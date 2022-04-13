Ten years ago, I attended my first meeting s a provisional member of the Junior League of Dallas. Walking through the doors of the residential-looking headquarters on Inwood Road, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I scanned the room looking for an empty seat. Quite a few women were dressed in scrubs, having just finished their shifts as doctors or nurses; some were in workout clothes; and some, like me, had come straight from the office. Some were catching up with friends, while others glanced over the precisely typed and printed agendas — something I learned is standard practice; conducting meetings productively and efficiently is League 101.

Throughout that year, I got to know many of the women in that room as we embarked on our provisional year, a requirement of becoming an active member of the JLD.