All-In Justin Verlander Trade Shows Jim Crane Puts the Fans First — This Astros Owner Keeps Proving His Impact Is Priceless

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and their daughter Genevieve have a way of making their Houston moments count. Now Justin Verlander is back in town thanks to Astros owner Jim Crane's trade push, (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Yordan Alvarez hits a 3-run home run in the sixth inning as The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies met for Game Six of the World Series Saturday at Minute Maid Park
Methodist Orthopedic Fellows, portraits on location
Manager Dusty Baker achieved a milestone with his 2,000th victory as a major league manager, as The Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-0 behind home runs by Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve at Minute Maid Park
New York Mets Justin Verlander faced off against his former Houston Astros teammates and Framber Valdez at Minute Maid Park
Jim and Whitney Crane (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, Astros General Manager James Click, Astros alums Jeff Bagwell and Jose Cruz, mascot Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will join Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at City Hall to kick off the postseason celebration at
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander still gets excited by winning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros Justin Verkander won his 8th games of the season, helped by home runs by Jeremy Pena and Jose Altuve, at Minute Maid Park
Chas McCormick brings plenty of excitement to everything he does. Including hitting a home run. And of course, The Chas Chomp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros behind Justin Verlander, beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 Saturday night May 21, 2022 at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros Justin Verkander won his 8th games of the season, helped by home runs by Jeremy Pena and Jose Altuve, at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros Hunter Brown won his major league debut pitching 6 innings of shutout ball against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at Minute Maid Park
Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, Astros General Manager James Click, Astros alums Jeff Bagwell and Jose Cruz, mascot Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will join Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at City Hall to kick off the postseason celebration at
Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez are the future and the present stars of an always evolving Houston Astros franchise under Jim Crane. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros faced the Chicago White Sox in game one of a weekend series at Minute Maid Park. Former Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel was welcomed home before the game.
Houston Astros Hunter Brown won his major league debut pitching 6 innings of shutout ball against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at Minute Maid Park
Jim Crane dugout
01
18

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and their daughter Genevieve have a way of making their Houston moments count. Now Justin Verlander is back in town thanks to Astros owner Jim Crane's trade push, (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

02
18

Astros owner Jim Crane wanted to make sure the fans felt like part of this championship moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

03
18

Justin Verlander is appreciating these moments with the Astros more and more. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

04
18

Astros manager Dusty Baker would never have reached 2,000 wins without Jim Crane giving him an unexpected chance to manage again. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

05
18

The New York Mets' $43 Million Man Justin Verlander knows that facing the Astros lineup at its best can be a tightrope. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
18

Jim & Whitney Crane with the Astros World Series Trophy at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill)

07
18

Orbit is a star of his own for the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

08
18

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander still gets excited by winning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

09
18

When Jose Altuve is happy, the Astros are usually happy. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
18

Chas McCormick brings plenty of excitement to everything he does. Including hitting a home run. And of course, The Chas Chomp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
18

Orbit always brings plenty of energy to Minute Maid Park. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
18

Houston Astros like Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena know its another good day to be an Astro. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
18

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown looks anything but intimidated by Major League hitters. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
18

Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell is almost always happy to take selfies with some fans. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
18

Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez are the future and the present stars of an always evolving Houston Astros franchise under Jim Crane. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

16
18

Chas McCormick is swinging for impact with these Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

17
18

Young Houston Astros starter Hunter Brown is trying to prove he's playoff worthy for a deep, veteran team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

18
18

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane brings intensity and a relentless work ethic to the franchise. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan.)

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and their daughter Genevieve have a way of making their Houston moments count. Now Justin Verlander is back in town thanks to Astros owner Jim Crane's trade push, (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Yordan Alvarez hits a 3-run home run in the sixth inning as The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies met for Game Six of the World Series Saturday at Minute Maid Park
Methodist Orthopedic Fellows, portraits on location
Manager Dusty Baker achieved a milestone with his 2,000th victory as a major league manager, as The Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-0 behind home runs by Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve at Minute Maid Park
New York Mets Justin Verlander faced off against his former Houston Astros teammates and Framber Valdez at Minute Maid Park
Jim and Whitney Crane (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, Astros General Manager James Click, Astros alums Jeff Bagwell and Jose Cruz, mascot Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will join Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at City Hall to kick off the postseason celebration at
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander still gets excited by winning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros Justin Verkander won his 8th games of the season, helped by home runs by Jeremy Pena and Jose Altuve, at Minute Maid Park
Chas McCormick brings plenty of excitement to everything he does. Including hitting a home run. And of course, The Chas Chomp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros behind Justin Verlander, beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 Saturday night May 21, 2022 at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros Justin Verkander won his 8th games of the season, helped by home runs by Jeremy Pena and Jose Altuve, at Minute Maid Park
Houston Astros Hunter Brown won his major league debut pitching 6 innings of shutout ball against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at Minute Maid Park
Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane, Astros General Manager James Click, Astros alums Jeff Bagwell and Jose Cruz, mascot Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will join Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at City Hall to kick off the postseason celebration at
Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez are the future and the present stars of an always evolving Houston Astros franchise under Jim Crane. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros faced the Chicago White Sox in game one of a weekend series at Minute Maid Park. Former Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel was welcomed home before the game.
Houston Astros Hunter Brown won his major league debut pitching 6 innings of shutout ball against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park Monday at Minute Maid Park
Jim Crane dugout
Culture / Sporting Life

