Checking Out the Lake Austin Spa Resort — What It’s Really Like to Stay at the Pampering Wellness Retreat in the Hill Country

Gardens at Lake Austin Spa Resort Mother Daughter in Garden
Living room at Lake Austin Spa Resort
Floating Dock at Lake Austin Spa Resort
Laurann Claridge at Lake Austin Spa Resort
Lake Austin Resort and Spa Garden Library
Lake House Spa
Pool Barn Lake Austin Spa Resort
Resort pool shot at Lake Austin Spa
Rooms at Lake Austin Spa Resort
01
09

Picturesque and productive, these are the gardens where Lake Austin Spa resort chefs cull man herbs and vegetables. Guests are invited to tour the garden and pick herbs to bring back home. (Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

02
09

When you arrive, you are ushered to the cozy living room to check in and begin your stay. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

03
09

From nearly every vantage point on the property you'll spy a beautiful serene view of the calming waters of Lake Austin. Sit on the floating dock and take it all in or participate in myriad water activities. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

04
09

Claridge, her sister and parents hydro-biking on Lake Austin. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

05
09

Escape to the Garden Library for a moment of solitude or join one of the inspiring lectures given daily. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

06
09

The Lake House Spa is just a short walk from your room. Here Claridge's parents dressed in their robes head to their spa treatments. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

07
09

A host of water classes are held at the Pool Barn. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

08
09

In addition to an indoor heated Pool Barn, there is a resort pool poised at the edge of the lake, too. (Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

09
09

One of 40 guest rooms on the property are each curated with custom furnishings and amenities. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

Gardens at Lake Austin Spa Resort Mother Daughter in Garden
Living room at Lake Austin Spa Resort
Floating Dock at Lake Austin Spa Resort
Laurann Claridge at Lake Austin Spa Resort
Lake Austin Resort and Spa Garden Library
Lake House Spa
Pool Barn Lake Austin Spa Resort
Resort pool shot at Lake Austin Spa
Rooms at Lake Austin Spa Resort
Culture / Travel

Checking Out the Lake Austin Spa Resort — What It’s Really Like to Stay at the Pampering Wellness Retreat in the Hill Country

Taking Self Care to New Levels

BY // 02.21.24
Picturesque and productive, these are the gardens where Lake Austin Spa resort chefs cull man herbs and vegetables. Guests are invited to tour the garden and pick herbs to bring back home. (Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
When you arrive, you are ushered to the cozy living room to check in and begin your stay. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
From nearly every vantage point on the property you'll spy a beautiful serene view of the calming waters of Lake Austin. Sit on the floating dock and take it all in or participate in myriad water activities. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Claridge, her sister and parents hydro-biking on Lake Austin. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Escape to the Garden Library for a moment of solitude or join one of the inspiring lectures given daily. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
The Lake House Spa is just a short walk from your room. Here Claridge's parents dressed in their robes head to their spa treatments. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
A host of water classes are held at the Pool Barn. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
In addition to an indoor heated Pool Barn, there is a resort pool poised at the edge of the lake, too. (Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
One of 40 guest rooms on the property are each curated with custom furnishings and amenities. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
1
9

Picturesque and productive, these are the gardens where Lake Austin Spa resort chefs cull man herbs and vegetables. Guests are invited to tour the garden and pick herbs to bring back home. (Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

2
9

When you arrive, you are ushered to the cozy living room to check in and begin your stay. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

3
9

From nearly every vantage point on the property you'll spy a beautiful serene view of the calming waters of Lake Austin. Sit on the floating dock and take it all in or participate in myriad water activities. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

4
9

Claridge, her sister and parents hydro-biking on Lake Austin. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

5
9

Escape to the Garden Library for a moment of solitude or join one of the inspiring lectures given daily. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

6
9

The Lake House Spa is just a short walk from your room. Here Claridge's parents dressed in their robes head to their spa treatments. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

7
9

A host of water classes are held at the Pool Barn. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

8
9

In addition to an indoor heated Pool Barn, there is a resort pool poised at the edge of the lake, too. (Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

9
9

One of 40 guest rooms on the property are each curated with custom furnishings and amenities. (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

Today, we’re living in an era where self care is health care, and there may be no place in Texas that can kick start your wellness journey better than Lake Austin Spa Resort. Poised at the edge of the placid waters of Lake Austin, check-in for a night, two, three, or more, and you’re liable to feel instantly at ease as I did when I spent a few days there recently along with my 85-year-old parents and sister (a first timer).

