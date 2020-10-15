Body Worlds (HMNS) Houston Weekend
Body Worlds' "Cycle of Life" exhibit opens on Saturday at HMNS.

Early voting runs from October 13 through October 30.

Saint Arnold is the oldest craft brewery in Texas.

Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush will offer pre-recorded greetings to the 26th annual Celebration of Reading. (Photo courtesy of Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation)

Enjoy dinner at home with Chef Chris Williams this Sunday. (Photo by Lenard Smith)

Culture / Entertainment

Saint Arnold’s Feast, HMNS’ Body Worlds and James Beard Fun — Your Houston Weekend Guide

The Best Things to Do in the Bayou City

BY // 10.14.20
OK everyone, get ready. This upcoming Houston weekend is on. Do you have your G-2 Pilot Pens at the ready? Empty calendars waiting to be filled? Good. You’ll need them.

This Houston weekend seems to fulfill our collective months-long yearning for exciting events and gatherings. Sure, these Houston events might not be “normal” — does anyone actually remember what was normal at this point? — but let’s be grateful for what we’re getting.

Attend one or attend them all, I don’t know – just don’t complain that there was “nothing to do this weekend.” Because we all know that isn’t true.

Early Voting

You’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it twice, and now you’re hearing it thrice. But this is worth noting again – it’s time to vote.

While Election Day isn’t for another three weeks, early voting started Tuesday and runs through Friday, October 30. This year has an extended early voting period because of the coronavirus pandemic, so you have ample to time head to the polls and cast your ballot.

26th Annual A Celebration of Reading

For the first time in its history, the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation will be showcasing  its A Celebration of Reading fundraiser on TV rather than in a grand Houston ballroom in person. Typically held during the spring, this major fundraising event always features a group of A-listers to help promote the power of literacy.

The commercial-free, star-studded extravaganza will be broadcast on KRPC Channel 2 this Saturday, October 17. Be sure to tune in, as some big name authors, celebrities and entertainers are expected to make some major cameos.. There’s even buzz that former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush might make an appearance.

Body Worlds and the Cycle of Life

This Saturday, The Houston Museum of Natural Science will be openings its new exhibit, Body Worlds and the Cycle of Life.

Designed by Body Worlds (the international sensation that displays preserved bodies through “Plastination”), the “Cycle of Life” exhibition will demonstrate how distress, disease and good health affect the human body at all stages of life. It’ll be enlightening, inspiring and undoubtedly educational.

Tickets are $25 for non-members. The exhibit will be in Houston through May 31, 2021.

Feast of Saint Arnold

Registration for this Sunday’s Feast of Saint Arnold virtual event is technically closed, but I’m putting this here on the off chance you have a friend that purchased a ticket and needs a buddy or two to join in on this feast-of-all-feasts.

Held as an annual fundraiser for Texas Children’s Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center, this major foodie event features a full gourmet menu, with plates of grilled shrimp, duck confit salad and braised beef rib taking center stage. But this is hosted by a brewery, right? So where are the brews? Answer — they accompany every single course.

Tickets to the event ($425) include enough food for six people, plus three six packs and four 500 millileters of beers to pair with each course, six Saint Arnold pint glasses and admission to the actual Zoom party. I hope you have a friend who’s willing to loop you in on this delectable and charitable cause.

Taste America

You know him, you love him. And now he’s inviting you to join him for a specially prepared three-course meal from the comfort of your own home this Sunday, October 18.

Houston chef favorite Chris Williams will be participating in the James Beard Foundation’s prestigious Taste America event, which is set to run in 20 different cities across the country to celebrate and support local independent restaurants. Chef Williams’ menu for the Houston edition will feature an array of comfort foods paired with wine and whiskey to make this the dinner party you do not want to miss.

Tickets cost $150.

