Dallas’ Hilton Anatole Hotel Offers Summer Fun For The Entire Family

The Grand Presidential Suite gives plenty of space for families to spread out.

Hilton Anatole is one of Dallas’ most iconic hotels for a reason. It truly has it all. From its exhilarating pool complex JadeWaters to its new rooms, top-of-the-line dining options, and serene spa, the hotel has something for everyone.

Located just minutes from downtown Dallas in the prestigious Design District, Hilton Anatole was designed to relax and delight both you and your family. An oasis within a concrete jungle, it’s easy to forget you are steps away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Swim

At Hilton Anatole, kids of all ages can enjoy the sprawling resort pool complex of JadeWaters, now open weekends through Memorial Day and then daily all summer long. Play the day away in the resort’s leisure cove pool with a swim-up bar, relax along the lazy river, and recline in one of its luxury cabanas.

There is something for every age, including a kid’s splash and play area, two 180-foot slides, and more. Beat the scorching Texas heat and cool off with some fun in the sun.

Indulge

With five on-site restaurants, including the luxurious SĒR Steak + Spirits, escape to a culinary paradise after your big adventure. Or, retreat to Verandah Athletic Club & Spa where you can maintain your fitness routine or pamper yourself with a facial or massage. Or for some extra fun, book the Topgolf Swing Suite which comes with three bays and can be reserved with full food and beverage.

However you decide to spend your days, the sounds, tastes, and sights of sweet summertime are all available right at Hilton Anatole.

Stay

Hilton Anatole is now offering newly renovated Tower Guest Rooms, as well as Family Suites that feature bunk beds. So, spread out and get comfortable with the resort’s spacious, luxurious rooms. Gone are the days of squeezing into two tiny beds and someone sleeping on the couch.

Plus, Hilton Anatole is offering deals to make a staycation even sweeter. Splash into the season with the resort’s JadeWaters Fun Package. Delight in a $50 credit per night stay and guaranteed access to the JadeWaters Resort Complex.

This summer, it’s all right here at Hilton Anatole.