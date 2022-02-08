Super Lawyer Tony Buzbee’s River Oaks Mansion Hits the Market With a High-Wattage $27.5 Million Asking Price

The movie theater in the 1722 River Oaks Boulevard home of Frances and Tony Buzbee. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

A guest suite in the 1722 River Oaks Boulevard home of Frances and Tony Buzbee. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

His bath in the owner's suite in the 1722 River Oaks Boulevard home of Frances and Tony Buzbee. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

His closet in the owner's suite in the 1722 River Oaks Boulevard home of Frances and Tony Buzbee. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

Her bath in the owner's suite in the 1722 River Oaks Boulevard home of Frances and Tony Buzbee. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

Her closet in the owner's suite in the 1722 River Oaks Boulevard home of Frances and Tony Buzbee. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

The owner's suite in the 1722 River Oaks Boulevard home of Frances and Tony Buzbee. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

Rich mahogany millwork accentuates the Frances and Tony Buzbee home at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

Detail of the underground wine cellar in the Frances and Tony Buzbee home at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

The underground wine cellar in the Frances and Tony Buzbee home at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

The formal dining room in the Frances and Tony Buzbee home at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

Rich mahogany beam work lends an old world feel in the family room of the Frances and Tony Buzbee home at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

The kitchen in the Frances and Tony Buzbee home at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

Tony Buzbee's office in his 1722 River Oaks Boulevard home that is on the market for $27,500,000. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

One of several outdoor seating areas in the Frances and Tony Buzbee home at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

The pool centers the vast back lawn of the Frances and Tony Buzbee home at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

The library in the River Oaks Boulevard home of Frances and Tony Buzbee. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

The living room in Frances and Tony Buzbee's home features one of the five wood-burning fire places in the River Oaks mansion. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

Tony Buzbee and his bride, Frances Moody Buzbee, open their River Oaks home last September for the kickoff party for Houston Children's Charity gala. (Photo by Johnny Than, CatchLightGroup.com)

The regal River Oaks Boulevard residence of Frances and Tony Buzbee hits the market at a shocking $27,500,000 price tag. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

This is the story of a grand house with a colorful history — the site of a love story, a notorious robbery and a high-profile fundraiser for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. It’s the home of high-wattage Houston trial lawyer Tony Buzbee and his bride Frances Moody Buzbee.

Stretching across an acre-sized lot at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard, the 12,250 square foot red brick mansion of Tudor design is listed with Douglas Elliman Real Estate agent Beth Cassidy for a sweet $27,500,000 ($2,252 per square foot). Bitcoin accepted. We wish the Buzbees luck as the most expensive home sale in Houston in 2021 was listed at a mere $10,950,000.

The Buzbee house’s eight figure price tag places it among the most expensive home listings in the city, second only to the home of the late skyline changer Gerald Hines on Lazy Lane in River Oaks and 120 Carnarvon in Memorial, which are both listed at $29,500,000.

There is no denying this is a beauty of a home detailed with rich mahogany millwork, Segreto plaster walls and LED lighting throughout. In addition to the five bedrooms, each with its own bath, there are three half baths, five wood burning fireplaces, a gym, movie theater, game room, new study, library, guest suite with its own entry and a spacious underground wine cellar.

A vast swimming pool with a spa flanks the back of the house that overlooks the grounds that feature a pond and a herb garden.

Rich mahogany millwork accentuates the Frances and Tony Buzbee home at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard. (Photo by Courtesy of Josh Gremillion for Douglas Elliman)

Why would anyone with the means, and the Buzbees surely have them, want to leave such a special dwelling? Likely because the new Mrs. Buzbee would prefer a house of her own to start life with Mr. Buzbee, rather than live in the house that the trial lawyer bought with the previous Mrs. Buzbee.

Once this mansion sells, we will eagerly await the new domicile of the lovebirds, whose romance has been well covered in PaperCity and on Instagram.

Tony Buzbee House History

In June of 2016, Buzbee hosted a fundraiser for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee at the River Oaks Boulevard home, large enough to handle the 400 supporters that were expected to pony up as much as $250,000 per couple for a photo opp with Donald Trump.

Well before he met the classy Galveston native Frances Moody, Buzbee earned headlines and disses in 2017 for parking his $600,000 fully functional World War II tank in front of his house. The neighbors disapproved and the former Marine ultimately donated the fearsome vessel to Texas A&M University, his beloved alma mater.

Buzbee was in the headlines again in 2019 when burglars broke into his house in the wee morning hours following a Super Bowl party and absconded with $21 million in paintings, computers, guns and jewelry. The thieves were caught thanks to the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to an arrest.

For a closer look at at 1722 River Oaks Boulevard, click thru the photo gallery below: