Houston Young Professionals Return to Their Partying Ways — and the Botanic Garden Benefits

All hail, the young professionals are back! After the lengthy COVID-19 break from all things YP, youthful supporters of Houston Botanic Garden rallied in a swank River Oaks home to celebrate the garden’s upcoming outdoor concert series.

Jenna Lindley carried the torch for the gathering held in the home of her parents, Shelli and Steve Lindley, a Botanic Garden board member. They were joined by HBG president and general counsel Claudia Gee Vassar and board chair Nancy Abendshein.

The concerts, organized in partnership with Allen Hill Entertainment, are scheduled from 3 to 5 pm. Cost of the Sunday concerts is included with the price of admission to the Botanic Garden, which on Sundays is $15, $10 for students. Beer and wine are available at concession stands, but outside food and drink are not allowed.

And there is something for everyone somewhere during the six-week run with concerts representing a vast cross-section of musical genres.

On May 2, HBG will host its inaugural Sunday concert series dubbed “Music in the Garden.” That evening will feature Zenteno Spirit presenting Latin jazz and funk from an iconic Houston musical family. Concerts are scheduled for the following five consecutive Sundays.

Mother’s Day, May 9, will feature Houston blues icon songbird Trudy Lynn with Steve Krause. It’s a major change on May 16, when Two Tons of Steel out of San Antonio presents its high-energy rockabilly, country and rock and roll sounds.

On May 23, Blaggards presents it stout Irish Rock, followed on May 30 by Ancient Cat Society and Axiom Quartet, an eclectic folk pop group and dynamic string quartet, respectively. The series concludes June 6 with Yelba & Latin Fire, a Latin party band.

PC Seen: Gillian Sarofim, Butch Abendshein, Anna McNair Lindamood, Tatiana and Craig Massey, Thomas Smith, Thomas and Claire Hamilton, Jill and Stirling Bomar, Laura and Brian Carlton, Jacob Stein, Louis Tronzo, Micala and Dan Clark, and Elizabeth DeMontrond.