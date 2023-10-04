Jim Nantz to Do Spring Break With Kelvin Sampson — Why CBS’s Voice Will Use His First March Off In 38 Years to Follow Houston and Coaching “Greatness”

NCAA Final Four, broadcast by CBS’ Jim Nantz, Saturday night at NRG Stadium
Jim Nantz Kelvin Sampson
NCAA Final Four, broadcast by CBS’ Jim Nantz, Saturday night at NRG Stadium
The #1 ranked University of Houston Cougars were beaten by the #4 ranked Alabama CrimsonTide at the Fertitta Center
Jim Nantz UH
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Memphis Tigers at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his point guard Jamal Shead are almost always on the same page. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The University of Houston Cougars beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Memphis Tigers at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Memphis Tigers at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Memphis Tigers at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has built one of the truly elite programs in America. He continues to work on a new contract with UH despite interviewing with the Milwaukee Bucks. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
01
12

Jim Nantz is a giant believer in the University of Houston and basketball coach Kelvin Sampson. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
12

Kelvin Sampson and Jim Nantz are friends and Nantz plans to use some rare free time to follow Sampson's UH basketball team during next year's NCAA Tournament.

03
12

Jim Nantz was emotional after getting off the air after his last Final Four. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
12

UH coach Kelvin Sampson is not shy about expressing his displeasure. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
12

Jim Nantz certainly enjoys everything about being tied to the University of Houston . (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
12

University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead turns into Manor Mal when he attacks the rim. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

07
12

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his point guard Jamal Shead are almost always on the same page. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
12

UH point guard Jamal Shead is one of the better passers in America. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
12

NBA great Hakeem Olajuwon had UH coach Kelvin Sampson smiling after another program validating win. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
12

University of Houston director of basketball operations Lauren Sampson has played a major part in the building of the program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
12

UH cheerleaders add to the Fertitta Center atmosphere. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
12

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has built one of the truly elite programs in America. He continues to work on a new contract with UH despite interviewing with the Milwaukee Bucks. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

NCAA Final Four, broadcast by CBS’ Jim Nantz, Saturday night at NRG Stadium
Jim Nantz Kelvin Sampson
NCAA Final Four, broadcast by CBS’ Jim Nantz, Saturday night at NRG Stadium
The #1 ranked University of Houston Cougars were beaten by the #4 ranked Alabama CrimsonTide at the Fertitta Center
Jim Nantz UH
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Memphis Tigers at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his point guard Jamal Shead are almost always on the same page. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The University of Houston Cougars beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Memphis Tigers at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Memphis Tigers at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team defeated the Memphis Tigers at the Fertitta Center
University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has built one of the truly elite programs in America. He continues to work on a new contract with UH despite interviewing with the Milwaukee Bucks. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Culture / Sporting Life

Jim Nantz to Do Spring Break With Kelvin Sampson — Why CBS’s Voice Will Use His First March Off In 38 Years to Follow Houston and Coaching “Greatness”

Inside the Real Friendship Between a Legendary Play by Play Man and University of Houston's Unparalleled Basketball Coach

BY // 10.03.23
Jim Nantz is a giant believer in the University of Houston and basketball coach Kelvin Sampson. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Kelvin Sampson and Jim Nantz are friends and Nantz plans to use some rare free time to follow Sampson's UH basketball team during next year's NCAA Tournament.
Jim Nantz was emotional after getting off the air after his last Final Four. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
UH coach Kelvin Sampson is not shy about expressing his displeasure. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jim Nantz certainly enjoys everything about being tied to the University of Houston . (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead turns into Manor Mal when he attacks the rim. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his point guard Jamal Shead are almost always on the same page. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
UH point guard Jamal Shead is one of the better passers in America. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
NBA great Hakeem Olajuwon had UH coach Kelvin Sampson smiling after another program validating win. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston director of basketball operations Lauren Sampson has played a major part in the building of the program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
UH cheerleaders add to the Fertitta Center atmosphere. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has built one of the truly elite programs in America. He continues to work on a new contract with UH despite interviewing with the Milwaukee Bucks. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
1
12

Jim Nantz is a giant believer in the University of Houston and basketball coach Kelvin Sampson. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
12

Kelvin Sampson and Jim Nantz are friends and Nantz plans to use some rare free time to follow Sampson's UH basketball team during next year's NCAA Tournament.

