Meadowood Napa Valley Embraces the Future While Preserving Old-School California Charm

After the fires destroyed the hotel's three Michelin Star dining gem, Forum is Meadowood's new fine-dining destination, bringing classic dishes with inventive flair.

Tucked away on the hillside overlooking the Napa Valley, Meadowood's cozy classic suites and treehouse-like rooms are a luxury escape amongst the vines.

Sine 1979, Meadowood has been owned and operated by the legendary vintner Bill Harlan and his family who have a 400 year vision for the property.

Despite the damage the property experienced from the 2020 wildfires, Meadowood continues to bring an unparalleled Napa Valley luxury experience.

The iconic hospitality haven Meadowood Napa Valley has been a cornerstone of the area since its inception in 1971. The award-winning hotel known for its pristine grounds, Michelin nods, and elegant old-school California charm has been a part of Napa’s story from the start. The beloved resort, steeped in a storied history of the region, remains an iconic escape for discerning travelers and oenophiles.

What was first a private club for the local community of esteemed vintners and frequent visitors, Meadowood has always been a sanctuary amidst Napa Valley’s vine-covered hills. All 250 acres of the property, with its swimming pools, tennis courts, executive golf course, croquet lawns, and fine dining spaces, have long been a draw for those seeking relaxation and refinement.

The Evolution of Meadowood Napa Valley

Over the years, Meadowood has evolved into more than just a club — it has become a gathering place for a community of winemakers and global travelers, recognized as one of Napa Valley’s premier hospitality destinations. Spanning 250 acres, this luxurious estate stands out in a region teeming with five-star hotels. Meadowood’s old-world charm, deep-rooted history, and the enduring stewardship of the Harlan family make it the top choice for wine aficionados seeking an authentic Napa Valley experience.

In 1979, visionary vintner Bill Harlan and his renowned wine family acquired the property, transforming it into the luxury hotel and membership club it is today. Their vision propelled Meadowood to the forefront of Napa Valley’s luxury scene, cementing its reputation as a destination for the most discerning guests.

The devastating Glass Fire of 2020 ravaged the valley, destroying over 60,000 acres and more than 600 homes and buildings. Meadowood was not spared — over half of its beloved cottages and suites, along with its three-Michelin-starred jewel, The Restaurant at Meadowood, were lost to the flames. Yet, in true icon fashion, the property rose from the ashes, restoring its five-star experience to continue its legacy of excellence.

Inside The Resort

A stay at Meadowood Napa Valley still offers a seamless blend of luxurious accommodations, world-class dining, and unparalleled wine experiences, all set against the backdrop of Napa Valley’s stunning landscape.

From the Treeline Suites to its Oakview Rooms, lodging at Meadowood boasts classic indulgence making each modern rustic space its own serene retreat. In-room fireplaces and balcony patios make it easy to enjoy the surroundings. The property’s Hill House is the premier accommodation that epitomizes the laid-back luxury and sophistication of the hotel. The private escape has a cozy separate living room, two terraces, a soaking tub, and an outdoor shower. It’s an ultra-private escape that feels like a world of its own, just steps from the spa and the rest of the property.

The expansive Spa at Meadowood continues its tradition of indulgent luxury, offering treatments that rejuvenate the body and mind. Guests can relax by the pool or explore the property’s scenic hiking trails, which offer breathtaking views of the valley floor.

The newly unveiled Forum restaurant, helmed by Executive Chef Alejandro Ayala, who has 37 years of experience working on the property, presents a menu that fuses gastronomically focused dishes with classic Meadowood favorites — many with ingredients from Meadowood’s farm. The weekend brunch at Forum draws a crowd for midday delights and a roving bar cart. For those relaxing poolside, Terrace Cafe offers seasonally refreshing bites amidst the vine-covered pergolas.

A Unique Opportunity to Learn About Wine

Meadowood honors its surroundings with an impressive Wine Center, with unique wine education and discovery programming, designed and led by best-selling author and sommelier Kelli White. White’s comprehensive work Napa Valley Then and Now is considered the definitive book on the region. The expert offers guests bespoke classes and tasting experiences tailored to both novices and connoisseurs. Her approach, which draws on the multifaceted nature of wine — its history, connection to cuisine, and fine arts — ensures an intimate and personalized journey for each guest.

Guests can book classes like Nuances of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Blind Tastings, and even Wine and War, a thorough look at how wine and specific vineyards played important roles in wartime.

White and the Meadowood team also help curate exclusive wine country tastings and tours throughout the area, with coveted access to some of the most regarded wineries in the country.

White also curates the property’s exclusive Wine Retreats, offering immersive weekends filled with tours, dinners, and viticulture experiences that deepen one’s appreciation of Napa Valley’s rich wine culture.

A Vision for The Future

The Harlan family remains committed to a forward-thinking approach for Meadowood Napa Valley. While honoring the property’s storied past, they are also planning for the next 50 to 400 years, ensuring the property continues its wine country legacy for generations. As part of their vision, new plans are expected to be unveiled for post-fire rebuilds and renovations that promise to make Meadowood better than ever.

Meadowood Napa Valley stands as a testament to enduring luxury and innovation. With the Harlan family at the helm, this iconic property is poised to continue its legacy, offering guests an unparalleled Napa Valley experience that will be an enticing blend of history, opulence, and forward-thinking hospitality.