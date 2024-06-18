Escape the Heat at JadeWaters This Summer — One of Dallas’ Best Waterparks Is At The Hilton Anatole

Book one of the family suites at Hilton Anatole for the perfect getaway and you can even add on the Camp Anatole package.

Play the day away in its leisure cove pool with a swim-up bar, relax along the lazy river, and recline in one of JadeWaters' luxury cabanas.

Summer is in full swing and if you’re looking for a place to escape the heat without booking a plane ticket, look no further than Dallas’ most beloved waterpark — JadeWaters Resort Pool Complex at the Hilton Anatole. Now open daily through summer, it’s all fun here, all the time. So pack your bags, grab your swimsuits, and beat the heat all right in Dallas.

Kids of all ages (and adults!) can enjoy JadeWaters. Play the day away in its leisure cove pool with a swim-up bar, relax along the lazy river, and recline in one of its luxury cabanas. There is something for everyone from its kid’s splash and play area to the two 180-foot slides and more. JadeWaters also hosts countless weekend activities all summer long to keep the party going, including foam parties every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, movies under the stars, and other fun activities like bracelet making, duck races, yoga in the park, and more.

Whether you are looking for a summer weekend or a longer vacation before school is back in session, Hilton Anatole has it all. Splash into your time off with the JadeWaters Fun Package.

Delight in a $50 credit per night stay and guaranteed access to the JadeWaters Resort Complex. Book one of the family suites for the perfect getaway and you can even add on the Camp Anatole package, which includes custom bedding when your family arrives with a take-home Tilly the Elephant, the new Hilton Anatole mascot.

In the Tower foyer of the Hilton Anatole, there reside two stately wooden elephants who act as guardians of the beautiful Chantilly Ballroom. Inspired by their enduring presence and the timeless grace of elephants, the Hilton Anatole adopted Tilly as its mascot, symbolizing wisdom, strength, and hospitality. Tilly is not only a cuddly companion to remind guests of their stay at the Hilton Anatole, but also a reminder of the beauty and majesty of these gentle giants. Kids can also make their own memories with an in-room camping experience that includes a camping lantern, crafts, a sweet snack, a journal, stories, a board game, and a stuffed elephant to take home.

From splashing through the lazy river to cuddling up with Tilly, memories await at the Hilton Anatole and JadeWaters.