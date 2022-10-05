The Woodlands Gets Its Own Kirby Ice House — and It’s a Bigger Outdoor Fun Land Than Ever

Cool down with a chilled Sangria at the new Kirby Ice House- The Woodlands. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

The patio at the Kirby Ice House-The Woodlands is situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive in the heart of the Waterway District. (Photo by Michael Anthony)

The new Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands can boast the largest bar in Texas measuring 141 feet long! (Photo by Michael Anthony)

It looks like the new Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands has something to brag about, something very big. The third outpost of the icehouse that first came to life on Upper Kirby opened just days ago on Lake Robbins Drive — and it boasts the longest bar in all of Texas. Measuring 141 feet in length, it actually beat out its kin, the long bar at the Memorial City Kirby Ice House, for the coveted title.

Poised in the heart of the Waterway District, the new massive bar includes 10,000 square feet of space inside and 18,000 square feet of dog-friendly backyard space outdoors where you can watch sports on a 300-inch jumbo screen or 61 enormous HDTVs sprawled about the space.

“We’re so excited to be a part of the vibrant Woodlands community finally,” partners Danny Evans and Russ Morgan say in a statement. “This is a prime location with incredible proximity to residences, businesses, hotels and attractions, and the casual indoor/outdoor format is a perfect match for the relaxed vibe of the area.

“We look forward to being a central, neighborhood-centric place to gather. Whether it’s for an office happy hour, birthday, sporting event, pregaming for a concert, or just hanging out with friends.”

Saddle up to the bar at The Woodlands’ new Kirby Ice House and you’ll find 51 rotating beer taps with brews that can range from Texas K-9 Lager to Blue Moon to Miller Lite. If you prefer to imbibe with wine and mixed drinks, they have those too. The cocktail list includes Kirby Ice House’s lemonade old-fashioned made with bourbon, cherry liqueur, house-made lemonade, a cucumber Moscow mule and its signature skinny frose.

Hungry? Wander up to the food trucks parked onsite. Scheduled on a rotating calendar posted on Kirby’s website, food trucks like Boot Shooters BBQ, Lupe Tortilla, Satellite of Pizza, Mr. Sizzles and Hearsay on the Go are all scheduled to pull up and park this October. Fans of crawfish take note. When it’s in season, you can find it served up here, too.

Looking for a spot to gather 25 or more of your friends? You can reserve a space for free and even bring in your own catering.

Kirby Ice House -The Woodlands is located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive with plenty of on-site parking, although it always encourages rideshares. It is open seven days a week Mondays through Fridays from 2 pm until 2 am, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 2 am.