If you’ve never ventured to the renowned spa resort (winner of accolades too many to enumerate) and you’re nervous you’ll invariably starve with some preposterous 1,000 calories daily regiment or be subject to grueling physical workouts, those illusions couldn’t be further from the truth. There’s never a sense of deprivation. Eat as much of the chef-driven farm-sourced food as you like (there’s even wine), dip into a class from aqua core in the indoor heated pool barn meant to perfect your posture, take a foam roller and Hatha yoga class to stretch those aching muscles and attend a cooking class with a visiting chef.

You can schedule your day at Lake Austin Spa Resort like I do, busily going from one class to another, often taking the opportunity to try things like meditation (admittedly, that’s a tough one for me), Zumba, hopping on a cruise of the lake or simply dip in and out of any activity that spurs your interest.

Pool Barn Lake Austin Spa Resort
A host of water classes are held at the Pool Barn at Lake Austin Spa Resort.
Claridge, her sister and parents hydro bike on Lake Austin. (Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Claridge, her sister and parents hydro bike on Lake Austin. (Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

Way back in another lifetime, the 12 acre property served as a fishing camp, as well as a hippy-dippy nudist commune, but that was before Mike McAdams and William Rucks bought it in 1997. The duo brought with them the novel idea at the time of creating a luxe experience with food that was healthful yet utterly delectable in environs that feel cushy yet homey. Think Mark Hampton or Sister Parish.

It brings to mind the East Coast aesthetic of a summer house on Nantucket.

When you arrive, you are ushered to the cozy living room to check in and begin your stay.
When you arrive, you are ushered to the cozy living room to check in and begin your stay.

Late last year this world class spa resort was purchased by DiamondRock Hospitality, a real estate investment trust with hotel and spa properties all over the United States. Best yet, it’s likely you’ll never notice the hand of its corporate parent, only the myriad upgrades to the property from Lake Austin Spa Resort’s plush guest accommodations to the Spa to the verdant grounds that surround it all.

Let's Rodeo Houston!

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
Rooms at Lake Austin Spa Resort (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
One of the 40 guest rooms that are curated with custom furnishings and amenities. (Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

One exciting addition that recently launched is a partnership with the Italian sustainable skincare company Comfort Zone. The Lake House Spa, in fact, is the very first spa in the United States to offer what’s been dubbed FACE SPAce, an interactive results-driven express style facial (which runs $180 for a 50 minute session).

Sound intriguing? You’re essentially a student in a masterclass (and a very intimate class at that). Seated in one of two chairs in the spa’s former salon area, an aesthetician does a deep analysis of your skin, then prescribes one of five lifting treatments which all utilize Comfort Zone’s clean, vegan-friendly formulations, all while they talk you through the application of each serum.

In addition your aesthetician applies a host of different massage techniques to your dewy visage designed to work on the deeper facial muscles and bone joints to release tension, stimulate collagen production, boost circulation and improve the elasticity and lift of your skin. It’s truly a workout for your face and a great way to move lymphatic drainage too. Add-ons — just $20 each — include treatments for the eyes, hands and neck.

Also new downstairs in the former stead of the Spa’s salon is The Lab, where you can book a 30 minute Hydro Circuit session ($55). Here you’ll begin seated at a Turkish bath house bench where your legs are slathered with Comfort Zone’s thermal mud mask, followed by a refreshing rain shower rinse before you bravely jump into an ice cold therapy plunge pool for a few minutes. It’s just the right prescription for those combating poor circulation and inflammation as it’s reputed to also increase dopamine levels (that feel-good hormone).

The Lake Austin Spa Resort is located 1705 S. Quinlan Park Road in Austin.

Lake Austin Resort and Spa Garden Library (Photo by Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)
Escape to the Garden Library for a moment of solitude or join one of the inspiring lectures given daily. (Courtesy of Lake Austin Spa Resort)

Featured Properties

Swipe
12311 Huntingwick Drive
Frostwood, Memorial
FOR SALE

12311 Huntingwick Drive
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
12311 Huntingwick Drive
1405 Dart Street
Washington East
FOR SALE

1405 Dart Street
Houston, TX

$489,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1405 Dart Street
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$549,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
The Heights
FOR SALE

209 E Woodland Street 1/2
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
209 E Woodland Street 1/2
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,849,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Huntington Village, Stafford
FOR SALE

10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
Houston, TX

$175,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
10341 Huntington Place Dr #23
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,270,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
915 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

915 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
915 Old Lake Road
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
5802 Valkeith Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5802 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5802 Valkeith Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
701 Highland Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

701 Highland Street
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
701 Highland Street
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
9011 Kerrwood Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

9011 Kerrwood Lane
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
9011 Kerrwood Lane
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$275,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
6709 Woodbend Park N
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

6709 Woodbend Park N
Houston, TX

$569,500 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
6709 Woodbend Park N
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$312,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
13631 Queensbury Lane
Wilchester West, Memorial
FOR SALE

13631 Queensbury Lane
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
13631 Queensbury Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X