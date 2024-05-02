Major League Baseball Brings The All-Star Game Back to North Texas — A Preview of Fan Festivities in Arlington

Capital One PLAY BALL PARK will cater to fans of all ages this summer at MLB's big event.

After winning their first franchise World Series in 2023, the Texas Rangers are ready to welcome the world to Globe Life Field this July.

All eyes will be on Fort Worth and Arlington this summer as Major League Baseball (MLB) brings The All-Star Game back to North Texas. All-Star Week festivities were awarded to the Texas Rangers and the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington which will host fans in advance of the 2024 All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have only hosted the All-Star Game once before ― at the Ballpark in Arlington (now Choctaw Stadium) back in 1995. My how things have changed. The franchise now plays in a palace. The Texas Rangers will celebrate their fifth season at Globe Life Field this year ― the modern wonder with a retractable roof, air conditioning, and its own speakeasy.

“The Rangers stepped up under difficult circumstances and Globe Life Field served as a terrific host for the 2020 Postseason, including the World Series,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We are excited to once again feature baseball’s newest ballpark on a global stage.”

And, after the Texas Rangers’ first franchise World Series win in 2023, they are proud to host the world at this summer’s All-Star Game.

All-Star Week Festivities

The Capital One All-Star Village, MLB’s hallmark fan festival will take place across Arlington’s ever-growing Entertainment District during All-Star Week ― from July 12 through 16. It will include appearances from legendary players ― delighting autograph hunters and selfie seekers, hoping to rub elbows with their heroes.

Choctaw Stadium, will become home to the All-Star Village for four glorious days ― the first time the event will take place inside a former MLB ballpark. All-Star Village will host meet-and-greets with legends of the game, panel discussions, clinics, video games, food, baseball art, and historic exhibits on its North Lawn and Esports Stadium ― the largest dedicated esports facility in North America.

Discover the Sweetness of Peche: Shop Le Creuset's Newest Color at Bering's! Swipe









Next

There will be dozens of interactive baseball-themed attractions for fans of all ages, at the youth participation-focused Capital One PLAY BALL PARK, where kids can play informal ballgames on different-sized diamonds throughout All-Star Week ― the grounds will include a Ferris Wheel.

Regular admission costs $35, but for a limited time, fans can purchase $10 tickets at AllStarGame.com with the code PBPO. There will be batting cages and pitching tunnels, photo opportunities with former players, mascot home run derbies, and more.

With the MLB All-Star Experience Pass, fans can make reservations for autograph signings, MLB video game stations, and youth clinics. The app also includes the schedule of events throughout All-Star Village, an interactive map, real-time alerts, and chances to win prizes.

The 2024 MLB Draft Heads to Fort Worth

Fort Worth will host the 2024 MLB Draft from its opening night on Sunday, July 14 through July 16. The draft will take place inside the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the heart of Fort Worth Stockyards, inviting baseball fans to experience a taste of Cowtown during their baseball-fueled trip to Texas.

The Coliseum was home to the first indoor rodeo when it opened in 1908 and Elvis even played a concert there in the 1950s. The draft will be open to the public.

After nearly 30 years, MLB invites baseball fans to experience the vast changes that have taken place in Fort Worth and Arlington since the last time we hosted the All-Star Game.