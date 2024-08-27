The Best Things to Do in The Woodlands This Labor Day Weekend — From Rocking Concerts to Fireworks and Restaurant Bargains

Labor Day weekend brings a plethora of things to do in The Woodlands. Including listening to music at Cynthia Woods. (Courtesy Howard Hughes)

Labor Day Weekend is just days away — and The Woodlands is full of activities and events that will make this supersized weekend memorable. Making summer’s last hurrah count is easier than you think. Major happenings and special deals abound. These are the Best Things to Do In The Woodlands This Labor Day Weekend:

Food and Drink Deals

Kirby Ice House is great place to hang out with all your friends. Happy hour specials beckon all weekend at The Woodlands’ own Kirby Ice House, including special beer and wine deals on Friday, August 30, and Monday, September 2, from 2 pm to 7 pm. On Saturday and Sunday, indulge in $5 mimosas and Bloody Mary’s from 11 am to 5pm, or cool down with a refreshing frosé for $9.75.

On Labor Day Monday, Fielding’s Local is hosting its annual Labor Day Feast. Tht means food and live music from singer songwriter Justin Leblanc starting at 6 pm. Fielding’s brings a handcrafted menu and ever-changing cocktail list .

Live Music

This Saturday, August 31, country pop duo Dan + Shay will perform at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe getting in on the concert action. Get ready for an evening of sing-a-long ballads and upbeat anthems.

On Labor Day Monday, singer-songwriter Jeff Canada will take to the stage at the Dosey Doe Big Barn for a fun night of musical storytelling.

Staycation Packages

The long weekend is a perfect excuse to treat yourself to a couple of nights away or a true staycation.

At The Woodlands Resort, Labor Day weekend rates start at $295. You can start your day at Harrison’s with a lakefront breakfast before experiencing everything the resort has to offer, including golf, tennis, pickleball and bike tours. Or relax in style while floating along the lazy river or lounging by the pool. As night falls, roast s’mores by a firepit, watch a poolside movie, or dine at Back Table Kitchen & Bar. A two-night minimum stay is required to get the best rates.

The Houston Marriott City Place is offering a special Labor Day Staycation Package. In addition to stylish accommodations and a relaxing pool, you get to enjoy everything the City Place mixed-use development has to offer just south of The Woodlands. The booking code YQ1 provides a 20 percent off food & beverage at the hotel’s SwitcHouse Plates & Pours restaurant, plus a late check out at 1 pm.

Labor Day Celebration at Waterway Square

Wrap up the summer with a bang at The Woodlands Waterway Square’s Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, September 1, from 5 pm to 9 pm. Take the family to enjoy live music and entertainment, including pie eating contests and fireworks to top off the night. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the last holiday of the summer.

Have a happy Labor Day Weekend.