All-In Justin Verlander Trade Shows Jim Crane Puts the Fans First — This Astros Owner Keeps Proving His Impact Is Priceless

Houston's Golden Age of Baseball Gets a Real Chance at a Third Championship

BY // 08.01.23
Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and their daughter Genevieve have a way of making their Houston moments count. Now Justin Verlander is back in town thanks to Astros owner Jim Crane's trade push, (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros owner Jim Crane wanted to make sure the fans felt like part of this championship moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Justin Verlander is appreciating these moments with the Astros more and more. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros manager Dusty Baker would never have reached 2,000 wins without Jim Crane giving him an unexpected chance to manage again. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
The New York Mets' $43 Million Man Justin Verlander knows that facing the Astros lineup at its best can be a tightrope. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Jim & Whitney Crane with the Astros World Series Trophy at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Orbit is a star of his own for the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander still gets excited by winning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
When Jose Altuve is happy, the Astros are usually happy. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Chas McCormick brings plenty of excitement to everything he does. Including hitting a home run. And of course, The Chas Chomp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Orbit always brings plenty of energy to Minute Maid Park. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros like Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena know its another good day to be an Astro. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown looks anything but intimidated by Major League hitters. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell is almost always happy to take selfies with some fans. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez are the future and the present stars of an always evolving Houston Astros franchise under Jim Crane. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Chas McCormick is swinging for impact with these Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Young Houston Astros starter Hunter Brown is trying to prove he's playoff worthy for a deep, veteran team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros owner Jim Crane brings intensity and a relentless work ethic to the franchise. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan.)
1
18

Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and their daughter Genevieve have a way of making their Houston moments count. Now Justin Verlander is back in town thanks to Astros owner Jim Crane's trade push, (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

2
18

Astros owner Jim Crane wanted to make sure the fans felt like part of this championship moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

3
18

Justin Verlander is appreciating these moments with the Astros more and more. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

4
18

Astros manager Dusty Baker would never have reached 2,000 wins without Jim Crane giving him an unexpected chance to manage again. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

5
18

The New York Mets' $43 Million Man Justin Verlander knows that facing the Astros lineup at its best can be a tightrope. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
18

Jim & Whitney Crane with the Astros World Series Trophy at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Grand Gala Ball (Photo by Jenny Antill)

7
18

Orbit is a star of his own for the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

8
18

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander still gets excited by winning. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

9
18

When Jose Altuve is happy, the Astros are usually happy. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

10
18

Chas McCormick brings plenty of excitement to everything he does. Including hitting a home run. And of course, The Chas Chomp. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

11
18

Orbit always brings plenty of energy to Minute Maid Park. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

12
18

Houston Astros like Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena know its another good day to be an Astro. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

13
18

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown looks anything but intimidated by Major League hitters. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

14
18

Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell is almost always happy to take selfies with some fans. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
18

Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez are the future and the present stars of an always evolving Houston Astros franchise under Jim Crane. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

16
18

Chas McCormick is swinging for impact with these Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

17
18

Young Houston Astros starter Hunter Brown is trying to prove he's playoff worthy for a deep, veteran team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

18
18

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane brings intensity and a relentless work ethic to the franchise. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan.)

Almost all professional sports team owners claim that it’s all about the fans. Jim Crane actually proves it. Again and again — and again. The Houston Astros owner’s bold push (and Crane did plenty of nudging on this deal) to trade for Justin Verlander (again) shows that Crane truly cares about doing right by the franchise’s fans.

By doing everything he can to win another championship this year, by attempting to get the most possible out of this golden age of Houston baseball, Crane is putting the fans over an easier organizational future. It is more comfortable and financially easier to hold onto top organizational prospects like Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford.

But Crane isn’t content to just keep keeping on, to just stay in contention and be relevant. Because no true Astros fans would be content with that either. It’s all about how many championships you stack up. That’s what legacies are measured by. And this Justin Verlander trade — a move that effectively trumps the newly American League West rival worthy Texas Rangers’ own earlier trade for Max Scherzer — gives the Astros the best chance to win their third title.

