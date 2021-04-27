Kimpton – 24th floor living room and bar
Culture / Travel

Stylish New Hotel is Opening in a 100-Year-Old Fort Worth Landmark — The Harper is Here

Your First Look at the Spot Taking Over the Historic Farmers and Mechanics Bank Tower

BY // 04.27.21
A Fort Worth landmark that’s 100 years old is getting new life. The Kimpton Harper Hotel is set to open in the historic Farmers and Mechanics National Bank Building on June 2. This boutique hotel is a real looker and brings 226 stylish rooms and suites, a new contemporary Italian restaurant and even a penthouse bar.

But it’s setting is what has everyone most intrigued. Once the tallest “skyscraper” in town with 24 floors, the new hotel’s historic building hit the century mark this year, having been erected in 1921 by the famed local architecture firm of Sanguinet & Staats. That firm gave shape to Fort Worth architecture for decades.

The building was first the headquarters for Farmers and Mechanics bank. It was later utilized by XTO Energy before its acquisition by Development Services Group, Inc. based in Memphis, which has transformed the former office building into the modern Kimpton Harper Hotel.

Now the 24th floor is home to the Sanguinet Boardroom, named in honor of its original designer. The hotel boasts more than 10,000 square feet of event space including the Centurion Ballroom which is located on the second floor.

Designer Cynthia Forchielli of Forchielli Glynn Interior Design, with its heavy hospitality portfolio, brought the interiors to life. These include handcrafted furniture, brass pendant lights, woven baskets and local works of art. Expect a fresh, modern feel with a nod to mod and mid-century styling.

And this Kimpton is not forgetting the city it calls home. A panther figurine in every room’s closet is a nod to Fort Worth’s Panther City nickname.

The guest rooms and suites are meant to be chic and boutique, with Frette bedding, Atelier Bloem bath products, Bluetooth speakers and plush bathrobes. The Kimpton Harper Hotel’s 31 one-bedroom suites also come with soaking tubs, bars and some of the best views in the hotel. And this is building with good views.

There is free coffee and tea service for guests and a daily social hour between 5 and 6 pm in the lobby, which is located on the 24th floor with its own top floor views. There is also a high-end fitness center with topnotch equipment, including Peloton bikes.

Chef Matt Williams helms the kitchen at Il Modo ― the hotel’s Italian restaurant. There will be pastas, pizzas and rustic Italian dishes with an emphasis on local ingredients.

Refinery 714, is The Harper Hotel’s penthouse whiskey bar and cocktail lounge ― featuring craft cocktails and sweeping views. It is also located on the top floor, which is really the hub of the hotel, taking advantage of this 100-year-old building’s best feature.

Reservations are now open for stays, starting on June 6. Fort Worth’s newest boutique hotel is a notable addition in a historic setting. This is the type of building where history is made.

