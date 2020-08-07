Janice McNair Shows Her Heart With $1 Million Donation to Houston Rent Relief — One of Sports’ Most Powerful Women Takes on Coronavirus Causes

Jerry Reyes, with the Geo. H. Lewis & Sons funeral home, escorts widow Janice McNair, followed by her son Cal McNair, after a public celebration of life for Houston Texans owner Robert C. McNair at NRG Stadium. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, POOL)

Janice McNair’s long been the heart of the Houston Texans. And the Texans owner is putting that heart on display with a $1 million donation in her family’s name to Houston’s rent relief program.

With so many Houstonians hurting and facing the real danger of losing their homes, McNair is trying to help.

“So many are struggling to provide for their families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” McNair says. “It was extremely important to me and my family to step up and make sure the most vulnerable in our community don’t lose their homes at this critical time. It’s one thing we can do to keep families together and provide some hope to people who need it.

“I’m thankful to (Houston) Mayor (Sylvester) Turner for providing programs focused on assisting our neighbors.”

Janice McNair’s seven-figure donation continues a trend of high-profile Texans figures helping out in Houston’s most harrowing times. J.J. Watt memorably raised $41.6 million in Hurricane Harvey relief funds, tapping into crowd funding at a level never quite seen before.

McNair’s gift is just as personal and it represents 5 percent of the $20 million total that will be provided in the City of Houston’s second rent relief package during the coronavirus pandemic. Applications to apply for the rent relief funds will start getting taken on August 11.

During her late husband Bob McNair’s very public life running the Texans franchise, Janice McNair largely stayed in the background. But she was always a powerful voice behind the scenes and that continues. Janice McNair is still just as influential, if not more, than Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair on the direction of Houston’s NFL team, on and off the field.

That direction has included powerful charity initiatives during this unprecedented offseason of national uncertainty. The Texans already previously donated another combined $1 million to the Houston Food Bank, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, the YMCA of Greater Houston, the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund and chef Chris Shepherd’s Southern Smoke during these coronavirus times.

One of the most powerful women in all of sports is showing she and her family want to help in major ways.