Reagan Bregman Launches the Sweetest Jewelry Line Ever, Reveals the Story Behind Her All-Star Husband Alex’s Best Line

Reagan Bregman is brimming with excitement as we sit in a private room at Houston-based Shaftel Diamonds. Her unbridled elation springs from two unrelated milestones — launch of her namesake jewelry line, With Love by Reagan Bregman, and the Houston Astros winning another American League West division title and moving into the playoffs, Of course, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is Reagan’s husband.

Her designs are the sweetest of dainty jewelry covering the field from earrings to rings and all pieces in between. The collection — designed in 18 karat gold vermeil with natural white sapphire pieces — will be available for pre-order beginning on October 11 and can be viewed on the Shaftel Diamonds website now.

“I was tired of my everyday jewelry. I wear a lot of dainty jewelry and I love it. I wear jewelry every single day,” Reagan Bregman tells PaperCity. “But it was starting to wear down on me constantly. So I was thinking that I would like to invest in some more elevated pieces that are better made, better quality so that they can last me longer.”

Enter Danny Shaftel, son of Shaftel Diamonds founder Keith Shaftel, who has been friendly with Reagan and Alex Bregman since the model and the jeweler worked together on a photo shoot several years ago. He made the ask to the young entrepreneur who was already experienced in the area of product development with her successful athleisure clothing line Exiza, which Reagan founded in 2021.

Speaking of the With Love collection, Shaftel notes: “This is a category that we had always wanted to get into. Demi-fine jewelry which is not necessarily fine, fine, fine jewelry. But it’s not fashion jewelry. It is definitely very elevated from fashion but with a price point that’s approachable.”

Pieces in the collection range from $100 to $1,000 while looking like they cost much more. Price point and value were the two guiding principles in the design. Shaftel recalls that after asking Reagan Bregman to meet in the family boutique to discuss jewelry design, she arrived with a notebook of her own designs — to Shaftel’s surprise.

“This could not be more perfect timing,” Reagan Bregman tells PaperCity. “Because I love to design and create and like that element of a little more high quality. And Shaftel is family owned We both own businesses and that’s our heart and soul, supporting family businesses and local business.

“It was the perfect culmination of things that I love. When they reached out I replied in like a minute.”

This is a new arena for Shaftel, which began in 1978 as a wholesaler of diamonds and gemstones. Over the years the family began manufacturing jewelry in Houston and today is a leading fine jeweler as well as wholesaler. Customers can officially shop With Love in-person at Shaftel Diamonds when the full collection launches in the store at 5706 San Felipe during a Grand Reveal event on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28.

Alex Bregman’s Home Run Promise

Reagan Bregman laughs when she brings up that before the Astros regular season finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, her husband told her the Astros were going to win the game and when they did he would have something to say. Reagan shot back that if the Astros were going to win, Alex was going to have to hit a home run. And he did. His 25th of the season. In the first inning to set the quickest of tones.

The third baseman already knew what he was going to say about the naysayers doubting that the Astros could win the division again, having counted out Houston long ago.

“A lot of people were wondering what it’s like gonna to be like if the ‘Stros didn’t win the division,” Bregman told his pumped up teammates in the visitors clubhouse in Phoenix. “I guess we’ll never know.”

The “I’ll guess we’ll never know” mimics Kanye West’s infamous Grammy speech in 2005 when the rapper used it to fire back at his doubters. Yes, these Bregmans are both creative.