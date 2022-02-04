Beginning on February 7, you can view Desirée Vaniecia's "Extra Unique (Here To Stay)" exhibit at Legacy West. (Courtesy)

From art exhibits to live music and film screenings, this is our guide on how to celebrate Black History Month in Dallas.

Legacy West

Beginning on February 7, you can view local artist Desirée Vaniecia’s “Extra Unique (Here To Stay)” Black History Month exhibit at Legacy West. The piece celebrates being oneself and the community that you build around you, as well as how creativity and passion sparks from those things. Vaniecia’s work will be featured in the breezeway by Starbucks Reserve through the end of February.

Legacy West is also hosting a live music series this month featuring local Black artists (Troy Grant, Maya Piata, Kirk Thurmond, and more) on Saturdays from 6 pm to 8 pm. And set to launch on February 9, Neighborhood Goods is curating a retail experience promoting Black-owned brands such as Ade + Ayo, LIHA, and Coco and Breezy.

Dallas’ Black History: Past & Present Tour

Dallas Bites & Sites Tours is hosting an explorative tour of Black History in Dallas beginning February 5. From former Freedman’s Town to Ray Charles’ former home, you’ll get a glimpse into the people and places that built Dallas. The narrated bus tour also includes stops at Joppa — the post-Civil War former plantation — and Martyrs Park. For $49 per adult, the tour will also feature several dessert snacks at Black-owned businesses.

“Southside With You” is one of the three films showing as part of the Love in Black film series this month.

Love in Black Film Series

On Tuesday nights throughout this month (starting February 8), The Texas Theatre, Pleasure Style Attitude, and The Connect Dallas are collaborating with South Dallas Culture Center on a film series representing Black love. Tickets are just $1 per a screening and movies include Coming to America, Love & Basketball, and Southside With You. Find showtimes here.

The How To Be Project: Ten Plays for Racial Justice

From February 17 through March 6, Bishop Arts Theatre Center is performing 10 one-act plays written by Black playwrights. In partnership with PEN America, the shows are inspired by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s book How to Be an Antiracist and are meant spark a dialogue about racial justice. Get tickets here.

Celebrate Black History Month with a Harlem Renaissance-themed party in McKinney. (Courtesy)

The Harlem Renaissance Remembered

On February 18 at 7 pm, head to McKinney’s The Sanctuary Music and Events for a Black History Month celebration. The Harlem Renaissance-themed party will feature a live band, 97.9 The Beat’s DJ Phil, Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s DBDT: Encore!, red carpet best-dressed Roaring 20s contest, 360-photo booth, and more.