Magdalena Bay Is A Must-Visit Hidden Oasis in Baja California Sur

Baja California Sur, the state at the southern half of the Baja Peninsula, surely has something for everyone.

Tucked inside the Comondú Municipality of Baja California Sur sits majestic Magdalena Bay, a hidden oasis that encapsulates the magic of Mexico. From couples trips to girls’ getaways and everything in between, Baja California Sur is the ideal destination to experience the hospitality and culture of Mexico.

With nearly year-round warm weather, sunny skies, deserts, mountains, beaches, a tranquil sea, and a rollicking ocean, Baja California Sur, the state in the southern half of the Baja Peninsula, surely has something for everyone. The incredible landscapes are matched with an equally wide range of unique destinations within the state, each offering distinct experiences, activities, and personalities. From world-famous Los Cabos to the charming petite city of Loreto and far-off-the-beaten-path places like Mulegé and Comondú, the diversity of Baja California Sur ensures there’s something for everyone — no matter how you like to travel.

When it comes to Magdalena Bay, part of its charm lies in its unique location within the Comondú Municipality. The municipality of Comondú, a large swath of the state of Baja California Sur, mostly rests along the Pacific Ocean side of the peninsula. One of the biggest attractions to Comondú is Misión San José de Comondú, home to one of the first missions built on the mission trail.

Traveling slightly south brings visitors to the beautiful waters of Magdalena Bay, a renowned spot for spotting gray whales as they raise their young during the annual winter migration. Puerto San Carlos and Puerto Lopez Mateos also offer extraordinary opportunities to snorkel, kayak, fish, surf, boat, and camp. Meanwhile, Duck Island provides fabulous bird-watching conditions, and Scorpion Bay in San Juanico is famed as one of the longest waves in the world and one of the best surf breaks in Baja. It’s truly an outdoorsman’s (or outdoorswoman’s) paradise.

For marine life lovers, it’s hard to beat Magdalena Bay. Nestled along the Pacific coast, Magdalena Bay beckons with its pristine waters and vibrant marine ecosystem. Dive enthusiasts can witness the breathtaking spectacle of one of the world’s fastest fish, the striped marlin, reaching speeds of nearly 70 miles per hour. Or, explore the Bay’s underwater wonders with 90 feet of visibility and warm, clear waters that set the stage for encounters with seabirds, sharks, sea lions, whales, and dolphins.

If you’re looking to get up close and personal with the sea life, Nautilus Dive Tech is the region’s premier dive operator and ensures a safe and immersive experience, with tours to the best dive sites, equipment rental, and PADI certifications.

Escape to Magdalena Bay to swim, snorkel, scuba, and so much more.