Culture

How Uptown Dallas Inc. is Adding a Little Joy to McKinney Avenue

The City Approved the Neighborhood’s Memorial Day Project a Bit Early This Year

BY // 04.09.20
IMG_7973[1]

Dallas approved a patriotic, Memorial Day display a bit early this year. courtesy of Uptown Dallas Inc.

Amid all the chaos and noise around us, it may be more touching than ever to catch uplifting and unifying images throughout the city of Dallas. (Apologies, I’ve become extremely saccharine in isolation.) From the Omni‘s assuring three-mile LED message that we’re all “Alone Together” and Reunion Tower’s “Be Kind / Be Safe” display, to the local small businesses proving you don’t need to have a massive company to give back during this time, there’s been plenty of good to help offset the strangeness.

reunion tower coronavirus covid-19
Reunion Tower’s heartening Dallas display during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tomorrow, Uptown Dallas Inc. will mount 230 American flags along McKinney Avenue, CityPlace West Boulevard, and Griggs Park. The project has been in the works for more than a year, and was originally envisioned as an opportunity to celebrate Memorial Day 2020. Given the effects of COVID-19, the team at Uptown Dallas Inc. convinced city officials that the patriotic sight might be just as beneficial today.

“It’s easy to lose hope in these times, but we hope this is something that can help bring people together, even in a small way,” says Anita Simmons, Director of Marketing and Communications for Uptown Dallas Inc. Simmons and her team were inspired by the historic Larimer Square in Denver Colorado and its charming, ever-present display of flags. Uptown’s display will stay up through the remainder of April and May.

uptown dallas inc. american flags mckinney

Though there won’t be any events surrounding the unveiling of the flags, the Uptown stretch is often frequented by those heading to the area’s variety of restaurants offering curbside pick-up. And with the trolley still running (thanks to increased cleaning protocols) and often carrying kitchen workers or chefs to their workplace in the area, Simmons wants to offer a little bit of hope.

