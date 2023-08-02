Melissa Juneau, Amalia Stanton, Laurie Krohn
Society / Featured Parties

Houston's Life Flight Brings Its Rescue Mission to Aspen — Going Where the Money Summers Is Critical Fundraising

Making an Impact Where It's Cool

08.01.23
Melissa Juneau, Amalia Stanton, Laurie Krohn at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sam & Valerie Golden, Will Galtney, Anne Neeson, Edd Hendee at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Edd Hendee, Tony Bradfield, Dr. David Callender, Steve Trauber, Tom Flanagan at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Erin Asprec, Susie Johnson, Scott Seligman at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jim & Sherry Smith, Laurie Krohn at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve Trauber, Lexi Trauber at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Cathy Miller)
Felicia Stone, Audrey White, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Melissa Sugulas at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joe & Jen Savery, Dr. Jamie McCarthy at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Greg Haralson, Tracy Dieterich, Dan Sugulas at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Felicia Stone, Anne Neeson, Rafael Stone at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gregg & Jo Lynn Falgout, Christine & Bill Gutknecht at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hilda & Greg Curran at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristen Habich, Myron Blalock, Janet Clark, Steve Newton at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Scott & Loraine Wegmann, Murry Bowden at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Curtis & Monica Bickers at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Cathy Miller)
Will & Elizabeth Galtney at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jim & Nancy Gordon, Nina & Edd Hendee at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tonya & Dr. David Callender at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Cathy Miller)
Rachel Regan, Jennifer Allison, Alicia Smith at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Anne Neeson, Leigh Smith, Melissa Juneau, Tony Bradfield at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
A beautiful view in Aspen gardens enjoyed during the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Savvy Houston nonprofits know that during peak summer months many of the city’s top influencers and philanthropists can be found escaping the heat in the cool climes of Aspen. Among the Bayou City’s leading nonprofits visiting the chichi Rocky Mountain enclave is Memorial Hermann Foundation, which recently spread its message and particularly that of Life Flight with two Aspen events.

More than 150 long-standing supporters and new friends of the Memorial Hermann Health System gathered at the picturesque ranch retreat of longtime champions of the hospital system for a sunset fête. The views were spectacular, the music by a string quartet from Aspen Music Festival delightful and party food from Corbin-Handley of Aspen scrumptious. These elements punctuated the setting for a most informative evening.

Sam and Valerie Golden, Will Galtney, Anne Neeson, Edd Hendee
Sam & Valerie Golden, Will Galtney, Anne Neeson, Edd Hendee at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Dr. Jamie McCarthy, executive vice president and chief physician executive of Memorial Hermann, noted that within the past three months, Life Flight has transported 1,100 patients in Houston for an average of a dozen each day. The annual total of Life Flight transport operations runs more than 4,200.

“With Memorial Life Flight, we literally extend the hospital. It’s not just a patient delivery service,” McCarthy notes. “With the well equipped Life Flight helicopters, resuscitation and care begin the moment we encounter the patient, which makes a big difference.”

Joining McCarthy in thanking supporters were Anne Neeson, executive vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Foundation, and Dr. David Callender, president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Health System.

Felicia Stone, Anne Neeson, Rafael Stone
Felicia Stone, Anne Neeson, Rafael Stone at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

As Neeson notes, donor support enables “Memorial Hermann to provide Houston’s only truly integrated best-in-class trauma network through pre-hospital care of Memorial Hermann Life Flight, the Red Duke Trauma Institute, TIRR Memorial Hermann and the John S Dunn Burn Center.”

The following morning Melissa Juneau and Leticia Trauber, represented by her daughter Lexi Trauber, hosted an al fresco brunch in The Garden at Hotel Jerome. The patio restaurant was transformed into a Ralph Lauren-inspired living room, enhanced by florals from Indigenous Design. Aspen’s DJ Savy provided the musical stylings.

Kristen Habich, Myron Blalock, Janet Clark, Steve Newton
Kristen Habich, Myron Blalock, Janet Clark, Steve Newton at the Memorial Hermann Foundation friend-raising events in Aspen. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Applause, applause for the foundation which presented each guest with a commemorative gilded aspen leaf ornament with a note explaining that the foundation had donated aspen trees to be planted at the Aspen School District campus which has recently suffered the loss of many trees.

PC Seen: Aimee and Wynne Snoots, Nancy and Jim Gordon, Walt Mischer, Sheryl and Doug Bech, Amy and Mark Hammer, Leigh Smith, Christine and Bill Gutknecht, Jo Lynn and Gregg Falgout, Felicia and Rafael Stone, Betty and Steve Newton, Rosanna and Myron Blalock, Roslyn and Derrick Mitchell, Denise Monteleone, Kathy and Charlie Lusk, Stephanie and Mark Hamilton, and Audrey and Matthew White.

