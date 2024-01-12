How to Celebrate Lunar New Year in North Texas — 2024 Is the Year of the Dragon

This year, Lunar New Year starts on Saturday, February 10. The celebration marks the beginning of a calendar year whose months are moon cycles. Mostly celebrated in East Asia, the New Year is a time for feasting and honoring ancestors and wandering souls. Each year in the Chinese calendar is symbolized by one of twelve zodiac animals. 2024 is the year of the dragon.

Here are some ways to celebrate Lunar New Year in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Asia Times Square’s 17th Annual Lunar New Year Festival

January 26-28, February 2-4, and February 10-11

For several weekends starting on January 26, Grand Prairie’s Asia Times Square is celebrating Lunar New Year with its 17th annual festival. The free event features live entertainment, food/merch vendors, daily lion dances, and more.

Frisco’s 2024 Lunar New Year Night Market Festival

February 2

On Friday, February 2 from 5 pm to 9 pm, head to Frisco Ranch for a Lunar New Year celebration including lion dances, musical performances, local food vendors, and red envelopes. Presented in collaboration with the Frisco Inclusion Committee, the event will also feature a fashion show, calligraphy artist, and more.

Lunar New Year at the Kimbell

February 9

Head to Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum on February 9 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm to celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a traditional guzheng trio, learn about Chinese art and participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the permanent collection.

Galleria Dallas Lion Dance Performance

February 10

At 2 pm on Saturday, February 10, head to Level 1 of Galleria Dallas for a Lion Dance performance by HD Lion Dance Foundation.

Richardson CORE District

February 11

The City of Richardson, the CORE District, and the Dallas Chinese Community Center are teaming up on Sunday, February 11 for a Lunar New Year Celebration at DFW Chinatown. From 11 am to 3 pm, the event will feature dragon and lion dances, musical and martial arts demos, art making, calligraphy, and cultural performances. RSVP for free here.