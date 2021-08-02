Houston Rides a Wave of Major International Praise, Following World’s Greatest Places Recognition With More Love

Chef Dawn Burrell leads the team of 'Top Chef' contestants for a spectacular five-course immersive dinner dubbed 'Jubilee: A Celebration of Juneteenth.' (Photo by Jenn Duncan)

The New York Times recognizes Houston as the amazing travel destination it is.

Post Houston Market Hall rendering fuels anticipation as more restaurants are announced for the market of food and retail concepts. (Rendering courtesy of Luxigon/OMA)

Aamsutra comes with a mango coconut sphere and is on Musaafer's menu. (Photo by Raydon Creative)

La Colombe d'Or hotel in Houston's Montrose neighborhood is named one of the country's five most invincible hotels by Smithsonian Magazine. (Photo courtesy of La Colombe d'Or)

Houston is having another moment, which makes sense considering America’s fourth largest city somehow still remains underrated. Which isn’t such a bad thing if you live here. Still, it’s nice to be loved — and Time magazine and the Daily Beast are among those now heaping some serious praise on the Bayou City.

Time calls Houston one of the World’s Greatest Places, putting Texas’ most interesting city right up there with Cannes, Arouca in Portugal, KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa and Marrakech in Morocco. Yes, America’s most diverse city can be exotic in its own distinct way.

Daily Beast travel editor William O’Connor is equally wowed, calling Houston “the great American city of the 21st century in some ways.” O’Connor touts Houston as a great tourist destination, with the Daily Beast declaring “the Joke’s on You” if you think otherwise.

Now that’s an attitude a real Houstonian could appreciate.

For Time, the Bayou City’s greatness can be found in restaurants such as Musaafer, the Indian wonder, and Top Chef favorite Dawn Burrell’s forthcoming new spot in the Innovation District. The audacity of turning an abandoned post office into a showcase mixed-use development with POST Houston is also singled out.

It’s good to be different. And Houston’s riding that wave.

For the Daily Beast, it is more about hotels such as the revamped and reimagined La Colombe d’Or. And restaurants that defy expectations, including Squable, Bludorn and MAD. Thankfully, less obvious art wonderlands — Buffalo Bayou Park’s Cistern and Rothko Chapel — get plenty of love, too.

The Daily Beast’s travel guru appreciates unique cities — and it’s hard to argue Houston does not deliver there. New York’s New York. And Houston’s Houston. Never to be confused for anywhere else with its jumbled highway system, unexpected green spaces, surprising art and true food power. No one even has to mention Jalen Green.

Houston’s Growth Path

With more than 100,000 new people having moved to Houston in 2019 alone (the most recent year stats are available), this is a city’s whose rep will only grow. As it continues to grow.

The extreme weather events around much of the rest of the United States this summer even make Houston’s stifling summers seem not so bad. At least, nothing is literally on fire. Except perhaps a chemical plant.

One of the World’s Greatest Places? The Great American City of the 21st Century?

Houston is guilty as charged. As it charges ahead into the future.