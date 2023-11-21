This $6.5 Million River Oaks High-Rise is The Epitome of Luxury in One Of Houston’s Most Coveted Neighborhood

The River Oaks has some of the most impressive amenities in the city, including a luxurious pool area and outdoor space.

The unit boasts two primary bedrooms, including one on the first floor off the private terrace with floor to ceiling windows.

Spacious interiors offer the flexibility for a fifth bedroom with ensuite bathroom, or other uses as a media room or office.

When it comes to luxurious high-rise living, The River Oaks, 3433 Westheimer Road, Unit 201, redefines all expectations. In fact, it surpasses them. The gorgeous residence elevates the bar for all when it comes to Houston’s buzziest real estate — and the most sought-after neighborhood. Listed for $6.495 million by Douglas Elliman’s dynamic duo Adriana Banks and Rosie Meyers, this unit is just one of the pair’s latest stunning listings.

Banks and Meyers are highly knowledgeable in River Oaks real estate. They have sold seven units, including the Penthouse on the property. They closed out the building with the last new construction units, and they ensure each client (whether the seller or buyer) is educated every step of the way, leading to a seamless transaction.

Garden Residence 201

Deemed the Garden Residence 201, 3433 Westheimer Road, Unit 201 was imagined by Casa Companies and completed by Gabrial Home Builders. When you enter the unit, you’re transported into what feels like a single-family home with its own fully landscaped, private backyard oasis, all while reaping the benefits of luxury high rise services and amenities. With five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, this 7,528-square-foot haven in the middle of esteemed neighborhood River Oaks has it all.

The Aesthetic

Embracing a contemporary aesthetic, 3433 Westheimer Road, Unit 201’s common spaces are intimate, yet inviting. Dark and cool hues from a variety of metals and woods create a welcoming and stylish vibe. The exquisite domain features an open-plan living room and ample natural light flooding in, thanks to its floor-to-ceiling windows.

The sleek dining room is the ultimate gathering spot for entertaining, and features a custom faceted Henge bar made of calcutta marble and burnished steel. Entertaining guests takes on a new meaning with both open and working kitchens equipped with fused Sub Zero Wolf appliances, Cesar cabinetry, and both gas and induction cooking options.

After all the in-home entertaining, a break is highly warranted, and what better place to retreat than in one of the primary suites. Did we mention there is a primary suite option on each level? All feature walk-in closets and extravagant spa bathrooms draped in Piemme Italian tile.

Garden Residence 201 also has two secondary suites that open to a second level balcony, and the fifth suite is currently being utilized as a glamorous lounge. Lighting, sound and HVAC are managed by the touch of a button with the in-home Savant Smart Home system in all the living and downstairs primary areas. This condo is as technology-savvy and seamless as it is beautiful.

The Crown Jewel Outdoor Terrace

Perhaps the most breathtaking part of 3433 Westheimer Road, Unit 201 is its outdoor space. With an expansive private 3,554-square-foot landscaped terrace outfitted with an Italian kitchen by Tallenti, entertaining possibilities can flow outdoors without having to compromise any of the luxuries of high-rise living. Breathe in the fresh air and exhale the stresses of the day, all from a spacious backyard.

The Luxe Building

It’s not just what’s inside and outside Garden Residence 201 that makes this listing so special, but the building itself is the epitome of modern luxury. Experience ultimate convenience with a 24-hour concierge, valet, a stunning pool with sundeck, alfresco dining options, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and much more at The River Oaks. Garden Residence 201 is a rare gem located in the heart of the city.

