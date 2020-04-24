Jerry Jones’ Yacht-Worthy NFL Draft Setup Creates Mystique, But Stealing CeeDee Lamb Wins the NFL Draft

America needed entertainment — and Jerry Jones came through big time. Sports’ ultimate showman stole the show at the 2020 NFL Draft, the first actual live sports event in six weeks. From his yacht-worthy war room setup to somehow stealing one of the top two receivers in the entire draft with the 17th overall pick, the Dallas Cowboys’ patriarch loomed large on this night.

Then again, when does Jerry Jones not loom — and live — large?

With the NFL Draft going virtual for the first time due to the coronavirus, Jones and America’s Team only built the brand with a little mystique and aura. Jones appeared to be drafting from his $250 million superyacht, the Bravo Eugenia. He also may be one of the last men in America still using a corded phone.

Both Jones’ draft day lair — which included a cream-colored couch that would have been at home in any super villain’s secret headquarters and that old school phone —amused and delighted Twitter to no end. (Did you really think Jerry Jones would be drafting at a kitchen table?) But being wise enough to nab Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb when he inexplicably fell to No. 17 figures to resonate much longer with Cowboys lovers and haters alike.

This former Houston area high school star is arguably the second most coveted wideout in a receiver heavy draft, behind only Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, who went to the Denver Broncos with the 15th pick. Jones told reporters after the draft that Lamb was the sixth rated player on the Cowboys’ entire draft board.

Jerry’s Coup

In all the mock drafts the Cowboys braintrust conducted in preparation for this night, CeeDee Lamb never came close to falling to them at No. 17. Certain they’d never have a chance to draft this big play creating wideout, the Cowboys did not even do a pre-draft virtual interview with Lamb.

Yet, there Lamb was at 17. Just waiting for the Cowboys to be bold, shun their more obvious defensive needs and take the best player available.

“I need some mouth-to-mouth quick,” Jones cracked on Cowboys Draft Live about his reaction to having a chance to pick Lamb.

CeeDee Lamb brings his explosive, playmaking ways to the Dallas Cowboys.

It’s easy to see why the Cowboys assumed Lamb would be long gone by selection No. 17. NFL Draft maven Mel Kiper went as far as comparing Lamb to DeAndre Hopkins, the former Houston Texans superstar wideout. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Lamb is a physical receiver who is a big play waiting to happen.

In three seasons at Oklahoma, Lamb racked up 24 catches of 40-plus yards.

Now, he gives Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon to turn to, joining receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup — and tailback Ezekiel Elliott — in what should be one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses next season.

Are you not entertained?

Jones always makes sure the world’s most valuable sports franchise takes its rightful space in the spotlight. This first virtual NFL Draft is no different. Sitting with his daughter Charlotte Jones Anderson, the Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer, and son Stephen Jones, the Cowboys director of player personnel, in that yacht-worthy setup, Jones made sure the Cowboys took the bold route.

This time it also leaps out as the right route. You cannot pass up a talent like CeeDee Lamb when he falls onto your draft couch. Jones told reporters that three different trade possibilities presented themselves to the Cowboys for pick No. 17, but they did not like any of them as much as they liked Lamb.

Sometimes it’s good to stand pat. It’s always good to be Jerry Jones.