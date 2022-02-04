Culture / Entertainment

How to Celebrate Black History Month in Dallas

Art Exhibits, Live Music, Film Screenings, Plays, and Parties

BY // 02.04.22
Black History Month Legacy West Dallas this weekend

Beginning on February 7, you can view Desirée Vaniecia's "Extra Unique (Here To Stay)" exhibit at Legacy West. (Courtesy)

From art exhibits to live music and film screenings, this is our guide on how to celebrate Black History Month in Dallas.

 

Black History Month Legacy West Dallas this weekend
Beginning on February 7, you can view Desirée Vaniecia’s “Extra Unique (Here To Stay)” exhibit at Legacy West. (Courtesy)

Legacy West

Beginning on February 7, you can view local artist Desirée Vaniecia’s “Extra Unique (Here To Stay)” Black History Month exhibit at Legacy West. The piece celebrates being oneself and the community that you build around you, as well as how creativity and passion sparks from those things. Vaniecia’s work will be featured in the breezeway by Starbucks Reserve through the end of February.

Legacy West is also hosting a live music series this month featuring local Black artists (Troy Grant, Maya Piata, Kirk Thurmond, and more) on Saturdays from 6 pm to 8 pm. And set to launch on February 9, Neighborhood Goods is curating a retail experience promoting Black-owned brands such as Ade + Ayo, LIHA, and Coco and Breezy.

Dallas’ Black History: Past & Present Tour

Dallas Bites & Sites Tours is hosting an explorative tour of Black History in Dallas beginning February 5. From former Freedman’s Town to Ray Charles’ former home, you’ll get a glimpse into the people and places that built Dallas. The narrated bus tour also includes stops at Joppa — the post-Civil War former plantation — and Martyrs Park. For $49 per adult, the tour will also feature several dessert snacks at Black-owned businesses.

 

Visit South Walton

Swipe
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
  • Visit South Walton - Fort Worth
Southside with you Black History Month in Dallas
“Southside With You” is one of the three films showing as part of the Love in Black film series this month.

Love in Black Film Series

On Tuesday nights throughout this month (starting February 8), The Texas Theatre, Pleasure Style Attitude, and The Connect Dallas are collaborating with South Dallas Culture Center on a film series representing Black love. Tickets are just $1 per a screening and movies include Coming to America, Love & Basketball, and Southside With You. Find showtimes here.

The How To Be Project: Ten Plays for Racial Justice

From February 17 through March 6, Bishop Arts Theatre Center is performing 10 one-act plays written by Black playwrights. In partnership with PEN America, the shows are inspired by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s book How to Be an Antiracist and are meant spark a dialogue about racial justice. Get tickets here.

 

Black History Month Dallas
Celebrate Black History Month with a Harlem Renaissance-themed party in McKinney. (Courtesy)

The Harlem Renaissance Remembered

On February 18 at 7 pm, head to McKinney’s The Sanctuary Music and Events for a Black History Month celebration. The Harlem Renaissance-themed party will feature a live band, 97.9 The Beat’s DJ Phil, Dallas Black Dance Theatre’s DBDT: Encore!, red carpet best-dressed Roaring 20s contest, 360-photo booth, and more.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
6978 Skull Creek Road
FOR SALE

6978 Skull Creek Road
Fayetteville, TX

$689,000 Learn More about this property
Jeannette Burger
This property is listed by: Jeannette Burger (281) 610-8274 Email Realtor
6978 Skull Creek Road
3789 Noak Road
FOR SALE

3789 Noak Road
Round Top, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Caitlin Jacob
This property is listed by: Caitlin Jacob (903) 245-5040 Email Realtor
3789 Noak Road
4239 Clover Road
FOR SALE

4239 Clover Road
Brenham, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
4239 Clover Road
104 Delores Avenue
FOR SALE

104 Delores Avenue
La Grange, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
104 Delores Avenue
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
FOR SALE

2575 Old Mill Creek Road
Brenham, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Tootie Lyons Rixman
This property is listed by: Tootie Lyons Rixman (979) 277-2694 Email Realtor
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X