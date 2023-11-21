The Giver — Jamal Shead, College Basketball’s Most Unselfish Star, Builds Up His Houston Teammates Rather Than His Own Stats

University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson coached the Cougars’ opening night game over the University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson coached the Cougars’ opening night game over the University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson coached the Cougars’ opening night game over the University of Louisiana, Monroe
The University of Houston Cougars beat the University of Central Florida Knights with a 71-65 victory at Fertitta Center
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson coached the Cougars’ opening night game over the University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Tulane Green Wave at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the SMU Mustangs at the Fertitta Center
01
12

UH point guard Jamal Shead is the driver of a national championship contender. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
12

University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead is a passing wizard. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
12

University of Houston guard LJ Cryer can make scoring look easy. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
12

University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson should be headed to the Hall of Fame one day. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
12

Emanuel Sharp (from left), J'Wan Roberts, Mylik Wilson, Ramon Walker Jr. and LJ Cryer know there a lot of answers on this UH roater. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
12

University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead and assistant coach Quannas White have a bond. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
12

University of Houston forward J'Wan Roberts and do-everything director of basketball operations Lauren Sampson get into the season opening spirit. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
12

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp can score in bunches. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
12

University of Houston forward JoJo Tugler's long wingspan will be a problem for opposing players. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
12

UH cheerleaders add to the Fertitta Center buzz and excitement. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
12

The legends of Phi Slama Jamal are in the rafters as an arguably even greater era of UH basketball piles up wins. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
12

UH big man Ja'Vier Francis can rebound in a crowd. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson coached the Cougars’ opening night game over the University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson coached the Cougars’ opening night game over the University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson coached the Cougars’ opening night game over the University of Louisiana, Monroe
The University of Houston Cougars beat the University of Central Florida Knights with a 71-65 victory at Fertitta Center
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson coached the Cougars’ opening night game over the University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson visited with Drew Richards, head coach of the UNC Pembroke Braves, his alma mater, before an exhibition contest
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Tulane Green Wave at the Fertitta Center
The University of Houston Cougars beat the SMU Mustangs at the Fertitta Center
Culture / Sporting Life

The Giver — Jamal Shead, College Basketball’s Most Unselfish Star, Builds Up His Houston Teammates Rather Than His Own Stats

By Deferring More Now, UH's Point Guard Aims to Make His Team Much More Dangerous in March

BY // 11.21.23
UH point guard Jamal Shead is the driver of a national championship contender. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead is a passing wizard. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston guard LJ Cryer can make scoring look easy. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson should be headed to the Hall of Fame one day. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Emanuel Sharp (from left), J'Wan Roberts, Mylik Wilson, Ramon Walker Jr. and LJ Cryer know there a lot of answers on this UH roster. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead and assistant coach Quannas White have a bond. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston forward J'Wan Roberts and do-everything director of basketball operations Lauren Sampson get into the season opening spirit. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp can score in bunches. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston forward JoJo Tugler's long wingspan will be a problem for opposing players. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
UH cheerleaders add to the Fertitta Center buzz and excitement. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The legends of Phi Slama Jamal are in the rafters as an arguably even greater era of UH basketball piles up wins. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
UH big man Ja'Vier Francis can rebound in a crowd. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
12

UH point guard Jamal Shead is the driver of a national championship contender. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
12

University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead is a passing wizard. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
12

University of Houston guard LJ Cryer can make scoring look easy. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
12

University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson should be headed to the Hall of Fame one day. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
12

Emanuel Sharp (from left), J'Wan Roberts, Mylik Wilson, Ramon Walker Jr. and LJ Cryer know there a lot of answers on this UH roater. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
12

University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead and assistant coach Quannas White have a bond. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
12

University of Houston forward J'Wan Roberts and do-everything director of basketball operations Lauren Sampson get into the season opening spirit. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
12

University of Houston guard Emanuel Sharp can score in bunches. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
12

University of Houston forward JoJo Tugler's long wingspan will be a problem for opposing players. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
12

UH cheerleaders add to the Fertitta Center buzz and excitement. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
12

The legends of Phi Slama Jamal are in the rafters as an arguably even greater era of UH basketball piles up wins. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
12

UH big man Ja'Vier Francis can rebound in a crowd. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jamal Shead could be racking up stats, collecting double doubles as easy as could be like college basketball’s headline-grabbing November supernovas. If such things really mattered to him. Instead, college basketball’s most unselfish star is building up his team rather than building his stats. Shead is stacking up wins rather than an awards resume.

He is also the single biggest reason Kelvin Sampson’s sixth-ranked nationally University of Houston basketball team is off to another 6-0 start with four of those wins coming in a just-completed six day span that includes a Charleston Classic title.

“When your leader is that much of a giver, it’s so easy for the next guy to give,” UH assistant coach Kellen Sampson says of Shead. “He just embodies the servant leadership that bleeds over into everybody else. We knew that in order for us to keep evolving and do what we needed to do to keep moving forward, we had to get deeper. We had to play more guys.

“So we’re asking — everybody’s got to take a little less. . . His willingness to let everybody get comfortable is going to bleed itself to more guys are going to develop and be ready to punch when it’s time to punch.”

