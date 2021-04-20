Claudia Vassar, HBG President
Evan and Lacey Meehan, Louise and James Tennant
Hosts Shelli, Steve and Jenna Lindley
Jenna Lindley, Matthew Lindley
Jill and Stirling Bomar
Laura and Brian Carlton
Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Bradley Houston
Louis Tronzo. Jenna Lindley. Margaret Strode. Thomas Smith
Matthew Shelli Steve Jenna Lindley
Nancy Abendshein
Nancy and Butch Abendshein
Sheena McCarthy. Katie McGee Field. Elizabeth DeMontrond. Bradley Houston
Sydney Collie. Gillian Sarofim. Jenna Lindley. Mary Rodman Crawford
Thomas and Claire Hamilton
01
14

Claudia Vassar, HBG President

02
14

Evan and Lacey Meehan, Louise and James Tennant

03
14

Hosts Shelli, Steve and Jenna Lindley

04
14

Jenna Lindley, Matthew Lindley

05
14

Jill and Stirling Bomar

06
14

Laura and Brian Carlton

07
14

Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Bradley Houston

08
14

Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Thomas Smith

09
14

Matthew Shelli Steve Jenna Lindley

10
14

Nancy Abendshein

11
14

Nancy and Butch Abendshein

12
14

Sheena McCarthy. Katie McGee Field. Elizabeth DeMontrond. Bradley Houston

13
14

Sydney Collie. Gillian Sarofim. Jenna Lindley. Mary Rodman Crawford

14
14

Claudia Vassar, HBG President
Evan and Lacey Meehan, Louise and James Tennant
Hosts Shelli, Steve and Jenna Lindley
Jenna Lindley, Matthew Lindley
Jill and Stirling Bomar
Laura and Brian Carlton
Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Bradley Houston
Louis Tronzo. Jenna Lindley. Margaret Strode. Thomas Smith
Matthew Shelli Steve Jenna Lindley
Nancy Abendshein
Nancy and Butch Abendshein
Sheena McCarthy. Katie McGee Field. Elizabeth DeMontrond. Bradley Houston
Sydney Collie. Gillian Sarofim. Jenna Lindley. Mary Rodman Crawford
Thomas and Claire Hamilton
Culture / Entertainment

Houston Young Professionals Return to Their Partying Ways — and the Botanic Garden Benefits

New Outdoor Concert Series to Bring More Life Back to the Gardens

BY // 04.19.21
Claudia Vassar, HBG President
Evan and Lacey Meehan, Louise and James Tennant
Hosts Shelli, Steve and Jenna Lindley
Jenna Lindley, Matthew Lindley
Jill and Stirling Bomar
Laura and Brian Carlton
Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Bradley Houston
Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Thomas Smith
Matthew Shelli Steve Jenna Lindley
Nancy Abendshein
Nancy and Butch Abendshein
Sheena McCarthy. Katie McGee Field. Elizabeth DeMontrond. Bradley Houston
Sydney Collie. Gillian Sarofim. Jenna Lindley. Mary Rodman Crawford
1
14

Claudia Vassar, HBG President

2
14

Evan and Lacey Meehan, Louise and James Tennant

3
14

Hosts Shelli, Steve and Jenna Lindley

4
14

Jenna Lindley, Matthew Lindley

5
14

Jill and Stirling Bomar

6
14

Laura and Brian Carlton

7
14

Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Bradley Houston

8
14

Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Margaret Strode, Thomas Smith

9
14

Matthew Shelli Steve Jenna Lindley

10
14

Nancy Abendshein

11
14

Nancy and Butch Abendshein

12
14

Sheena McCarthy. Katie McGee Field. Elizabeth DeMontrond. Bradley Houston

13
14

Sydney Collie. Gillian Sarofim. Jenna Lindley. Mary Rodman Crawford

14
14

All hail, the young professionals are back! After the lengthy COVID-19 break from all things YP, youthful supporters of Houston Botanic Garden rallied in a swank River Oaks home to celebrate the garden’s upcoming outdoor concert series.

