The Best Things to Do in Dallas This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend is coming up fast. It’s time to start booking your tickets for the best pool parties, live music shows, and celebratory events for the long weekend in Dallas.

Pool Parties

Beat the heat this Labor Day weekend with a day pass (or staycation) to one of these hotel pool parties.

The CANVAS Hotel is hosting not one, but three pool parties this Labor Day weekend. Start your holiday off strong at the Sunburn Lounge pool party on Saturday, September 2. The event will feature DJs Knowpa Slaps and Yungbuck B2B Taylol. The party continues on Sunday with a Reggaeton Beach Pool Party with DJ Hardbox. And Monday will feature DJ Soulja and his friends from The DJ School Dallas. Tickets for all events are already live and range from $30 to $50.

Also in The Cedars neighborhood, Lorenzo Hotel does the first Monday in September right, after all this is their 13th year hosting their pool party extravaganza. This ‘Merica-themed gathering will include performances by 14 of Dallas’s top DJs so get ready to sip, sway, and swim. General admission is $30, umbrella tables are $600, and cabanas start at $1000.

The Virgin Hotels Dallas is running a special all Labor Day weekend long (Friday through Monday), which includes valet service, a $50+ food and beverage credit, and complimentary water bottles and snacks. If you book soon, you can enjoy access to one (or more) of four days of sun, music, and fun at the hotel’s rooftop pool parties. They will be hosting rooftop yoga, a drag brunch, and a poolside movie night during the weekend. Pool party day passes are also available ranging from $50 to 75.

Mimosa Walks, Jazz Fests, Baseball, and More

Forget your weekend workout plans and sign up for the Dallas Mimosa Walk on Saturday, September 2. Upon arrival you’ll be greeted with your own glass and a passport map which will guide you to 20 mimosa stops. The walk is from 12 pm to 3:30 pm, but don’t worry because you’ll be able to cool down at the after-pool party, which will take place at The Kimpton Pittman Hotel. Tickets are $40.

On September 1 through 3, you won’t want to miss the The Black Academy of Arts and Letters Riverfront Jazz Festival. This year, Erykah Badu serves as Honorary Chair and the lineup features Stephanie Mills, Marcus Miller, Shaun Martin, and so many more artists.

In the mood for popcorn, foam fingers, and some competition? Catch the Texas Rangers play the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Monday, September 4.

Head over to the Dallas Arboretum for its Labor Day Family Fun Weekend. Pack a picnic, listen to local artists, explore the gardens, enjoy a petting zoo, learn the science behind bubbles, and more.