Verlander has always made his Astros teammates believe. That’s been one of his greatest gifts to Houston ever since this future Hall of Famer first arrived just days after Hurricane Harvey devastated large parts of the city in the summer of 2017. All these years later, Justin Brooks Verlander still makes Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Ryan Pressly and company feel a flush of confidence.

It’s probably more than mere coincidence that Framber Valdez throws a no hitter on the day that the Astros get a Verlander confidence infusion.

These Astros are so much better today than they were on Monday, so much more confident. They have JV back. What’s going to stop them now?

This is the gift that Jim Crane has given the Astros clubhouse. More importantly to Crane, this is the gift he’s given Astros fans.

The Astros owner almost always mentions the fans first in any big trophy moment or celebration. A lot of owners do that kind of thing. The difference is that Jim Crane clearly takes that responsibility seriously, carries it with him daily and lets it influence his decisions.

Like going all-in on Justin Verlander again.

You can argue that this does not dismiss the pre-Dana Brown, no real general manager period sins of the offseason. But you’d be wrong. Signing journeyman reliever Rafael Montero and past-his-prime White Sox slugger Jose Abreu to big money deals (though relatively short-term ones) hasn’t gotten any smarter. But the Verlander trade shows that Crane will never be crippled by what’s happened in the past.

It’s all about creating a better Astros present. And Crane’s done that again. For the fans.

Verlander back at the front of the Astros rotation, recreating the dynamic two ace scenario of Verlander and Framber Valdez, immediately vaults Houston back among the few true World Series title favorites. The Atlanta Braves suddenly have to move over and make room. For Houston.

The Dodgers suddenly have to wonder if they’ve been left behind. And the Texas Rangers. . . well, good luck to Bruce Bochy, yappy star Marcus Semien and Co. trying to hold off the shiny championship proven force already knocking against their back bumper.

The Astros have JV back. What’s going to stop them now?

By doing everything he can to win another championship this year, by attempting to get the most possible out of this golden age of Houston baseball, Crane is putting the fans over an easier future.

Yordan Alvarez hits a 3-run home run in the sixth inning as The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies met for Game Six of the World Series Saturday at Minute Maid Park
Astros owner Jim Crane wanted to make sure the fans felt like part of this championship moment. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Crane’s text to Verlander after the trade became official was straight and to the point: “Welcome back. See you in New York and hope you pitch well.” But the bond between these two men, two fiercely proud competitors, should not be overlooked. Crane and Verlander have been close since Verlander’s first magical late season run with the Astros. Much closer than even the average strong star player owner bond.

How Jim Crane treated Justin Verlander and his family (wife Kate Upton included) during his time in Houston help create the supreme comfort level that the ace has with the Bayou City. That played into Verlander’s willingness to waive his no trade clause to Houston. Again. This time with no final minute debating required.

“If was going to get moved, it came down to the Astros,” Ben Verlander, Justin’s brother, told Chris Russo on his Mad Dog XM Radio show. “A place where he’s super comfortable with everything.”

Those crying that Crane and the Astros could have simply re-signed Justin Verlander in the offseason and kept both of their top ranked prospects are completely missing the financial truth. Jim Crane was never going to be comfortable paying a 40-year-old Justin Verlander — as much as Crane loves him — more than $90 million. Even Mets super billionaire owner Steve Cohen may regret that outlay.

But Crane is fine with paying around $39 million for potentially two plus years of Verlander with Cohen and the Mets picking up more than $50 million of what the pitcher is owed.

Jim Crane knows what makes baseball business sense. He also understands what fans want more than anything else. A real chance to win it all as often as possible.

Bringing Justin Verlander back in a bolt that shook the rest of baseball contenders to their core accomplishes that.

Jim Crane is the rare owner in sports — in any era — who you can really believe when he says he cares about the fans. Crane keeps proving that again and again. He actually does things for them. He demanded that another general manager (this time Dana Brown) be bold. After pushing Jeff Luhnow to do the same in that franchise-shifting 2017 last day of August deal.

Crane makes real belief rain.

Astros fans could not ask for a better steward of their best interests.

The Astros have JV back. What’s going to stop them now?

The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
16714 Blue Shine Trail
Fairfield Village North, Cypress
FOR SALE

16714 Blue Shine Trail
Cypress, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
16714 Blue Shine Trail
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
150 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

150 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
150 Sugarberry Circle
12315 Barryknoll Lane
Memorial Hollow
FOR SALE

12315 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX

$658,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
12315 Barryknoll Lane
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$312,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$585,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Lakes on Eldridge North
FOR SALE

6515 Costa Sienna Lane
Houston, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
6515 Costa Sienna Lane
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
2010B W 14th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

2010B W 14th Street
Houston, TX

$795,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2010B W 14th Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$828,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X