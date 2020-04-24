Three Cool Dallas Livestreams to Catch This Weekend

These days, you could catch a livestream at almost any hour. But not all streams are created equal, so we’ve done a little research to narrow it down to three great virtual live shows to catch this weekend and beyond.

Lucy Wrubel’s Set With Le Sirenuse Hotel

We’ve been fortunate enough to have Dallas’ favorite DJ craft some solid playlists to help us through quarantine, but if you miss seeing Lucy Wrubel do her thing IRL, Saturday’s livestream is the next best option. Starting at 5 p.m. (Central time), Wrubel will be taking over Le Sirenuse hotel’s Instagram and channeling the Amalfi Coast destination’s escapist vibes during the dance party.

You may even be inspired to dress up for the occasion.

Sweet Tooth Hotel’s “WithFriends” Series

Sweet Tooth Hotel creator Jencey Keeton (photo by TA Visuals)

This month, the immersive art venue was set to open its biggest show yet: Intangible, a collective of some of the top fiber artists from across the country (Sweet Tooth is much more than just another experiential museum). But while their Victory Park doors are shut, founders Cole and Jencey Keeton are still finding ways to spotlight the creative community.

Their new IG Live series, “WithFriends,” allows would-be Sweet Tooth visitors to stay inspired at home (for free) with livestreams that go into the home studios of talented artists and makers every Friday at 1:30 p.m. This week’s guest: Alli Koch of Alli K Design, one of the few Dallas artists tapped to created a fiber art room for Intangible.

Magic Hour’s Tipsy Happy Hour Chat

Magic Hour brings good vibes and thoughtfully made home goods to Bishop Arts.

Bishop Arts shop Magic Hour stocks truly beautiful things for your home. The type of things that you’ve probably had a lot of time to admire recently, like sweet smelling incense, artful kitchen tools, and hand crafted ceramics.

No one needs an excuse for a happy hour right now, but if you’re looking for someone to share a cocktail with virtually, the boutique is hosting a tipsy Q&A with popular New York-based ceramicist Ivy Weinglass. Break out your best glazed mug for the occasion.