5 New Fort Worth Coffee Shops and Experiences to Try Right Now

Restaurants / Openings

The number of new Fort Worth coffee houses has exploded in recent years and there are no signs that the trend is slowing. Seems our need for a caffeine boost, the space to relax for even 15 minutes, and a community hub in our neighborhoods is all too necessary. Here are five new Fort Worth coffee shops and experiences that are sure to perk you up.

Carter’s Coffee

2736 Stanley Avenue

The Shops at Clearfork just announced the regular addition of a coffee truck to the mix. Along with nearby Press Café along the Trinity River, you can now enjoy house-made coffee drinks and breakfast bites from this local upstart. Best known for its drive-thru model near Texas Christian University, Carter’s serves fresh egg and cheese sandwiches and Vietnamese iced coffee sweetened with a traditional splash of sweetened condensed milk. You’ll find the truck located in the Clearfork plaza from 8 am to 2 pm, seven days a week.

 

Arcadia Coffee Fort Worth
A second location of Arcadia Coffee is coming to Sundance Square. (Courtesy of Arcadia)

Arcadia Coffee

120 W. Third Street, Suite 111

For five years, Arcadia Coffee has been serving up espresso in an area brimming with coffee shops — Near Southside. Born in Weatherford, the classy, boho coffee shop has made a name for itself with fresh baked vegan breads and goodies as well as coffee, like the double-take inducing Midnight Waffle infused with charcoal and topped with powdered cinnamon sugar and whipped cream. This summer, Arcadia will be opening a second location just off the Sundance Square Courtyard making it even easier to access vegan bites and great coffee.

The Railcar – Space Cowboy, a lavender charcoal latte
The Railcar’s newest specialty drink is the Space Cowboy, a lavender charcoal latte. (Courtesy of The Railcar)

The Railcar Coffee & Spirits

122 Exchange Avenue

Founded by Kristin Brown, The Fort Worth Stockyard’s welcomed The Railcar Coffee & Spirits earlier this year. The coffee shop, with its shotgun style storefront, was created in honor of Western culture and Cowtown’s history of trains. A portion of sales goes to local animal shelters if you need another good reason to buy a coffee. Stop by for their signature drink called 3:10 To Matcha, a rose matcha latte. The Railcar also has a selection of beer, wine and hard seltzers.

 

Fort Worth Coffee Co. Josh and Mary Hanna Tyler
Fort Worth Coffee Co.’s Josh and Mary Hanna Tyler took over the former Craftwork Coffee on Camp Bowie.

Fort Worth Coffee Co.

4731 Camp Bowie

As Craftwork Coffee continues to branch into the hospitality bar business, like its Craftwork at The Cooper Apartments, its popular Camp Bowie location changed ownership recently. Thanks to new owners Josh and Mary Hanna Tyler, it relaunched as Fort Worth Coffee Co. in mid-April. Josh is a familiar face as he was a former Craftwork employee. You’ll find the same full-service coffee bar experience up front at this new shop, with communal and private office spaces tucked in the back.

Bonus Coffee Opportunity

Finally, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is inviting visitors to its inaugural Spring Market in the Garden event this Sunday, May 2 from 10 am to 3 pm. The event includes an admission-free afternoon in the garden between 12 pm and 2 pm., which includes the annual Spring Sip and Shop event featuring local artisans, food trucks and live music.

This year, the market welcomes a brand new offering ― a Tea and Coffee Festival featuring some of your favorite home-grown coffee and tea houses including Lazy Daisy Coffee Bar. The indoor-outdoor event will spread across the entire campus.

