Fashion / Shopping

Special New Merchandise Celebrating The Woodlands Unveiled — and It All Benefits the Community-Changing Interfaith

You Can Get 50th Anniversary Shirts and Much Much More

BY // 10.25.23
Just in time for The Woodlands' 50th anniversary, Interfaith is selling a new line of merchandise.
George Mitchell's vision still guides The Woodlands today.
Just in time for The Woodlands' 50th anniversary, Interfaith is selling a new line of merchandise.

George Mitchell's vision still guides The Woodlands today.

In an unprecedented agreement the Howard Hughes Corporation, along with the support of Visit The Woodlands and The Woodlands Township, has granted Interfaith of the Woodlands the exclusive ability to design and sell The Woodlands merchandise.

The Woodlands Style, a new shopping website which softly launched at the 10 for Texas race earlier this month, is driven by a celebration of hometown pride and a way to make a lasting impact in the community. The Woodlands Style features everything from T-shirts and sweatshirts to delightfully giftable items like tumblers and tote bags. Each piece showcases iconic symbols that represent the heart and soul of The Woodlands.

Some celebrate The Woodlands’ upcoming 50th anniversary. There are also eye-catching “The Woodlands my hometown” T-shirts and sweatshirts. You can even get a license plate holder.

“Howard Hughes is honored to provide licensing approval of The Woodlands’ logo exclusively to Interfaith of The Woodlands.” says Jim Carman, president of the Houston Region for Howard Hughes. “What better way to enrich our community than to support and make a lasting impact on the lives of others than through the programs provided by Interfaith of The Woodlands, the nonprofit organization which (The Woodlands founder) George Mitchell started here before the first shovel was even in the ground.”

Interfaith was founded in 1973, the year prior to the official debut of The Woodlands as a community.

“Interfaith is humbled and honored to have the opportunity to promote our hometown, while benefitting the many community programs for families and seniors in need,” Interfaith president and CEO Missy Herndon says. “Not only do people love this community and want to wear their hometown pride on their sleeve, but The Woodlands Style gives us all the opportunity to share our amazing community with visitors and beyond.

“This is such a beautiful way to honor our very special community and create sustainable support for the growing need we are seeing in our community, as all proceeds will go right back out through our programs and services to help our neighbors.”

Interfaith is also getting the proceeds from The Woodlands’ 50th Anniversary merchandise.

Want to get a closer look at all the new Woodlands merch available, including the special 50th Anniversary offerings? Check out The Woodlands Style for yourself.