Jenna Lindley carried the torch for the gathering held in the home of her parents, Shelli and Steve Lindley, a Botanic Garden board member. They were joined by HBG president and general counsel Claudia Gee Vassar and board chair Nancy Abendshein.

The concerts, organized in partnership with Allen Hill Entertainment, are scheduled from 3 to 5 pm. Cost of the Sunday concerts is included with the price of admission to the Botanic Garden, which on Sundays is $15, $10 for students. Beer and wine are available at concession stands, but outside food and drink are not allowed.

And there is something for everyone somewhere during the six-week run with concerts representing a vast cross-section of musical genres.

On May 2, HBG will host its inaugural Sunday concert series dubbed “Music in the Garden.” That evening will feature Zenteno Spirit presenting Latin jazz and funk from an iconic Houston musical family. Concerts are scheduled for the following five consecutive Sundays.

Mother’s Day, May 9, will feature Houston blues icon songbird Trudy Lynn with Steve Krause. It’s a major change on May 16, when Two Tons of Steel out of San Antonio presents its high-energy rockabilly, country and rock and roll sounds.

On May 23, Blaggards presents it stout Irish Rock, followed on May 30 by Ancient Cat Society and Axiom Quartet, an eclectic folk pop group and dynamic string quartet, respectively. The series concludes June 6 with Yelba & Latin Fire, a Latin party band.

PC Seen: Gillian Sarofim, Butch Abendshein, Anna McNair Lindamood, Tatiana and Craig Massey, Thomas Smith, Thomas and Claire Hamilton, Jill and Stirling Bomar, Laura and Brian Carlton, Jacob Stein, Louis Tronzo, Micala and Dan Clark, and Elizabeth DeMontrond. 

Claudia Vassar, HBG President
Evan and Lacey Meehan, Louise and James Tennant
Hosts Shelli, Steve and Jenna Lindley
Jenna Lindley, Matthew Lindley
Jill and Stirling Bomar
Laura and Brian Carlton
Louis Tronzo, Jenna Lindley, Bradley Houston
Louis Tronzo. Jenna Lindley. Margaret Strode. Thomas Smith
Matthew Shelli Steve Jenna Lindley
Nancy Abendshein
Nancy and Butch Abendshein
Sheena McCarthy. Katie McGee Field. Elizabeth DeMontrond. Bradley Houston
Sydney Collie. Gillian Sarofim. Jenna Lindley. Mary Rodman Crawford
Thomas and Claire Hamilton

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
10822 Roaring Brook Ln
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10822 Roaring Brook Ln
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
10822 Roaring Brook Ln
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
2421 Brentwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2421 Brentwood Dr
Houston, TX

$3,330,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2421 Brentwood Dr
3112 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3112 Rice Blvd
West University Place, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
3112 Rice Blvd
5303 Nett St
Rice Military/ Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

5303 Nett St
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
5303 Nett St
2128 Brentwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2128 Brentwood
Houston, TX

$3,295,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2128 Brentwood
22 Hudson Cir
Hudson Forest
FOR SALE

22 Hudson Cir
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Letty Allen
This property is listed by: Letty Allen (713) 914-8730 Email Realtor
22 Hudson Cir
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Houston, TX

$1,319,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
3723 Knollwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3723 Knollwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cameron Ansari
This property is listed by: Cameron Ansari (713) 240-2611 Email Realtor
3723 Knollwood
2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Smithdale Ct
2211 Briarglen #710
Briarglen
FOR SALE

2211 Briarglen #710
Houston, TX

$547,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Baker
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Baker (713) 254-1396 Email Realtor
2211 Briarglen #710
22 E. Shady Lane
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E. Shady Lane
Houston, TX

$2,498,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E. Shady Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X