one of the most beautiful and secluded streets in Dallas. (Photo by Compass Real Estate )

A private drive is inherently cool. A private drive overlooking Dallas’ lush Turtle Creek Boulevard is cooler. A private drive overlooking Dallas’ lush Turtle Creek Boulevard lined with architecturally significant homes that blend together beautifully despite a lack of uniformity — that’s just the coolest.

Cooler still is the opportunity to actually own one of those artfully designed stunners, which you can now do thanks to 3832 Turtle Creek Drive. Originally built in 1963 by architects Downing Thomas and Bill Booziotis, this mid-century gem earned distinction from the American Institute of Architects in 1966.

A curbside view of 3832 Turtle Creek Drive. (Photo by Compass Real Estate )

Over the years, the home has been carefully renovated by Bernbaum/Magadini Architects (you can find some interesting pre-makeover photos here if you’re so inclined). Prominent designers such as Cindy Nash, Malibu-based Michael Lee, and Dallas’ Emily Summers have all had a hand in making it the artful, clean-lined masterpiece it is today.

But 3832 Turtle Creek Drive can do even more name dropping. Its most recent owners were Blake Stephenson (Modern Luxury Dallas’ market president) and her husband Tom. Its neighbors include Heidi Dillon (who recently gave an excellent interview about being an “older lady influencer” to The Cut) and The Real Housewives of Dallas stars Stephanie and Travis Hollman (remember that main foyer pool?).

Enviable, towering built-ins in this Turtle Creek Drive home. (Photo by Compass Real Estate )

It is truly a sight to see, and for just over $2 million, a home hunter should go do just that. But for the architecturally curious, feel free to virtually and casually peruse 3832 Turtle Creek Drive via our slideshow, with photos courtesy of Annalee Aston of Compass Real Estate. Take in each sun-soaked room. Gather inspiration from the towering, book-filled built-ins. Envision waking up in your master bedroom, looking out at the bubbling fountain of your serene and deeply private courtyard before you even get out of bed.

Dream as big as the home’s outdoor fireplace.