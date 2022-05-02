Hanging With the GOAT — Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino Get Into Tiger Woods, Golf In Old Age and Lasting Truths in The Woodlands

The Insperity champion is in the books after a Sunday rain delay at Woodlands Country Club. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

New Zealand's Steven Alker and his caddie shared at moment after he won the Insperity Invitational. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Steve Stricker's return to golf couldn't have gone much better at The Insperity. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

New Zealand's Steven Alker celebrates his Insperity Invitational championship. He scored a 6-under-par 66 in the final round to emerge with a four-shot win over Steve Stricker and Brandt Jobe at the The Woodlands Country Club. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Woodlands Country Club provided the perfect setting for The Champions Tour. And the event is already committed to staying through at least 2026. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Gary Player still has plenty of enthusiasm for the game of golf. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player on the same team is quite a golf treat. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jack Nicklaus will tell you he can't even shoot his age (82) anymore. But the fans still love to have him out there. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The free admission to The Insperity made this Woodlands event accessible to all. Including families. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The fans turned out despite the hot — and sometimes rainy — weather. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jack Nicklaus needs a little help getting around a golf course these days. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Lee Trevino, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player have done a lot of winning over the years. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Steve Stricker needs every bit of rest he can get in his return to competitive golf at The Insperity. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jack Nicklaus is the GOAT of golf for a reason. No man's won more than the 18 Major titles he has. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Yes, Fred Couples will flash the Cougars sign at fairway-side home owner who hits him with some UH pride. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Getting out of the sand is still part of the deal on The Champions Tour. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

John Daly is a long way from his maverick prime, but he still knows how to draw attention. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The setting behind the 18th green with the hill at Woodlands Country Club makes for a well-framed finish. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Steve Stricker defied the odds to return from a debilitating injury and nearly win the Champions Tour event in The Woodlands. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Steve Stricker has something to build on after The Insperity. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Fred Couples can still pull out some of that old shot making magic. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

New Zealand's Steven Alker got the championship trophy at the Champions Tour event in The Woodlands. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

A car that appears to be floating on the lake is just part of the charms of The Champions Tour's Woodlands stop. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Being a caddie for one of the golf legends was a priceless delight. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

New Zealand's Steven Alker brought a new definition to pumped up after winning the Champions Tour stop in The Woodlands. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

THE WOODLANDS — Working one side of a rope line filled with golf fans, Lee Trevino might as well be doing a radio show. Oh, Trevino is signing plenty of autographs. But he’s also sharing much more, riffing on golf, GOATs and old age. First, Trevino tells the people lined up against the yellow rope that they can forget about waiting for Jack Nicklaus, who was sped away on a golf court after his nine holes in the Texas sun.

“He’s the GOAT,” Trevino says of Nicklaus, using the now popular acronym for Greatest of All Time. “You don’t think Tiger’s the GOAT, do you?”

When no one in the crowd offers a case for Tiger Woods, Trevino continues, turning signing autographs into a running commentary.

“Now (Tom) Brady is the GOAT,” Trevino says, building on his lesson. “What about Joe Montana?” a middle aged man on the rope line calls out. Trevino turns towards the questioner and shakes his head. The man from Garland, Texas who won six majors himself asks the man how many Super Bowls Montana won. Then, he asks how many Brady has won.

Then, Lee Trevino does the same thing with Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods on golf majors. That count’s Nicklaus 18, Woods 15 as Trevino reminds the people. Who are rapidly becoming his people. This is what Lee Trevino does. He could turn seven devout Mormon missionaries into party animals by the end of one long afternoon with him.

“Nicklaus is the GOAT,” Trevino reaffirms, still working his way down that rope line.

The GOAT himself is back in the clubhouse by now. At 82, Nicklaus is the same age as Lee Trevino. But The Golden Bear does not have the energy to stand out there in the sun and sign autographs for long stretches anymore. Nicklaus’ movements are somewhat creaky now. He’s a little stooped, as many eightysomethings are. Even if he can still sink a clutch putt like he did on the 18th green, playing with Trevino, Gary Player and women’s golf legend Annika Sorenstam, to win this little scramble for his team.

“I’m just a ceremonial golfer now,” Nicklaus tells PaperCity, dismissing that putt with a wave. “And not even a good ceremonial one.”

Earlier at a press conference, Nicklaus puts the state of his game in even more stark terms.

““I’m pretty pathetic,” he laments. “I can’t shoot my age. Not even close.”

Of course, the people who come out to Woodlands Country Club to see Nicklaus, the rest of the legends and the current Champions Tour players could care less how Jack Nicklaus hits them at 82. Or if he looks smooth or not doing it. They’re just overjoyed to see Nicklaus on a golf course.

This is a major part of the charm of The Insperity Invitational, the Champions Tour event that’s found a real home in The Woodlands, having just been reupped through 2026. On the Saturday of the tournament, there’s a 3M Greats of the Golf event that brings legends like Nicklaus — and there is no bigger legend in golf than Jack Nicklaus — back.

New Zealand golfer Steven Alker — a Champions Tour baby at age 50, the youngest you can be to compete on the tour — ends up winning The Insperity on Sunday, going five under on the back nine to collect the shiny trophy and a $345,000 first place check. But if you think Alker, one of the least famous golfers walking around Woodlands Country Club this weekend, winning is the real story of this tournament, you’re missing the truly important things.

The Insperity, and any Champions Tour event really, is about fans being able to get closer to the stars they used to watch than they could while those stars competed on the PGA Tour. Things are just more relaxed at a Champions Tour event. The completely free admission at The Insperity turns this into a true family event, making it something of a perfect fit for The Woodlands.

There are a lot of kids watching these older golfers, including plenty of young girls. If the overlords of golf really want to grow the game, events like these where the only price of admission is being up to enduring a short shuttle ride, need to become more plentiful.

Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and The Woodlands’ Grand Golf Stage

With its raised hill setup around the 18th green that creates plenty of seating options, which a volunteer regularly reminds people of, The Insperity is almost designed to be a stage for golf.

Lee Trevino should have his own radio show. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

That it can still be one for Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam is a sweet bonus. No one knows how many more events like this Nicklaus will do in the years to come. Being able to use a golf cart helps (in The Woodlands he even gets his own driver). But the more time Jack Nicklaus spends around golf tournaments, playing a little or not, the better it is for a game that honors its past better than most.

Nicklaus is clearly a little spent by his day in Texas, but the twinkle in his eye is still there. And his words are as impactful as ever.

“He’s the GOAT. You don’t think Tiger’s the GOAT, do you?” — Lee Trevino on Jack Nicklaus

As Lee Trevino would tell you, GOATs are in a class of their own. Gary Player is actually four years older than both Trevino and Nicklaus, but somehow seems 10 years younger. Aging is different for everyone. But getting to enjoy playing golf with some old friends is a pretty universal joy.

“It’s fun to be back with these guys,” Nicklaus says.

Part of being back is taking in Lee Trevino still talking at a rate that would shame the fastest-talking salesman. “I only do one side,” Trevino says, his pink polo shirt soaked with sweat, when someone on the opposite rope line calls out for an autograph. “I can’t do two sides any more.”

With that, Lee Trevino keeps on moving down the line, talking all the way. “It’s a good day to be golfing,” he says.

Especially when you’re hanging with the GOAT.