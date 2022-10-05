Kirby Ice House-Woodlands Patio (Photo by Michael Anthony)
Kirby Ice House Woodlands-Interio (Photo by Michael Anthony)
The patio at the Kirby Ice House-The Woodlands is situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in the heart of the Waterway District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
KIHWoodlands_Sangria (Photo by Michael Anthony)
01
04

The new Kirby Ice House in The Woodlands features a lush 18,000 square foot dog-friendly backyard. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

02
04

The new Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands can boast the largest bar in Texas measuring 141 feet long! (Photo by Michael Anthony)

03
04

The patio at the Kirby Ice House-The Woodlands is situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in the heart of the Waterway District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

04
04

Cool down with a chilled Sangria at the new Kirby Ice House- The Woodlands. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Kirby Ice House-Woodlands Patio (Photo by Michael Anthony)
Kirby Ice House Woodlands-Interio (Photo by Michael Anthony)
The patio at the Kirby Ice House-The Woodlands is situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in the heart of the Waterway District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
KIHWoodlands_Sangria (Photo by Michael Anthony)
Restaurants / Openings

The Woodlands Gets Its Own Kirby Ice House — and It’s a Bigger Outdoor Fun Land Than Ever

Yes, You'll Find the Longest Bar in Texas Here

BY // 10.05.22
photography Michael Anthony
The new Kirby Ice House in The Woodlands features a lush 18,000 square foot dog-friendly backyard. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
The new Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands can boast the largest bar in Texas measuring 141 feet long! (Photo by Michael Anthony)
The patio at the Kirby Ice House-The Woodlands is situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in the heart of the Waterway District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
Cool down with a chilled Sangria at the new Kirby Ice House- The Woodlands. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
1
4

The new Kirby Ice House in The Woodlands features a lush 18,000 square foot dog-friendly backyard. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

2
4

The new Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands can boast the largest bar in Texas measuring 141 feet long! (Photo by Michael Anthony)

3
4

The patio at the Kirby Ice House-The Woodlands is situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in the heart of the Waterway District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

4
4

Cool down with a chilled Sangria at the new Kirby Ice House- The Woodlands. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

It looks like the new Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands has something to brag about, something very big. The third outpost of the icehouse that first came to life on Upper Kirby opened just days ago on Lake Robbins Drive — and it boasts the longest bar in all of Texas. Measuring 141 feet in length, it actually beat out its kin, the long bar at the Memorial City Kirby Ice House, for the coveted title.

Poised in the heart of the Waterway District, the new massive bar includes 10,000 square feet of space inside and 18,000 square feet of dog-friendly backyard space outdoors where you can watch sports on a 300-inch jumbo screen or 61 enormous HDTVs sprawled about the space.

“We’re so excited to be a part of the vibrant Woodlands community finally,” partners Danny Evans and Russ Morgan say in a statement. “This is a prime location with incredible proximity to residences, businesses, hotels and attractions, and the casual indoor/outdoor format is a perfect match for the relaxed vibe of the area.

“We look forward to being a central, neighborhood-centric place to gather. Whether it’s for an office happy hour, birthday, sporting event, pregaming for a concert, or just hanging out with friends.”

The patio at the Kirby Ice House-The Woodlands is situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in the heart of the Waterway District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)
The patio at the Kirby Ice House-The Woodlands is situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in the heart of the Waterway District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

Saddle up to the bar at The Woodlands’ new Kirby Ice House and you’ll find 51 rotating beer taps with brews that can range from Texas K-9 Lager to Blue Moon to Miller Lite. If you prefer to imbibe with wine and mixed drinks, they have those too. The cocktail list includes Kirby Ice House’s lemonade old-fashioned made with bourbon, cherry liqueur, house-made lemonade, a cucumber Moscow mule and its signature skinny frose.

Hungry? Wander up to the food trucks parked onsite. Scheduled on a rotating calendar posted on Kirby’s website, food trucks like Boot Shooters BBQ, Lupe Tortilla, Satellite of Pizza, Mr. Sizzles and Hearsay on the Go are all scheduled to pull up and park this October. Fans of crawfish take note. When it’s in season, you can find it served up here, too.

SHOP

Swipe
EXPERIENCE
ELEGANCE
RADIANT
VERSATILE
BRILLANT LOVE
GRACE
BREATHTAKING
NOMADIC SPIRIT
PRECIOUS
INDULGE
EXPLORE
ELEVATED
QUALITY
BEEF CARPACCIO
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022
  • River Oaks District September 2022

Looking for a spot to gather 25 or more of your friends? You can reserve a space for free and even bring in your own catering.

Kirby Ice House -The Woodlands is located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive with plenty of on-site parking, although it always encourages rideshares. It is open seven days a week Mondays through Fridays from 2 pm until 2 am, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 2 am.

Featured Events
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 65% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Featured Properties

Swipe
2409 Ralph Street #D
Open House
Montrose
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/9 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

2409 Ralph Street #D
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
2409 Ralph Street #D
1401 Bulle Rock Court
Open House
College Station
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 10/9 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

1401 Bulle Rock Court
College Station, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Duperier
This property is listed by: Courtney Duperier (713) 298-7969 Email Realtor
1401 Bulle Rock Court
5102 Braeburn Drive
Braeburn Country Club Estates
FOR SALE

5102 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Nancy Stow (713) 299-5074 Email Realtor
5102 Braeburn Drive
609 Reinicke Street
Rice Military | Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

609 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
609 Reinicke Street
105 W Cowan Drive
Crestwood
FOR SALE

105 W Cowan Drive
Houston, TX

$3,999,000 Learn More about this property
Thomas Claffy
This property is listed by: Thomas Claffy (832) 875-3275 Email Realtor
105 W Cowan Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View Our Open Houses
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X