Shead only took eight shots in Houston’s first two games combined. He didn’t take more than seven in any game until a matchup with a dangerous Utah team, the only opponent to stay within 10 points of these Cougars so far. In many ways, Jamal Shead is the consummate point guard, but this is more than just looking for others first.

This is a conscious decision to make sure Baylor transfer LJ Cryer immediately gets comfortable in the offense. And Cryer has settled right in, averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game and winning Charleston Classic MVP honors. It’s about ensuring Temple transfer Damian Dunn feels like a big part of things too. It’s about knowing that Emanuel Sharp needs more shots too. And that the bench brigade of talented sophomore Terrance Arceneaux, Mylik Wilson Jr. and Ramon Walker Jr. need to feel like an important part of things.

Yes, Jamal Shead could be taking more shots. But he wouldn’t be building the kind of team he is now. Shead is completely invested in seeing his teammates get better. Partly because he knows it will boost UH’s national championship visions to another level, the goal that really drives him. And partly because that’s just who Jamal Shead is.

“You can’t quantify his value to us,” Houston assistant coach K.C. Beard tells PaperCity. “It’s that high. He’s such a connector. He brings guys together. . .

“He’s so patient with young players. We’ve got a lot of young kids. It’s easy to get mad at them. But Jamal doesn’t get mad. He always tries to help.”

Shead’s first choice is often to try and get his teammates going first during a game. He feels he’s getting better at knowing when he needs to grab the moment though. When he does need to exert his will on a game.

“I’ve tried to take on that leadership role and take it to heart that some games I need to be that guy to push us over that edge,” Shead tells PaperCity. “Sometimes I wasn’t that last year.

“If I want to be that guy for this team, then I’ve just got to push myself a little harder this year.”

That does not always mean by scoring. Or looking for his shot. The sequence everyone leaves Charleston buzzing over is Shead getting two steals on one play. He forces a turnover and then comes from behind to force another when Dayton recovers to get the ball back. At least until Shead strikes again.

That is the plan. That is why Jamal Shead is sharing more than ever. Deferring when he can to help everyone else in the rotation reach their potential. Building up his teammates rather an awards case.

Jamal Shead, College Basketball’s Completely Unique Star

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson may be capable of putting up a 20 point and 20 rebound game, but he’s not coming out of nowhere to make two steals in one play. He doesn’t have a highlight like that. No other All-American candidate in the game has a highlight like that. UH’s point guard already has another game this season with four steals in one half. In many ways, Jamal Shead is the most unique star in college basketball.

He doesn’t live in the highlights. He completely changes games more quietly, almost like a secret agent working in the shadows, grabbing the margins that others don’t even see.

Without making a big deal about himself.

UH associate head coach Quannas White shares the story of an encounter where Shead and he were talking to someone who called the Houston lifeline the best point guard in the country. Shead immediately responded with a “Well, I don’t know about that.”

“He’s so humble,” White tells PaperCity. “But he is one of the best point guards in the country. The best defensive guard in the country. And his work ethic has just increased.”

“You can’t quantify his value to us. It’s that high. He’s such a connector. He brings guys together.” — UH assistant coach K.C. Beard on Jamal Shead

University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson coached the Cougars’ opening night game over the University of Louisiana, Monroe
University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead is a passing wizard. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

So has Shead’s awareness of working smarter. After that double steal play, he asks out of the game for a breather. Jamal Shead never would have done that last season. But the point guard and Kelvin Sampson have worked out a deal where they’ve agreed that Shead needs to admit when he’s tired, to take the breaks that will make every minute he is on the court even more impactful. The idea is end the regular season with Shead averaging about 30 minutes per game, leaving plenty for March. This is an agreement built on a foundation of supreme trust, one where the larger combined goal comes before any one moment.

“When we recruited Jamal, this is what we had envisioned for him,” Kelvin Sampson says. “That point guard position is important. This is our 10th year (at Houston) and we’ve had three point guards. Galen Robinson, DeJon Jarreau and Jamal.

“That’s it. That tells you a little bit.”

There are Fortune 500 companies that would kill for that kind of consistency. And Jamal Shead might be Kelvin Sampson’s most rock solid Houston point guard of all.

Even if the last person Shead wants to talk about is himself.

“We probably have, if not the best, a top five guard group in the country,” he tells PaperCity. “Not just me, LJ and Dam. Everybody in our guard group is really good. So we’ll be one of the top guard groups in the country again. And we’ll have a lot more people that can contribute to the game.”

That is the plan. That is why Jamal Shead is sharing more than ever. Deferring when he can to help everyone else in the rotation reach their potential. Building up his teammates rather an awards case.

“There is a sense that for us to be at our best, we’ve got to be deeper,” Kellen Sampson tells PaperCity. “We’ve got to trust more guys throughout the course of the year. . . The Big 12 is such a brutal, brutal, unforgiving league. We’re going to need new heroes every night. And that’s hopefully what we’re setting ourselves up for.”

The most constant hero is the one doing a big part of the setting up. As usual. Jamal Shead, The Giver, is making it all possible for this championship chasing Houston team.

De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$610,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$330,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Enclave, The Heights
FOR SALE

2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2608 Enclave At Shady Acres Court
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Katy, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X