3
12

Jim Nantz was emotional after getting off the air after his last Final Four. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
12

UH coach Kelvin Sampson is not shy about expressing his displeasure. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
12

Jim Nantz certainly enjoys everything about being tied to the University of Houston . (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
12

University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead turns into Manor Mal when he attacks the rim. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

7
12

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his point guard Jamal Shead are almost always on the same page. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
12

UH point guard Jamal Shead is one of the better passers in America. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
12

NBA great Hakeem Olajuwon had UH coach Kelvin Sampson smiling after another program validating win. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
12

University of Houston director of basketball operations Lauren Sampson has played a major part in the building of the program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
12

UH cheerleaders add to the Fertitta Center atmosphere. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
12

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has built one of the truly elite programs in America. He continues to work on a new contract with UH despite interviewing with the Milwaukee Bucks. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jim Nantz does not do spring break. The voice of so many of sports’ biggest moments never had time for such things. But Nantz is already plotting his 2024 spring vacation, marking it in permanent marker and letting his reps know that this one is nonnegotiable. For Nantz is committed to using his first March off in 38 years to follow Kelvin Sampson and the University of Houston basketball program.

Yes, Nantz is one of the proudest University of Houston graduates anyone will ever meet. But his ironclad vacation plans are not really about that. This is a Kelvin Sampson belief thing above all. Built around a real friendship that goes beyond just basketball and Sampson’s program winning big games for UH season after season after season.

“I have a six week stretch off next year to do whatever I want,” Nantz says. “I’ve been asked to do a few things here and there, maybe a speaking engagement. . .  I’ve turned everything down.

“Because I want to avail myself to whatever is happening with the University of Houston basketball program. I will enjoy the NCAA Tournament next year following them. I’m going to sit in the stands, wear my red, cheer. And watch Kelvin do his thing. Which is greatness.”

Nantz is certain that Kelvin Sampson is one of the greatest coaches of all time. And Nantz has dealt with all the hallowed coaches of the last 40 years, in college basketball and beyond. The voice of CBS Sports, one of the most influential people in the world of big time athletics period, someone with the means and cachet to do whatever he wants, is choosing to spend his first spring off watching Kelvin Sampson coach.

“That’s my goal,” Nantz says.

Sampson, the 67-year-old basketball lifer of coach who brought a flat lining UH program back to national life and changed how many look at the university period, does not do pretend friends. If Sampson calls someone his friend, they really are. And people he doesn’t call friends aren’t, no matter how much they’d like to think they are.

With Nantz, there is no doubt.

“From my perspective Jim’s a friend, ” Sampson tells PaperCity. “He’s probably the most influential UH alumni there is.”

Jim Nantz Kelvin Sampson
Kelvin Sampson and Jim Nantz are friends and Nantz plans to use some rare free time to follow Sampson’s UH basketball team during next year’s NCAA Tournament.

Sampson has seen that influence at work, seen it help his basketball program. But that’s not why he considers Jim Nantz a true friend. There are plenty of influential figures that Sampson deals with, some even he fosters as allies. But he does not call many of them real friends. Not even close.

Jim Nantz is in a different category.

“I love Jim Nantz,” Sampson says. “Not because he’s this or that. Just because he’s a great guy.”

UH assistant coach K.C. Beard, who has been with Sampson and the UH basketball program since 2014, has seen the friendship between Nantz and his boss grow.

“It’s awesome,” Beard says of the Sampson-Nantz friendship. “. . . (Nantz) really cares about our team. Every time he’s done our games in the past, the loves he has for this team, for the University of Houston and its basketball program, are real.

“And I know he and Coach have absolutely connected. Because. . . two passionate people about what they do.”

