HoustonNeonStrings
HoustonJiganticFlowers
HoustonCherryBlossom
HoustonNeonTree
HoustonStarfield
01
06

The Cathedral of Light Tunnel is one of many highlights of Lightscape which will bedazzle Houston Botanic Garden this holiday season.

02
06

'Neon Strings' will be among the shimmering light displays during Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden.

03
06

A full mile of shimmering light installations will beguile visitors to Lightscape in Houston Botanic Garden this holiday season.

04
06

Advance tickets are on sale now for the holiday Lightscape installation at Houston Botanic Garden.

05
06

A neon tree will be one of many enchanting installations during Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden.

06
06

A field of stars will be shining bright when Lightscape lands at Houston Botanic Garden.

HoustonNeonStrings
HoustonJiganticFlowers
HoustonCherryBlossom
HoustonNeonTree
HoustonStarfield
Culture / Entertainment

Houston Botanic Gardens Lands a New Holiday Light Show That’s Wowed in London — Lightscape is Coming

An Exciting New Entry in the World of Bayou City Holiday Wonderlands

BY // 07.26.21
The Cathedral of Light Tunnel is one of many highlights of Lightscape which will bedazzle Houston Botanic Garden this holiday season.
'Neon Strings' will be among the shimmering light displays during Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden.
A full mile of shimmering light installations will beguile visitors to Lightscape in Houston Botanic Garden this holiday season.
Advance tickets are on sale now for the holiday Lightscape installation at Houston Botanic Garden.
A neon tree will be one of many enchanting installations during Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden.
A field of stars will be shining bright when Lightscape lands at Houston Botanic Garden.
1
6

The Cathedral of Light Tunnel is one of many highlights of Lightscape which will bedazzle Houston Botanic Garden this holiday season.

2
6

'Neon Strings' will be among the shimmering light displays during Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden.

3
6

A full mile of shimmering light installations will beguile visitors to Lightscape in Houston Botanic Garden this holiday season.

4
6

Advance tickets are on sale now for the holiday Lightscape installation at Houston Botanic Garden.

5
6

A neon tree will be one of many enchanting installations during Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden.

6
6

A field of stars will be shining bright when Lightscape lands at Houston Botanic Garden.

Sure to be giving the wildly popular Houston Zoo Lights a run for its money during the holidays, Houston Botanic Garden has landed a magnificent light show that has charmed viewers in sellout numbers in London and Chicago. Imagine a full mile pathway through the garden sparkling with millions of lights in artistic installations and colors accompanied by sound designed to lift holiday spirits.

Lightscape will present what could be a new holiday tradition for Houston families beginning November 21. It will run on selected dates through January 2, 2022. Advance tickets — $23 for adults and $16 for children — are already available here.

Hallmark of the installment in each of its previous stops has been the striking Cathedral of Light Tunnel, a towering arch sparkling with 100,000 twinkling lights. That gem will be presented along with light works from previous engagements as well as new works, unique to Texas, created by local and international artists.

Houston Botanic Garden looks forward to sharing with visitors the magic of Lightscape, a new holiday lights show designed specifically around the natural beauty of Houston’s living museum for plants,” Claudia Gee Vassar, Houston Botanic Garden president and general counsel says in a statement.

“We expect this to be an especially festive holiday season, and we believe Lightscape at the garden will provide the perfect backdrop for friends and family to gather, celebrate and make lasting memories. Lightscape also serves as a way to introduce the Garden to those who haven’t yet experienced it, while showing it off in a whole new light to those who have visited during daylight previously.”

The show is being produced by Houston Botanic Garden in association with Sony Music, promoted in partnership with WAD Entertainment and  creatively produced by Culture Creative. 

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
HoustonNeonTree
A neon tree will be one of many enchanting installations during Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden.

First launched at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in London in 2014, Lightscape is spreading its wings this winter with similar shows set for the San Antonio Botanical Garden, the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and the Los Angeles County Arboretum.

Houston Zoo Lights, which typically runs from mid-November to mid-January, has been delighting Houston families for close to a decade with its vast installation of holiday and zoo-themed works which include the amazing 125-foot-long, Infinity Tunnel of Light and dragons come to life in the Enchanted Forest. The more lights the better.

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
<em>Social in Security</em> — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Social in Security — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Guides You Through the Formalities of Wedding Season
Introducing <em>Social in Security</em> — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
Introducing Social in Security — Lessons From a Modern Etiquette Ambassador
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
A Modern Etiquette Expert on the Do’s and Don’ts of Talking About the Covid-19 Vaccine
read full series
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1711 Hwy 237
FOR SALE

1711 Hwy 237
Round Top, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
1711 Hwy 237
6389 Miller Road
FOR SALE

6389 Miller Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Ruth Ann Streiff
This property is listed by: Ruth Ann Streiff (832) 630-3724 Email Realtor
6389 Miller Road
7550 FM 609
FOR SALE

7550 FM 609
La Grange, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
7550 FM 609
104 Delores Avenue
FOR SALE

104 Delores Avenue
La Grange, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
104 Delores Avenue
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
FOR SALE

1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
New Ulm, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
6893 Anders Bottom Road
FOR SALE

6893 Anders Bottom Road
La Grange, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
6893 Anders Bottom Road
5750 Caney Creek Road
FOR SALE

5750 Caney Creek Road
Chappell Hill , TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
5750 Caney Creek Road
9137 Klaus Road
FOR SALE

9137 Klaus Road
Round Top, TX

$4,000,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
9137 Klaus Road
5205 Mertz Road
FOR SALE

5205 Mertz Road
Fayetteville, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5205 Mertz Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X