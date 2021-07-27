Houston Botanic Gardens Lands a New Holiday Light Show That’s Wowed in London — Lightscape is Coming

A neon tree will be one of many enchanting installations during Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden.

The Cathedral of Light Tunnel is one of many highlights of Lightscape which will bedazzle Houston Botanic Garden this holiday season.

Sure to be giving the wildly popular Houston Zoo Lights a run for its money during the holidays, Houston Botanic Garden has landed a magnificent light show that has charmed viewers in sellout numbers in London and Chicago. Imagine a full mile pathway through the garden sparkling with millions of lights in artistic installations and colors accompanied by sound designed to lift holiday spirits.

Lightscape will present what could be a new holiday tradition for Houston families beginning November 21. It will run on selected dates through January 2, 2022. Advance tickets — $23 for adults and $16 for children — are already available here.

Hallmark of the installment in each of its previous stops has been the striking Cathedral of Light Tunnel, a towering arch sparkling with 100,000 twinkling lights. That gem will be presented along with light works from previous engagements as well as new works, unique to Texas, created by local and international artists.

“Houston Botanic Garden looks forward to sharing with visitors the magic of Lightscape, a new holiday lights show designed specifically around the natural beauty of Houston’s living museum for plants,” Claudia Gee Vassar, Houston Botanic Garden president and general counsel says in a statement.

“We expect this to be an especially festive holiday season, and we believe Lightscape at the garden will provide the perfect backdrop for friends and family to gather, celebrate and make lasting memories. Lightscape also serves as a way to introduce the Garden to those who haven’t yet experienced it, while showing it off in a whole new light to those who have visited during daylight previously.”

The show is being produced by Houston Botanic Garden in association with Sony Music, promoted in partnership with WAD Entertainment and creatively produced by Culture Creative.

First launched at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London in 2014, Lightscape is spreading its wings this winter with similar shows set for the San Antonio Botanical Garden, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and the Los Angeles County Arboretum.

Houston Zoo Lights, which typically runs from mid-November to mid-January, has been delighting Houston families for close to a decade with its vast installation of holiday and zoo-themed works which include the amazing 125-foot-long, Infinity Tunnel of Light and dragons come to life in the Enchanted Forest. The more lights the better.