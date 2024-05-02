Foo Fighters Kick Off Their World Tour in Dallas — The Only Texas Stop on “Everything or Nothing At All”

Dallas got the first taste of rock band Foo Fighters’ new world tour, as the Everything or Nothing At All tour kicked off at Dos Equis Pavilion on May 1. The only Texas stop on the schedule, Dave Grohl and his bandmates made it one to remember.

Normally, I’d say I don’t like being yelled at. But, somehow I don’t mind it when Dave Grohl does it. Even though lifelong fans like me are aging right along with the rockstar, his edgy vocals, epic guitar playing, and signature hair toss never get old. Heck, we have been devoted fans of this quadruple-threat musician (singer/songwriter/drummer/guitarist) ever since his days of defining grunge rock with Nirvana. We go way back.

On the heels of another unimaginable loss, of his dear friend and collaborator ― Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly in 2022 ―, Grohl also lost his mother, Virginia, that same year. He sorted through the grief and sorrow as any musician would. The result was Foo Fighters’ 11th studio album, But Here We Are, released last summer. It was dedicated to both Hawkins and Virginia and Grohl performed all the drum tracks himself.

Now, Josh Freese has joined the band as its new drummer. Freese has played with other bands including Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails, and Devo.

Foo Fighters Fans Get Ready To Rock

Foo Fighters’ fan base is multi-generational, which was reflected at Dos Equis Pavilion on Wednesday night. Since the band’s inception in 1994, they’ve won 15 Grammy Awards. The Everything or Nothing At All tour takes its name from the chorus of “Nothing at All,” from their newest album.

In Dallas, British alt-rock sensation Nova Twins opened the show, kicking things into high gear. Then, one of the greatest rock bands in history (Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee, and Josh Freese) hit the stage at the first sold-out show of their tour ― packing the 20,000 capacity venue ― leading the way with “Bridge Burning.”

Discover the Sweetness of Peche: Shop Le Creuset's Newest Color at Bering's! Swipe









Next

The band’s repertoire has plenty of hits to choose from. And, it’s not all punk-influenced, hard rock or grunge ― there is the occasional acoustic ballad like “Show Me How”, or “Big Me” with its classic surfer vibe ― neither of which made it into the opening night setlist.

The nearly three-hour show rollicked between their most famous hits (“Times Like These”, “My Hero”, “Learn to Fly”, and “Everlong” ― which ended the show), and soon-to-be-classics from their new album (“Rescued”, “The Glass”, “Nothing at All”, and “The Teacher”), with some deeper cuts filling in. In all, Foo Fighters unfolded 24 songs at their first show, and Grohl threatened to sing even more ― weather permitting, as strong storms were in the forecast for the Dallas area, and half of Dos Equis is open-air lawn seating.

Near the end of the show, Grohl introduced the song “Aurora” as Taylor Hawkins’ favorite Foo Fighters song, which he said they play at every concert in his honor.

“Taylor always loved coming here, because he was from here,” Dave Grohl explained. “This one’s for Taylor.”

Dave Grohl held nothing back, dousing himself with red Solo cups of water, propping his left leg on a speaker to jam, and even instigating a “scream-off” with his audience ― which Dave won in signature fashion. Sorry New Orleans, (where The Foos will play back-to-back concerts on Thursday and Friday) ― Dave might be a little horse when you see him.

It looks like the summer concert season in Texas is kicking the door open this year.