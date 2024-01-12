Fort Worth Mocktails Moxie’s
Moxies' zero-proof line-up won't leave you out of the fun.

Mesero mixes things up with three fresh fruit puree mocktails.

Bask in the zero-proof "Texas Sun" at Hotel Dryce this winter.

The #BEETBETTER amps up Dry January at HG Sply Co. in Fort Worth's WestBend.

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar hits the right notes with its non-alcoholic cherry limeade.

Restaurants / Bars

Fort Worth’s Best Mocktails — 5 Local Restaurants and Bars To Celebrate Dry January in Style

Great Sips That Don’t Require Alcohol To Be Enjoyable

BY // 01.12.24
Moxies' zero-proof line-up won't leave you out of the fun.

Mesero mixes things up with three fresh fruit puree mocktails.

Bask in the zero-proof "Texas Sun" at Hotel Dryce this winter.

The #BEETBETTER amps up Dry January at HG Sply Co. in Fort Worth's WestBend.

It’s time to embrace your 2024 resolutions and Dry January goals in style this year. Many Fort Worth restaurants are here to help ― upping their mocktail offerings with beautiful, botanical, and fresh-squeezed alternatives to other fully alcoholic cocktails.

Here are five great Fort Worth restaurants and bars offering mocktails you must try this season.

Moxies Southlake

1472 Main Street, Southlake

Moxies Southlake’s collection of zero-proof cocktails makes Dry January something to look forward to, and they are also available year-round.

Guests can enjoy the Tropic Thunder, blending Seedlip Garden 108, passionfruit, and citrus, finished with a chile-lime rim; The Nutty Chai Cold Brew, made with Hazelnut Reàl, chai syrup, and Lavazza cold brew coffee; and the Rosemary Grapefruit Tonic, which is a fusion of fresh rosemary, grapefruit juice, pineapple syrup, cold tea, and Q Ginger Beer.

Mesero mixes things up with three fresh fruit puree mocktails.

Mesero

4955 Gage Avenue

Clearfork’s favorite Mexican restaurant, Mesero, has a few new tricks up its sleeve. Three new mocktails have arrived just in time for Dry January.

The Cucumber Cooler blends cucumber purée, fresh citrus mix, and simple syrup with a Topo Chico topper. One they call Blackberry Bliss leads with blackberry purée instead, and Mesero’s Mojito Myway is a fun riff on the classic with fresh muddled mint and a medley of juices.

Bask in the Texas Sun at Hotel Dryce this winter.

Bar Dryce

3621 Byers Avenue

Behold the Texas Sun — with pineapple juice, jalapeño syrup, lime, and a tajín rim. It’s just one of the offerings on the full menu of zero-proof cocktails that you can sip at Bar Dryce, on your way to or from a concert or rodeo at Dickies Arena. Other creations include the Remix featuring guava paprika syrup, and the Cardamom Fizz with Ghia Aperitif and yucca syrup.

And, for those visiting on Sundays, the Dry Cocktails on the Bar Dryce menu are only $2 each.

HG Sply Co.

1621 River Run, Suite 176

HG Sply Co. is known for its focus on clean food and classic drinks, so it’s no surprise it has refreshing mocktails on the menu.

These zero-alcohol drinks include the #BEETBETTER, which combines beet juice, with strawberry, citrus, simple syrup, and Topo Chico. The Mango Refresher is rich and spicy with mango, turmeric, citrus, simple syrup, and Topo Chico. And, the Guava Dawg takes winter and tropical citrus for a spin featuring grapefruit, pineapple, guava, lemon, and Topo Chico.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar

621 Houston Street

What better way to start 2024 than on a delicious note? While Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar in Fort Worth is busy tickling the ivories, at this downtown nightlife hotspot, guests can celebrate Dry January by sipping a classy Cherry Limeade mocktail.

Pete’s infuses the drink with Hi Seltzer’s real cherry, Rose’s lime, and sweet and sour, topped with a splash of Seven Up and garnished with cherries, lime, and a sugar-rimmed glass.

Raise a glass, because there’s nothing “mock” about these high-quality, zero-proof cocktails.

X