I will enjoy the NCAA Tournament next year following them. I’m going to sit in the stands, wear my red, cheer. And watch Kelvin do his thing. Which is greatness.” — Jim Nantz

The Authentic Bond Between Kelvin Sampson and Jim Nantz

The authentic nature of both Jim Nantz and Kelvin Sampson helped forge this friendship. With these two, it really is what you see is what you get. Albeit in very different ways. Nantz truly may be one of the nicest men in America, certainly one of the very, very nicest truly famous men in America. And Sampson is as real as it gets, a relentless taskmaster with a heart for his players that knows no bounds, a man who suffers no fools but quietly helps many behind the scenes.

Kelvin Sampson and Jim Nantz may go through life in very different ways, but the way they look at life is remarkably similar.

“From my perspective Jim’s a friend. He’s probably the most influential UH alumni there is.” — UH basketball coach Kelvin Sampson

Both men go out of their way for each other. While Nantz is building his first spring break in 38 years to follow Sampson’s Cougars through the NCAA Tournament, Sampson does not miss events that bring Nantz to Houston either. When Nantz came into town to emcee the University of Houston Hall of Honor night earlier this fall, Sampson made a long day longer to make sure he could be there.

“I tell you how influential he is,” Sampson tells PaperCity. “So I had a long day. I started at 5:30 am (that morning) and I was at the indoor football facility. Our kids ran three 50 yard sprints, down and back, down and back. They did six sets of 25 — and as a team, situps. We had individual workouts, position workouts.

“When it was over, we came (to the Hall of Honor night). Before we came, I opened up a bottle of Calling wine.”

The Calling is Jim Nantz’s own label of wine, one started with wine world staple Peter Deutsch. Sampson is a knowledgeable wine connoisseur, though few people know about that passion. Sampson may not be as wine devoted as legendary San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (who Sampson has worked with), but Houston’s coach knows what he is talking about and what he likes to drink.

“Jim, he sends me a case of wine about every month,” Sampson tells PaperCity.

During the COVID-restricted Final Four of 2021 — when teams like Houston were largely restricted to one floor of a hotel and the arenas in Indianapolis — Nantz made sure one certain provision was met.

“We’re in the Final Four,” Sampson laughs. “Every night, there’d be a knock on my (hotel room) door. And outside of it was a case of The Calling wine. . . So I’d bring it in, share with my assistant coaches.”

For Nantz such gestures are small payment for everything that Kelvin Sampson’s University of Houston program has given him. He calls the jumper UH point guard Jamal Shead hit to beat Memphis last March his “all-time favorite buzzer beater.”

Nantz called that game for CBS, even bringing his 7-year-old son Jameson to UH’s shoot-around the night before. Jim Nantz wants his son to be around Kelvin Sampson as much as possible too. That’s how much he thinks of Houston’s coach and the lessons he imparts.

Jamal Shead University of Houston Cougars defeated the East Carolina Pirates 79-36 Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Fertitta Center. Kyler Edwards had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
Jamal Shead is the clear leader of this Houston team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Houston players like Shead benefit from this relationship too. Shead’s gotten much more face time with Nantz than most college basketball stars, built his own bond with the legendary play by play voice. Nantz ends up introducing Shead on that Hall of Honor night, noting how some Shead will be president — of the United States or some major company — some day.

“It warmed my heart from somebody of that nature to be such a mentor to me,” Shead says. “To talk so highly of me — it was awesome. It felt great. Really interesting to see from their perspective how they talk in front of people.”

Nantz and Sampson will be talking plenty throughout this upcoming season, UH’s first Big 12 season, as the CBS man goes through his NFL schedule, waiting for that spring break with The Coogs. And a closeup view at what he’s sure is genuine — and rare—  coaching “greatness.”

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$405,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$299,950 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
3028 Maxroy Street
Timbergrove/Lazybrook
FOR SALE

3028 Maxroy Street
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3028 Maxroy Street
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
10010 Doliver Drive
Briargrove Park | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

10010 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10010 Doliver Drive
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$258,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$367,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,188,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$369,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X