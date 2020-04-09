Which Dallas Restaurant Has the Best Cocktail To-Go Kit?

Getting takeout at a distance is part of the new coronavirus normal.

With beer, wine, and cocktail takeout and delivery now a very real (and beautiful) thing in Texas — one rare benefit of our new coronavirus reality — a number of Dallas spots are getting ultra-creative. Inventive cocktail kits have become a thing, and a host of restaurants have jumped into the fray with interesting options.

But what’s the best cocktail to-go kit in Dallas?

Vote in PaperCity‘s Cocktail Kits Challenge and decide. You can vote once per day, but there is no limit on the number of cocktail kits one can order (wallet and liver considerations notwithstanding).

Don’t see your favorite? Tell us which Dallas hot spot you think has the best to-go cocktails in the Comments section below this story.

Here are the 10 finalists. Vote wisely…

Mi Cocina

This classic Dallas restaurant allows you to satisfy your frozen margarita cravings with the perfect mixing ki,t with nonalcoholic frozen margaritas made with sugar-free, nonalcoholic triple sec. Simply add your favorite chilled tequila or purchase a Margarita Kit + Liquor, which includes a 200-milliliter bottle of premium tequila.

Shinsei

This stylish Japanese spot is serving up Blood Orange Margarita Kits to go, complete with an Instagram mixing lesson from a talented in-house bartender. Want to pair your cocktail? Shinsei has an extensive sake takeout selection as well.

Shinsei’s cocktail kit

José

This regional Mexican restaurant offers five different versions of margaritas in a take-home kit. Whether you’re craving a classic marg or an upgraded version with craft tequila, José has a margarita for whatever the need is.

Meso Maya

Meso Maya offers an efficiently packed and easy-to-serve margarita kit that serves four and even a ranch-water kit for your at-home crew.

Bowen House

Bowen House is making it easy with kits for many classic cocktails, including Old Fashioneds and Palomas and trendier cocktail recipes, with full ingredients for drinks such as an Herbal Collins or an Immunity Tonic. You can watch their Instagram video tutorials on how to mix the perfect beverage.

Bowen House’s cocktail kit

Mot Hai Ba

In addition to its stellar food menu, Mot Hai Ba offers batch cocktails to go for brunch and dinner. Pair your Asian-inspired brunch with a Viet Mary or a gin cocktail with Vietnamese flavors.

HG Supply Co / Hero by HG Supply Co

HG Supply Co and its related spots offer extensive menus of take-home cocktails that serve six people per package. Everything from a Moscow Mule to a Cucumber Smash and a Classic Martini kit can be yours with a quick curbside pickup or delivery order.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge

Primo’s makes it easy for curbside and delivery by providing all the classic margarita fixings for the perfect at home ‘rita. They even partnered with Don Julio for a special spicy margarita kit.

Mesero

All locations of Mesero are offering the restaurant’s classic margaritas and famous TNT cocktails in cocktail kits. The Original kit is enough for 12 margaritas, with all of the fixings. Plus, special mimosa kits offer a brunch takeout alternative.

Grange Hall

In addition to curated packs of champagne and wine and darling caviar kits with all the accoutrements, Grange Hall features cocktail kits based on delicious recipes inspired by its stylish fans. Bring some seriously chic ingredients home with you to serve in a flash.