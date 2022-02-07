Culture / Sporting Life

Make Like Naomi Osaka and Stop By the Inaugural Dallas Open This Week

The New Men's Pro Tennis Tournament is Taking Place at SMU Through Sunday

BY // 02.07.22
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka made an appearance at the 2022 Dallas Open pro tennis tournament on Sunday.

What fans can only assume was a way to kill some time before her boyfriend’s, rapper Cordae’s, Dallas performance at House of Blues on Sunday night, tennis star Naomi Osaka was spotted in the stands of the inaugural Dallas Open. Taking place at SMU’s Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex from February 6 through 13, the pro tennis tournament is a new men’s ATP World Tour 250 series event.


Tennis star Naomi Osaka watches the first day of the Dalals Open. (@dalopentennis via Instagram)

The only ATP Championship played indoors, the Dallas Open has brought in tons of top men’s players, including one who could probably walk over from his home in Highland Park — John Isner. Competing in singles as the third seed and doubles with fellow American Jack Sock, Isner is somewhat of an ambassador for the tournament.

Several other top American players are competing in the singles draw, including Taylor Fritz (the number one seed), Reilly Opelka (2), Jenson Brooksby (4), Tennys Sandgren, Steve Johnson, Sam Querrey, Brandon Nakashima, and more.

Isner US Clay2
Dallas-based tennis champ John Isner during the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships at River Oaks Country Club in 2017. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/ROCC)

Unfortunately, one of our favorite players from Bulgaria, Grigor Dimitrov, had to drop out of the tournament after testing positive for Covid-19. But, there are still plenty of great matches to catch this week. South African player Kevin Anderson goes head-to-head with Querrey tonight, followed by Australian John Millman versus Nakashima. The next few days can only get more exciting.

The prize pool of the inaugural tournament is $792,980 with $107,770 going to the winner.

Tickets are pretty much sold out with some opening up online throughout the day. If you have Tennis Channel, you can catch matches on TV.

