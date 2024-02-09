Arlington’s New $550 Million Showcase Hotel Debuts Five Restaurants — All About The Food at Loews

Guests will be able to soak up the sun at Tomar El Sol - one of the fabulous amenities at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)

Take a seat on the The Veranda in the heart of Arlington's entertainment district. (Courtesy Rendering)

Arlington’s entertainment district readies to unveil its newest luxury resort. Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center is set to open on Tuesday, February 13, as the newest hub amid Globe Life Field, home of the 2023 World Series Texas Rangers, and AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

This new $550 million showcase resort, joins the 14-story Live! by Loews which debuted in 2019 as the epicenter of the area. Loews Arlington Hotel adds another 888 rooms to the booming district, allowing fans to walk to sporting events and concerts nearby. Guests will enjoy two pools with an authentic sandy beach (which is a fun attraction for land-locked North Texas), fitted with cabanas and a water slide. The massive resort also has a fitness center, full-service spa, and salon on-site, as well as 266,000 square feet of meeting and event space (attracting even more conventions to Arlington).

Loews Arlington Hotel will feature five new restaurants — with three debuting next week. Loews has put its former executive chef at Live! By Loews in charge, Mouhssine “Moose” Benhamacht. He’ll oversee all dining destinations as well as banquet and in-room dining at the new hotel.

The First Round of Loews Restaurants and Bars

Farena – The signature Italian restaurant at Loews Arlington Hotel is all about “flour” power ― as “farena” translates to flour. Two wood-fired stone pizza ovens will produce more than 70 percent of the menu including authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas. The rest will include fresh pasta dishes from the “Pasta Lab” where culinary classes will also be taught on the art of pasta making.

The | Bar – The lobby bar is a social hub for hotel guests and locals. This is where you can enjoy a cocktail and rest beside the indoor/outdoor fireplace.

Railbird – Loews’ coffee shop and market that gives the option to grab and go, or kickstart your day with espresso featuring illy Coffee.

More To Savor This Spring and Summer

Tomar El Sol – Translated as “to drink up the sun,” this poolside cantina at Loews Arlington Hotel is also on the horizon as the weather warms. The menu is that of a traditional taqueria including empanadas, quesadillas, guacamole, and street corn — rounded out with salads, burgers, and flatbreads too. Sip on agua frescas or a margarita with views overlooking the sandy shore of the resort pool.

Soy Cowboy – Arriving this summer is a new concept by Berg Hospitality Group. This pan-Asian restaurant plans to transport guests with the flavors of China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan. It’s even registered as one of the only 12 places in the entire state of Texas that can import true Kobe beef, for a rare treat. The menu will also include traditional sushi, tempura, wok, robatayaki, hibachi, and teppanyaki, as well as Korean barbecue.

Also opening this spring, The Veranda is a covered patio attached to Farena. Overlooking the resort pool, the bar will serve the full menu from the Italian spot.

Arlington continues to capitalize on its entertainment offerings and adds to its allure with the opening of the new Loews Arlington Hotel.