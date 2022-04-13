After 20 Years, Kendra Scott Finally Brings Her Signature Style to Watches

Whether you’re shopping for your mom, sister, or a close friend, the best Mother’s Day presents are those that mean something. Flowers and cards are lovely, but jewelry stands the test of time. And a jewelry piece that’s functional? Jackpot. This week, Kendra Scott announced its first-ever collection of watches, timed perfectly for the Texas brand’s 20th anniversary — and, of course, Mother’s Day.

The new line includes classic timepieces (prices range from $148 to $328) as well as elegant link-watch bands, which are Apple Watch-compatible if you want to supply some added sparkle to mom’s morning Pilates class. In honor of the accessory brand’s milestone anniversary, the watches pay homage to the playful shapes and colors Kendra Scott is known for. Keep an eye out for signature shapes like the Alex, Dira, and Elle (an oval-shaped style that’s arguable the brand’s most recognizable) woven into the watch designs. The pieces feature an inlaid stone or shell face paired with a range of chic and tasteful watch-band styles, from polished Mother-of-Pearl, to beaming Turquoise Magnesite and a striking Leather Abalone. Each watch also contains a GIA-certified diamond centered in the brand’s logo.

Scott got her start operating out of her spare bedroom in Austin back in 2002. She’s now valued at over $1 billion and has over 100 stores throughout the country, 21 of which are in Texas. The jewelry mogul has also made a name for herself in the philanthropy world, having gifted over $40 million to charities around the world since 2010. And, if her new line is any indication, she’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Apart from the unique array of colors and styles, the collection also offers a simple reminder: There’s no better gift than the time we can spend together. The Watch Collection by Kendra Scott, starting at $198 available at Kendra Scott retailers, kendrascott.com/watches. Katherine Gring.