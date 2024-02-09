Arlington’s New $550 Million Showcase Hotel Debuts Five Restaurants — All About The Food at Loews

Loews Arlington Hotel
Loews – Farena will be serving house-made pastas like this delicate fettucine. (Courtesy photo)
Loews – Inside what they are calling the Bamboo Castle at Soy Cowboy. (Courtesy Rendering)
Loews – Step inside the lobby bar at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)
Loews – Take a seat on the The Veranda in the heart of Arlington’s entertainment district. (Courtesy Rendering)
Loews – Guests will be able to soak up the sun at Tomar El Sol – one of the fabulous amenities at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)
Loews – The magical bar and lounge space at Soy Cowboy sets the stage. (Courtesy photo)
Loews – Soy Cowboy promises dramatic dining when it opens at the new Loews Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)
01
08

The wood-fired pizza ovens inside Farena shine like a new penny. (Courtesy photo)

02
08

Farena will be serving house-made pastas like this delicate fettucine. (Courtesy photo)

03
08

Inside what they are calling the Bamboo Castle at Soy Cowboy. (Courtesy Rendering)

04
08

Step inside the lobby bar at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)

05
08

Take a seat on the The Veranda in the heart of Arlington's entertainment district. (Courtesy Rendering)

06
08

Guests will be able to soak up the sun at Tomar El Sol - one of the fabulous amenities at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)

07
08

The magical bar and lounge space at Soy Cowboy sets the stage. (Courtesy photo)

08
08

Soy Cowboy promises dramatic dining when it opens at the new Loews Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)

Loews Arlington Hotel
Loews – Farena will be serving house-made pastas like this delicate fettucine. (Courtesy photo)
Loews – Inside what they are calling the Bamboo Castle at Soy Cowboy. (Courtesy Rendering)
Loews – Step inside the lobby bar at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)
Loews – Take a seat on the The Veranda in the heart of Arlington’s entertainment district. (Courtesy Rendering)
Loews – Guests will be able to soak up the sun at Tomar El Sol – one of the fabulous amenities at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)
Loews – The magical bar and lounge space at Soy Cowboy sets the stage. (Courtesy photo)
Loews – Soy Cowboy promises dramatic dining when it opens at the new Loews Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)
Culture / Travel

Arlington’s New $550 Million Showcase Hotel Debuts Five Restaurants — All About The Food at Loews

Italian, Pan-Asian, Mexican, and More To Look Forward To

BY // 02.09.24
The wood-fired pizza ovens inside Farena shine like a new penny. (Courtesy photo)
Farena will be serving house-made pastas like this delicate fettucine. (Courtesy photo)
Inside what they are calling the Bamboo Castle at Soy Cowboy. (Courtesy Rendering)
Step inside the lobby bar at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)
Take a seat on the The Veranda in the heart of Arlington's entertainment district. (Courtesy Rendering)
Guests will be able to soak up the sun at Tomar El Sol - one of the fabulous amenities at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)
The magical bar and lounge space at Soy Cowboy sets the stage. (Courtesy photo)
Soy Cowboy promises dramatic dining when it opens at the new Loews Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)
1
8

The wood-fired pizza ovens inside Farena shine like a new penny. (Courtesy photo)

2
8

Farena will be serving house-made pastas like this delicate fettucine. (Courtesy photo)

3
8

Inside what they are calling the Bamboo Castle at Soy Cowboy. (Courtesy Rendering)

4
8

Step inside the lobby bar at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)

5
8

Take a seat on the The Veranda in the heart of Arlington's entertainment district. (Courtesy Rendering)

6
8

Guests will be able to soak up the sun at Tomar El Sol - one of the fabulous amenities at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)

7
8

The magical bar and lounge space at Soy Cowboy sets the stage. (Courtesy photo)

8
8

Soy Cowboy promises dramatic dining when it opens at the new Loews Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)

Arlington’s entertainment district readies to unveil its newest luxury resort. Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center is set to open on Tuesday, February 13, as the newest hub amid Globe Life Field, home of the 2023 World Series Texas Rangers, and AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

This new $550 million showcase resort, joins the 14-story Live! by Loews which debuted in 2019 as the epicenter of the area. Loews Arlington Hotel adds another 888 rooms to the booming district, allowing fans to walk to sporting events and concerts nearby. Guests will enjoy two pools with an authentic sandy beach (which is a fun attraction for land-locked North Texas), fitted with cabanas and a water slide. The massive resort also has a fitness center, full-service spa, and salon on-site, as well as 266,000 square feet of meeting and event space (attracting even more conventions to Arlington).

Loews Arlington Hotel will feature five new restaurants — with three debuting next week. Loews has put its former executive chef at Live! By Loews in charge, Mouhssine “Moose” Benhamacht. He’ll oversee all dining destinations as well as banquet and in-room dining at the new hotel.

Loews – Step inside the lobby bar at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)
Step inside the lobby bar at the new Loews Hotel Arlington. (Courtesy Rendering)

The First Round of Loews Restaurants and Bars

Farena – The signature Italian restaurant at Loews Arlington Hotel is all about “flour” power ― as “farena” translates to flour. Two wood-fired stone pizza ovens will produce more than 70 percent of the menu including authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas. The rest will include fresh pasta dishes from the “Pasta Lab” where culinary classes will also be taught on the art of pasta making.

The | Bar – The lobby bar is a social hub for hotel guests and locals. This is where you can enjoy a cocktail and rest beside the indoor/outdoor fireplace.

Railbird – Loews’ coffee shop and market that gives the option to grab and go, or kickstart your day with espresso featuring illy Coffee.

Let's Rodeo Houston!

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
  • Bering's Gift's Rodeo 2024
Loews Arlington Hotel
The magical bar and lounge space at Soy Cowboy sets the stage. (Courtesy photo)

More To Savor This Spring and Summer

Tomar El Sol – Translated as “to drink up the sun,” this poolside cantina at Loews Arlington Hotel is also on the horizon as the weather warms. The menu is that of a traditional taqueria including empanadas, quesadillas, guacamole, and street corn — rounded out with salads, burgers, and flatbreads too. Sip on agua frescas or a margarita with views overlooking the sandy shore of the resort pool.

Soy Cowboy Arriving this summer is a new concept by Berg Hospitality Group. This pan-Asian restaurant plans to transport guests with the flavors of China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan. It’s even registered as one of the only 12 places in the entire state of Texas that can import true Kobe beef, for a rare treat. The menu will also include traditional sushi, tempura, wok, robatayaki, hibachi, and teppanyaki, as well as Korean barbecue.

Also opening this spring, The Veranda is a covered patio attached to Farena. Overlooking the resort pool, the bar will serve the full menu from the Italian spot.

Arlington continues to capitalize on its entertainment offerings and adds to its allure with the opening of the new Loews Arlington Hotel.

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
His Astros Teammates Always Loved Jose Abreu Without Reservation and Now One of Baseball’s Best Clubhouse Dudes Is Powering the Defending Champs
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
read full series
Tommy Kanarellis
Aspen, CO
[email protected]  970.452.9661
Compass Compass
Inquire Now

Featured Properties

Swipe
5555 Del Monte Drive #1804
Galleria | Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #1804
Houston, TX

$397,000 Learn More about this property
Judy Levin
This property is listed by: Judy Levin (713) 204-8807 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #1804
19 West Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

19 West Lane
Houston, TX

$8,500,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld
This property is listed by: Mary Elizabeth Hahnfeld (713) 558-3318 Email Realtor
19 West Lane
21735 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead
FOR SALE

21735 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
21735 FM 1887 Road
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X