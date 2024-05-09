Lyle Lovett will headline a free concert to celebrate The Woodlands' 50th anniversary celebration. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
Culture / Entertainment

Lyle Lovett to Headline Free Concert In The Woodlands — A Mammoth 50th Anniversary Celebration Takes Shape (How to Get Tickets)

A Full Week of Events Will Involve the Whole Community

BY // 05.08.24
Lyle Lovett will headline a free concert to celebrate The Woodlands' 50th anniversary celebration. (Courtesy of Howard Hughes)
Jim Carman revealed plans for the week long community celebration for The Woodlands' 50th anniversary at the Woodforest Bank Club at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Hayes Carll is a native of The Woodlands known for his style of roots oriented songwriting. (Photo by David McClister)
The George Mitchell Nature Preserve in The Woodlands covers nearly 1,800 acres. (Photo courtesy The Woodlands Township)
Texas music legend and resident of The Woodlands Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will play a free concert at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the pioneering master planned community on Friday, October 18. Singer-songwriter Hayes Carll, a native of The Woodlands, will be the opening act.

The free anniversary concert (revealed in a Wednesday press conference) is one of many events planned for a grand weeklong celebration, leading up to the official 50th anniversary of The Woodlands. Howard Hughes and The Woodlands Township are partnering on the overall year-long celebration.

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring this event, alongside the other weeklong festivities focused on key pillars of our development, as envisioned by George Mitchell years ago,” Howard Hughes president of the Houston region Jim Carman says. “We hope that through our sponsorship, we honor all our team members who have worked to create this community, those still working with us today and those who came before.

“We are grateful for the support of our community’s residents and businesses, and eagerly anticipate the next 50 years ahead. Given that both Lyle Lovett and Hayes Carll have personal connections to The Woodlands, this 50th anniversary concert holds an extra layer of significance.”

This Lovett and Carll concert is just part of what it is shaping up as a mammoth 50th anniversary week in The Woodlands. Let’s take a closer look at what’s on tap.

The Woodlands’ 50th Anniversary Week

Monday, October 14Kickoff: Community leaders will kickoff the celebratory week with proclamations from state, regional and local officials, as well as a dedication of a time capsule to commemorate the historic milestone.

Tuesday, October 15 — Day of Giving: Community service and philanthropy are engrained within the unique fabric of The Woodlands in many ways. Opportunities to volunteer and ways to give back to the community will be posted on the 50th  Anniversary website at TheWoodlands.com early this fall in collaboration with Interfaith of The Woodlands. Interfaith is the first nonprofit in the history of The Woodlands and is also celebrating its own golden anniversary this year.

Wednesday, October 16 — Tree Dedication: A striking 1,000 gallon hardwood tree of significance will be dedicated at Northshore Park. A 100 gallon tree also will be planted in each residential village in The Woodlands in partnership with the Village Associations.

 Thursday, October 17 — Mural Unveiling: A new mural is set to be unveiled along The Woodlands Waterway. A local artist will be chosen to do the mural in collaboration with The Woodlands Art Council.  An “all call” for artists will be available the first week of June, according to The Woodlands Township Board of Directors member Cindy Heiser.

Friday, October 18 — 50th Concert Celebration, presented by Howard Hughes: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band are headlining this free event, featuring Hayes Carll as the special opening act at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Registration for priority access to the free tickets is now open here,

Saturday, October 19 — Grand Public Celebration: October 19 marks the actual 50th anniversary date of The Woodlands’ founding. To celebrate that, a grand public extravaganza, produced by The Woodlands Township, will be held at Northshore Park, Hughes Landing Band Shell and Town Green Park in The Woodlands. This free, family-friendly night will close with an innovative high-tech drone and fireworks show that wll light up the sky above Lake Woodlands.

“As we mark the 50th anniversary of The Woodlands, we express profound gratitude for the dream and vision of George Mitchell,” The Woodlands Township Board of Directors chairman Dr. Ann Snyder says. “Residents and businesses alike, exemplify a spirit of generosity that enriches The Woodlands, fostering opportunities to live, work, learn, pray and play.

“Here’s to five decades of excellence for one of the most renowned communities in the world.”

The Woodlands 50th Anniversary Committee includes Brad Bailey, Cindy Heiser and Linda Nelson, each a member of The Woodlands Township Board of Directors, in addition to Howard Hughes and The Woodlands Township team members.

For more information about The Woodlands week-long October celebration and other activities in conjunction with The Woodlands 50th Anniversary — including a commemorative photo book and branded merchandise with items of the month that benefit Interfaith of The Woodlands —  go to TheWoodlands.com.

